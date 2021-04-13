Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021 will be held in a virtual format at 1:00 p.m. PT Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation and webinar NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. …

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on May 12, 2021 will be held in a virtual format at 1:00 p.m. PT

Shareholders may vote on matters before the Meeting by proxy, join the virtual Meeting, and submit questions either during the webcast or in advance by email

Following the Meeting, Chairman Dr. Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will host a virtual presentation and webinar

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will hold the Company’s 2021 Meeting in a virtual format on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET). Following the official Meeting, Chairman Thomas Kaplan and President and CEO Greg Lang will provide an overview of NOVAGOLD’s 2020 achievements and the outlook for this year.

NOVAGOLD VIRTUAL MEETING AND SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION

In light of COVID-19 and for the safety of our shareholders, employees, and other members of the community, our 2021 Meeting will be held in a virtual format only. Shareholders may cast their vote in advance by proxy and participate from any geographic location with internet connectivity. We believe this is an important step to enhancing accessibility to our annual Meeting for all of our shareholders, reducing the carbon footprint of our activities, and is particularly important this year taking into account public health and safety considerations posed by COVID-19.

Shareholders may view a live webcast of the Meeting and registered shareholders as well as duly appointed proxyholders may submit questions digitally during the Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NG2021 .

Questions may also be submitted to management and the Board prior to the Meeting via email at info@novagold.com . Shareholders are encouraged to log in to the Meeting 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Have the 16-digit control number from your voting materials available when logging in to the Meeting.

NOVAGOLD’s 2021 Management Information Circular and Annual Report to Accompany the Management Information Circular are available on the Company’s website, www.novagold.com/investors/mic/ , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227



