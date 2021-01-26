Ready Set Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the Phase 1 diamond drilling program has recently begun at the Company’s Flagship Northshore Gold project located in the gold producing Hemlo region of Ontario. Three drill holes have been completed to date.”The Company has concluded, through its 2020 field work and its geological reviewmodelling of historical exploration data, that the Northshore project remains …

Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (“Ready Set Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Phase 1 diamond drilling program has recently begun at the Company’s Flagship Northshore Gold project (“Northshore” or the “Project”) located in the gold producing Hemlo region of Ontario. Three drill holes have been completed to date.

“The Company has concluded, through its 2020 field work and its geological review/modelling of historical exploration data, that the Northshore project remains underexplored and offers tremendous exploration upside potential. This first drill program is an important step towards confirming historical work as well as growing the value at Northshore for shareholders,” stated Ready Set Gold Corp’s CEO Christian Scovenna.

A primary focus for the Phase 1, 3,000 m program, is to define the gold grade continuity of the Afric Zone to aid in the further development of the geological model. The drilling will advance the Company’s efforts towards defining a NI 43-101 mineral resource on the Afric Zone and will evaluate potential extensions to the east and the west and to depth. The program will also test, relatively untested, parallel east-west vein systems, to the north of the Afric Zone, such as the #4, #5, Gino and Main veins (shown on the map below).

Figure 1 – Overview map of the Northshore Project highlighting the Afric Zone (shown in red), historical underground infrastructure, interpreted structural corridors, and known significant veins.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7393/72807_d85c1329341a1940_002full.jpg

The Phase 1 program, which has been contracted to Niigaani Drilling of Thunder Bay, is planned for approximately 15 HQ size diamond drill holes and is expected to take up to 2 months to complete. The sawed (halved) drill core will be batched and sent for assay throughout the program. Results will be released once data has been received and compiled.

Qualified Person

Peter Dimmell, P. Geo (ON, NL), a technical advisor to Ready Set Gold Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Property, one of Ontario’s largest undeveloped prospective gold projects, located in the prolific Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. For further information please see the Technical Report on the Northshore Gold Property Thunder Bay Mining Division Priske Township, Ontario, Canada prepared for Ready Set Gold Corp. (formerly Omni Commerce Corp.) dated November 20, 2020 with an effective date of July 10, 2020 on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

