OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF), a Nevada -focused mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. i-80 Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

i-80 Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “IAUCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“This is exciting news for the Company and will allow for a broad set of shareholders to invest in i-80. We are pleased to be accepted onto the OTCQX and believe this is the next step in unlocking the value of our Nevada focused mining company,” stated, Ryan Snow , Chief Financial Officer of i-80.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 as a Nevada -focused mining company holding an organic pipeline of advanced-stage gold projects that will allow the Company to pursue its goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status. In 2021 the Company will focus on opportunities to expand production at South Arturo, advancing near-term production opportunities at Getchell, and completing permitting for the underground development plan for McCoy-Cove.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

