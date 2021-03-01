Orefinders Resources Inc. (“Orefinders” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: ORX) is pleased announce the launch of a deep penetrating ORION SWATH ground-based Geophysical Survey (the “Survey”) on its McGarry Gold Project located to the west of and adjacent to the former Kerr Addison Mine that produced approximately 11 million ounces of gold prior to closing in 1996.

“This sort of property wide survey, combining deep penetrating IP (Induced Polarization) and MT (Magnetotelluric) technologies has never been conducted on the McGarry properties. This approach is aimed at delineating new exploration drilling targets that could lead to new discoveries on a highly perspective project on the Larder-Cadillac Structure,” said Keith Benn , Orefinders Vice President of Exploration.

This Survey is designed to gather high resolution data to depth that will be key to identifying exploration targets “under cover”; i.e., potential ore bodies that do not reach surface. Subsequent modeling of the new data will allow the Company to prioritize any newly identified exploration targets for a drilling program later in 2021. The Survey will cover the near totality of the Project including the regionally important Larder-Cadillac Structure that hosts the Kerr Addison deposit and several other structural domains that have the potential to host gold deposits.

Technical Detail on the Geophysical Survey

The Company has engaged Quantec Geoscience to carry out their unique combined DCIP (DC Resistivity and Induced Polarization) and MT (magnetotelluric) Geophysical Survey (ORION SWATH Survey) covering the near totality of the McGarry Gold Project. The Survey will employ a broad array of multi channel sensors to gather a very large number of data points for electrical properties in the geological subsurface thus generating a high-resolution data set with coverage to significant depths (induced polarization to approximately 600 – 700 metres depth; MT resistivity to approximately 1500 metres depth). The Survey is expected to wrap up in the first half of April. The resulting data set will allow for high-resolution 3-D modeling of the McGarry Project and the identification and prioritization of drilling targets.

Background on the McGarry Gold Project

Information on the location, geology, history and historical resources at the McGarry Gold Project are presented on the Company’s web page at the following link :

McGarry Project Information

QP Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Keith Benn , P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Orefinders, a Qualified Person as defined in “National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.”

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

