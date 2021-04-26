Highlights Significant Achievements in the Advancement of the Donlin Gold Project up the Value Chain and the Company’s Successful Implementation of the Very Best Practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance Policies A comprehensive letter to shareholders from our Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, entitled “Modern Monetary Theology for a World in Flux”, explores the dynamics of the current bull market in …

A comprehensive letter to shareholders from our Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, entitled “Modern Monetary Theology for a World in Flux”, explores the dynamics of the current bull market in precious metals and the positive impact of cryptocurrencies for the gold narrative, assesses important geo-political shifts and the state of the gold industry as it relates to scarce Tier-One assets 1 in Tier-One jurisdictions 2 like Donlin Gold, jointly owned by NOVAGOLD and its 50% partner Barrick Gold Corporation, and provides in-depth answers to a broad range of questions frequently asked by our shareholders and other investors in the sector.

in Tier-One jurisdictions like Donlin Gold, jointly owned by NOVAGOLD and its 50% partner Barrick Gold Corporation, and provides in-depth answers to a broad range of questions frequently asked by our shareholders and other investors in the sector. Our President and CEO Greg Lang delivers a detailed account of the highly successful 2020 drill program undertaken by Donlin Gold, highlighting the most important achievements including superb safety performance with zero COVID-19 cases or Lost-Time Incidents on site, outstanding assay results from the 85-hole 23,361-meter drill program, in addition to strong and coordinated assistance to the native communities in the region, particularly at a time of need during the pandemic.

An inaugural Sustainability Summary report which highlights NOVAGOLD’s and Donlin Gold’s steadfast commitment to the high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or the “Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) has published its 2020 Integrated Annual Report and Sustainability Summary (the “annual report”).

This year’s annual report features two comprehensive messages to shareholders and NOVAGOLD’s hallmark Questions and Answers section. Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan’s Chairman’s Letter, entitled “Modern Monetary Theology for a World in Flux”, summarizes for fellow shareholders his thoughts on the current state of the gold industry and the emergence of cryptocurrencies; elaborates on his history with the Company as well as its strategy; speaks about NOVAGOLD’s strong alliances with Barrick Gold Corporation and our Native Corporation partners in Alaska; highlights the unique attributes of the Donlin Gold project; and presents the importance of the Company’s singular focus on sustainability and ESG as we bring Donlin Gold up the value chain.

In NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO Message to Shareholders, Greg Lang summarizes the remarkable outcome of the highly successful 2020 Donlin Gold drill program. Despite being overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with zero COVID-19 cases or Lost-Time Incidents on site, the largest program of its kind in 12 years was completed on time and yielded outstanding results, with higher grade-thickness than had been predicted by previous modelling. Mr. Lang reinforces the Company’s ESG principles and its strong time-tested relationships with the project’s Native Corporation partners, Calista Corporation and The Kuskokwim Corporation, with whom NOVAGOLD and Donlin Gold are working to bring long-lasting benefits for future generations of residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region. In addition, he reviews the Company’s excellent financial position and outlines its 2021 goals and budget.

The annual report is available on NOVAGOLD’s website www.novagold.com .

If you would like to receive a hard copy by mail, please send an email request to info@novagold.com .

NOVAGOLD welcomes comments, questions, or suggestions about the annual report and related information. Please send your feedback to info@novagold.com .

1 NOVAGOLD defines a Tier-One gold development project as one with a projected production life of at least 10 years, annual projected production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold, and average projected cash costs over the production life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.

2 NOVAGOLD considers Tier-One jurisdictions to be any in the top 10 rank by the Investment Attractiveness Index in the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2020. Alaska is ranked number 5.

