Nexus Gold Corp. (“ Nexus ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to report that it has mobilized field crews to its 100% owned, 190.53 sq-km (19,053-hectare), Manzour-Dayere gold exploration permit located on the Boromo Greenstone belt, 325 km south west of the capital city of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Field crews will be conducting a property-wide geological mapping, prospecting, and rock sampling program to aid in determining suitable areas for ground follow up, and for drill testing. Previous operators on the property identified nine structures through an airborne magnetics survey. These structures received little to no follow up work. The program will also look to expand the gold mineralization that has already been identified in the Northeast corner of the property and returned results of 9.60 grams-per-tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), 7.07 g/t Au, 5.73 g/t Au, 3.84 g/t Au and 2.84 g/t Au (see Company news release dated February 27, 2020).

Recent historical exploration on the property conducted between 2011 and 2014 returned reported high-grade values of 132 g/t Au, 85.40 g/t Au, 61.20 g/t Au, and 27.9 g/t Au, from select grab samples of quartz veining at the main orpaillage in the extreme northeast corner of the property, while select grab samples of the sedimentary host rock returned values of 103 g/t Au and 21.40 g/t Au, respectively. The workings on the main orpaillage are extensive and extend to depths of 60 to 80 meters below surface.*

“Manzour is a project we’d like to develop in conjunction with Dakouli,” said President and CEO, Alex Klenman. “It’s a district scale land package, located in an area already rich in gold endowment. To date we’ve only conducted some limited field work in the extreme NE corner of the concession, in and around known artisanal activity. We’re going to get a comprehensive reconnaissance program done here in April so we can identify the areas for follow up and ultimately, drilling. We have a window before we’re back at Dakouli for a second round of drilling, so we feel now is a good time get the recon done and gather more valuable data on what we believe is an underexplored and highly prospective project,” continued Mr. Klenman.

The Manzour-Dayere Concession is located along the Boromo Greenstone belt, an early Proterozoic Birimian sequence of the West African Craton, that is home to several significant gold deposits. Situated in southwestern Burkina Faso, near the border with Ghana, the area is home to several producing mines, including Yaramoko (Roxgold), Hounde (Endeavour), Poura (Newmont), Bondi (Sarama).



Image 1: Nexus Gold projects and significant deposits/mines, Burkina Faso, West Africa



Image 2: Manzour-Dayere location, with and nearby deposits/mines, southern Burkina Faso, West Africa

* Please note that while the Company considers sampling results from the Manzour-Dayere concession to be accurate, readers are cautioned that a Qualified Person has been unable to verify the laboratory involved in the analysis of these samples, and no documentation was available regarding quality control procedures utilized in the analysis.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property .

Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of eleven projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company’s West African-based portfolio totals five projects encompassing over 750-sq kms of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it’s 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario; the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia’s historic Bridge River Mining Camp; and four prospective gold and gold-copper projects (3,700-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio.

