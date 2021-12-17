Precious Metals Investing News
Newmont Corporation announced today the early results of the previously announced offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 3.700% Notes due 2023 issued by Newmont and 3.700% Notes due 2023 issued by Goldcorp Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont . The terms and conditions of the Offers and the Consent Solicitations are described in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, ...

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today the early results of the previously announced offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding (i) 3.700% Notes due 2023 (the "Newmont Notes") issued by Newmont (the "Newmont Notes Offer") and (ii) 3.700% Notes due 2023 (the "Goldcorp Notes" and, together with the Newmont Notes, the "Notes") issued by Goldcorp Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont ("Goldcorp") (the "Goldcorp Notes Offer" and, together with the Newmont Notes Offer, the "Offers" and each, an "Offer").

The terms and conditions of the Offers and the Consent Solicitations are described in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement, dated December 6, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase"), previously distributed to holders of the Notes.

Newmont has been advised that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2021 (such date and time, the "Early Tender Deadline"), (i) $89,459,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Newmont Notes had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Newmont Notes Offer and delivered consents pursuant to the Newmont Notes Consent Solicitation, representing approximately 28% of the outstanding Newmont Notes, and (ii) $4,003,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Goldcorp Notes had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Goldcorp Notes Tender Offer and delivered consents pursuant to the Goldcorp Notes Consent Solicitation, representing approximately 4% of the outstanding Goldcorp Notes. Newmont intends to purchase all Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline on December 20, 2021 or as promptly as practicable thereafter (the "Early Settlement Date").

Newmont has not obtained the Requisite Consents for the execution of supplemental indentures to amend the applicable indentures governing the Notes, as set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Accordingly, supplemental indentures to the applicable indentures governing the Notes will not be executed. Any Notes not tendered and purchased pursuant to the Offers will remain outstanding and will be governed by the terms of the applicable indentures governing the Notes.

Holders who validly tendered (and did not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline will be eligible to receive the applicable total consideration (the "Total Consideration") for such series of Notes, which includes an early tender payment of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of such series validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer (the "Early Tender Payment"). Holders who validly tendered (and did not validly withdraw) Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline will receive the Total Consideration equal to (i) $1,037.27 per $1,000 principal amount of Newmont Notes and (ii) $1,037.27 per $1,000 principal amount of Goldcorp Notes, in each case, as calculated in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase. In addition to the applicable Total Consideration for such series of Notes, holders of Notes of such series accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer from and including the most recent interest payment date to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date.

Holders of Notes of each series who have not yet tendered their Notes of such series have until 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 4, 2022 (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Time"), to tender their Notes pursuant to the applicable Offer. Holders of the Notes who validly tender their Notes following the Early Tender Deadline, but on or prior to the Expiration Time, will be eligible to receive the applicable "Tender Offer Consideration" for such series of Notes, which is an amount equal to the applicable Total Consideration less the applicable Early Tender Payment. In addition to the applicable Tender Offer Consideration for such series of Notes, holders of Notes of such series accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Offer from and including the most recent interest payment date to, but excluding, the final settlement date.

Newmont's obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, the Notes that are validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) pursuant to the Offers is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by Newmont of certain conditions to the Offers set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the issuance and sale of debt securities by Newmont on terms satisfactory to Newmont that will generate net proceeds in an amount that is sufficient to finance the purchase of the Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase on or prior to the Early Settlement Date.

Notes that are not tendered and accepted for payment pursuant to the Offer will remain obligations of Newmont or Goldcorp, as applicable. There is no requirement in the indentures governing the Notes or otherwise that Newmont or Goldcorp redeem any Notes, and unless redeemed, such Notes will continue to remain outstanding. Newmont and Goldcorp currently intend to send a notice of redemption to redeem any Notes that remain outstanding after the Early Settlement Date.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the Indentures. Any notice of redemption of the Notes will be delivered pursuant to separate notices of redemption delivered in accordance with the terms of the applicable indenture.

The complete terms and conditions of the Offers and Consent Solicitations are set forth in the Offer to Purchase that has been sent to holders of the Notes.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as Dealer Managers for the Offers and Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitations. Persons with questions regarding the Offers and Consent Solicitations should contact BMO Capital Markets Corp. toll-free at (833) 418-0762 or collect at (212) 702-1840, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC toll-free at (800) 820-1653 or collect at (212) 325-7823, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) or collect at (212) 902-6351 and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll free at (866) 834-4666 or collect at (212) 834-4045. Requests for documents should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Tender and Information Agent for the Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers) or (800) 549-6746 (for noteholders), or via the following web address: www.dfking.com/newmont .

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to any of the Notes. The Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the tender offer documents, including the Offer to Purchase that the Company is distributing to holders of the Notes. The Offers and Consent Solicitations are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities or other laws of such jurisdiction. None of the Company, the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents, the Tender and Information Agent or their respective affiliates is making any recommendation as to whether or not holders should tender all or any portion of their Notes in the Offers and Consent Solicitations.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit us at www.newmont.com .

Legal Cautionary Statement:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from future events or results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address Newmont's expected future business, financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "target," "indicative," "preliminary" or "potential." Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding expected closing date for an offering of Newmont's debt securities and the use of proceeds from such offering.

Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; (viii) other planning assumptions; and (ix) the timely satisfaction of closing conditions and receipt of approvals in connection with pending divestitures.

For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as Newmont's registration statement on Form S-3ASR (No. 333-258097) relating to the issuance of its debt securities, under the headings "Risk Factors", which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com , as well as the Company's other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement", to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Newmont Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Newmont Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

Metals Creek Resources

Metals Creek Resources

Overview

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Metals Creek’s Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Metals Creek’s Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Metals Creek’s Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,040,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to its directors, officers, contractors and employees.  Directors and officers were awarded 700,000 of the Options which are exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share, expire on December 17, 2026 and vest over a three-year period.

About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt : 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

Keep reading... Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES ./

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FRE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed an over-subscribed previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,580,951 from the sale of 12,090,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of C$0.10 per FT Unit and 4,375,895 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of C$0.085 per Unit.

Keep reading... Show less

Kirkland Lake Gold Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company ") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that a quarterly dividend payment for the fourth quarter of 2021 ("Q4 2021") of US$0.1875 per common share will be paid on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021. The Q4 2021 payment represents the 19th quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders following the Company's adoption of a dividend policy in March 2017. The Company's quarterly dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. For Canadian shareholders, the US dollar dividend payment will be converted to Canadian dollars using the spot price exchange rate on January 13, 2022, the day prior to the payment date.

At a special meeting of shareholders held on November 26, 2021, the Company's shareholders approved a proposed merger of equals (the "Transaction") with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle"), whereby all issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the "Kirkland Shares") will be acquired by Agnico Eagle, with Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders to receive 0.7935 of an Agnico Eagle common share for each Kirkland Share. Closing of the Transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB Approval") and satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions. The Transaction received approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on December 1, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Newmont Corporation Announces Pricing of the Tender Offers for its 3.700% Notes due 2023 and Goldcorp's 3.700% Notes due 2023

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today the pricing terms of the previously announced offers (each, a "Tender Offer" and, together, the "Tender Offers") to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding (i) 3.700% Notes due 2023 issued by Newmont (the "Newmont Notes") and (ii) 3.700% Notes due 2023 issued by Goldcorp Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont (the "Goldcorp Notes" and, together with the Newmont Notes, the "Notes"). The Tender Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement, dated December 6, 2021 (the "Offer to Purchase").

The total consideration to be paid for each series of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Tender Offer was determined by reference to (i) the applicable fixed spread for such series of Notes set forth in the table below and (ii) the applicable yield (the "Reference Yield) for such series of Notes based on the bid side price of the U.S. Treasury Security set forth in the table below (the "Total Consideration"). The applicable Reference Yield for each series of Notes was calculated in accordance with standard market practice at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2021. The Total Consideration for each series of Notes includes an early tender payment (the "Early Tender Payment") of $50.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes of each series validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Tender Offer.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Closes C$5,000,000 Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it has completed its previously announced brokered private placement. Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 10,000,000 flow-through common shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") of the Company were sold at a price of C$0.50 per Flow-Through Share (the "Offer Price") for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Desjardins Capital Markets acted as sole bookrunner and agent (the "Agent").

" I am so proud of Puma's excellent and dedicated work on the Williams Brook property this year. Our discovery hole at the Lynx gold zone of the O'Neil Gold Trend was outstanding. I expect to continue to provide positive results in 2022 following this successful C$5.0 million raise where proceeds will be allocated to pursuing further exploratory work. With a robust exploration budget, Puma is set to advance the Williams Brook Project in 2022 with the launch of a 10,000-meter drilling campaign early in the new year," notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration. "I want to personally thank Desjardins Capital Markets for their support and assistance in successfully closing our private placement. Their commitment to Puma has been exceptional, " added Marcel Robillard.

Keep reading... Show less
TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

TDG Gold Corp. Closes $2.1M Tranche Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as announced on November 10, and December 13, 2021, through the issuance of 641,000 units (each, a "NFT Unit") at a price of C$0.50 per NFT Unit and 3,334,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.55 per FT Unit raising proceeds totaling C$2,154,200 (the "Offering"). Each NFT Unit and each FT Unit are comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). One Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of C$0.75 per Share for a period of twenty-four months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date

Keep reading... Show less

