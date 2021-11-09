Newmont Announces 2022 Guidance Webcast

Newmont Corporation today announced that it will release its 2022 guidance and longer-term outlook before the market opens on Thursday, December 2, 2021 and will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day. The guidance webcast will also be carried on the Company’s website. Webcast Details Title: Newmont 2022 Guidance Webcast URL: The webcast materials will be available before the market …

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its 2022 guidance and longer-term outlook before the market opens on Thursday, December 2, 2021 , and will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time) the same day. The guidance webcast will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 855.209.8210 Intl Dial-In Number 412.317.5213 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 877.344.7529 Intl Replay Number 412.317.0088 Replay Access Code 10161944

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont 2022 Guidance Webcast

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3513268/4518EE6C2FC14DADA39C8B84CD61D524

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Thursday, December 2, 2021 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Media Contact

Courtney Boone

303.837.5159

courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact

Daniel Horton

303.837.5468

daniel.horton@newmont.com