Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the “Company” or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for three drill holes from the ongoing phase II diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 18, 2020).

Drill hole DL21-012 intersected the Main Zone at approximately 410m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 5.49 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 8.70 meters(m) (449.00 – 457.70m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.04 g/t Au over 25.05m (439.85 – 464.90m). (See Table of significant results Below). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 15% with local pyrite as well as sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with magnetite comprising 10-25% of unit. Alteration consists of moderate to strong grunerite, hornblende and garnets with strong folding also present locally. This intercept is located south of the mine workings between the 360 and 455 levels and located 15m north of hole DL21-007 (See News Release March 29, 2021) (See figure 1). Hole DL21-012 along with hole DL21-007 continues to demonstrate the potential for high grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings.

Drill hole DL21-011 intersected Main Zone at approximately 350m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 0.91 g/t Au over 16.25m (401.20-417.45m), including 1.15 g/t Au over 8.65m (408.00-416.65m). B-Zone was also intercepted returning a core length intercept of 1.70 g/t Au over 18.90m (429.70 – 448.60m), including 10.10 g/t Au over 1.15m (447.45 – 448.60m). (See Table of significant results below). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite. Local pyrite is also present locally. Alteration includes strong silicification with locally moderate to strong hornblende, garnet and biotite in conjunction with locally strong folding. This intercept is located south of the mine workings between the 360 and 455 levels.

Hole DL21-010 returned the deepest intercept to date at the past producing Dona Lake Gold mine returning a core length intercept of 1.29 g/t Au over 10.84m (621.43 – 632.27m) including 3.20 g/t Au over 2.20m (626.50 – 628.70m) penetrating Main Zone at approximately 597m below surface. Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite with local pyrite. Alteration includes moderate to strong amphibole, garnet alteration.

Drill Hole Number Meters From Meters To Total Meters Grams Per Ton Gold Remarks DL21-010 621.43 632.27 10.84 1.29 Main Zone including 626.50 628.70 2.20 3.20 Main Zone DL21-011 401.20 417.45 16.25 0.91 Main Zone including 408.00 416.65 8.65 1.15 Main Zone And 429.70 448.60 18.90 1.70 B Zone Including 447.45 448.60 1.15 10.10 B Zone DL21-012 439.85 464.90 25.05 3.04 Main Zone including 449.00 457.70 8.70 5.49 Main Zone

Drill intercepts reported in these holes are not true widths. There is insufficient data at this point to determine a true orientation.

Drilling is ongoing and results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp – see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “MEK”. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation’s website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

