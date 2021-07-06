Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. today reported new drill results from 54 holes of underground exploration drilling from the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Holes in the program were completed from new drill platforms located on the east side of the 5300 and 5800 levels and designed to confirm and expand Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in the SMC zone to the east as well as up and down dip. Tony Makuch, …





Drilling intersects high-grade mineralization up to 180 metres (“m”) east of current Mineral Reserves at South Mine Complex (“SMC”) o Key intercepts: 589.5 grams per tonne (“gpt”) over 2.0 m core length 25.1 gpt gpt over 2.0 m core length 16.4 gpt over 2.0 m core length 14.8 gpt over 2.0 m core length Drilling to test north of current Mineral Resource intersects high-grade mineralization up to 100 m up dip and in footwall to current Mineral Resource at SMC o Key intercepts: 258.1 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Up Dip) 130.9 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Up Dip) 28.3 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Footwall lens) 22.6 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Up Dip) Drilling along south margin of current SMC Mineral Reserves intersects high grades, extends mineralization down dip of Mineral Resources and identifies new mineralized lenses to the southeast of SMC o Key intercepts: 101.7 gpt over 2.0 m core length (SE Zones) 69.3 gpt over 2.0 m core length (SE Zones) 9.3 gpt over 2.0 m core length (SE Zones) 38.9 gpt over 2.0 m core length (Down Dip) 1. True widths of drill results being reported are not known at this time.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today reported new drill results from 54 holes (20,773 m) of underground exploration drilling from the Macassa Mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Holes in the program were completed from new drill platforms located on the east side of the 5300 and 5800 levels and designed to confirm and expand Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in the SMC zone to the east as well as up and down dip.

Tony Makuch, President and CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “Today’s drilling results at Macassa highlight the extensive potential that exists to add new Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in the SMC, with high-grade intersections being reported outside of the existing deposit, to the east, south and north, as well as up and down dip. In addition, the new results also include high-grade intersections in the area where the SMC merges with the Amalgamated Break, as well as the identification of potential new high-grade lenses to the southeast and in the footwall of the main SMC structure. Of particular interest is the fact that, based on interpretations of the latest drilling, the SMC East mineralized structure appears to be swinging to the northeast in the direction of the large corridor of high-grade mineralization that we identified along the Main Break and announced last year. The convergence of these two structures would represent an extremely attractive exploration target and evaluating the projected area of convergence will be an important priority of ours in the future. We continue to target approximately 250,000 m of total drilling at Macassa in 2021, with eight underground drills and one surface drill currently in operation.”

A total of 16 of the new holes (5,597 m) of drilling from the new program were drilled to test the potential eastward extension of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in the SMC (Figure 1). Key intercepts from the drilling include: 589.5 gpt over 2.0 m, including 1,296.5 gpt over 0.9 m, from 53-4443, 25.1 gpt over 2.0 m, including 99.7 gpt over 0.5 m, from 53-4432, 16.4 gpt over 2.0 m, including 62.8 gpt over 0.5m, from 53-4431, 14.8 gpt over 2.0 m, including 64.2 gpt over 0.4 m, from 53-4444 and 13.0 gpt over 2.7 m, including 48.2 gpt over 0.3 m and 5.4 gpt over 2.0 m, from 53-4267 . These intercepts are from holes drilled from the two furthest east drill platforms on the 5300 Level exploration drive. The holes intersected the SMC East trend between 80 and 180 m east of current Mineral Resources and in the general vicinity of a previously released intercept from hole AB-16-02, which intersected a value of 33.3 gpt over 2.0 m (see press release dated April 22, 2020).

These intercepts are believed to be related to new high-grade lenses occurring along the east extension of the SMC East Trend, with the overall trend appearing to be swinging slightly to the northeast towards the east portion of the previously announced corridor of high-grade mineralization identified along the Main Break (see press release dated April 22, 2020). The convergence of these two structures represents a high-potential target area for future drilling as drifting on the 5300 level continues to advance eastwards.

An additional 15 holes (5,987 m) of drilling from the new program were drilled to test the potential extension of mineralization up dip and into the footwall of the of current Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in the SMC.

The majority of this drilling was completed from the 5300 Level and focused on a 150 m strike length in the central portion of the SMC East structure. Significant results from the drilling include: 258.1 gpt over 2.0 m, including 1688.2 gpt over 0.3 m, from 53-4140; 130.9 gpt over 2.0 m, including 858.8 gpt over 0.3 m, from 53-4330, 28.3 gpt over 2.0 m, including 39.7 gpt over 1.4 m, from 53-4287, 22.6 gpt over 2.0 m, including 49.7 gpt over 0.9 m, from 53-4211, 14.6 gpt over 2.0 m, including 95.4 gpt over 0.3 m, from 53-4388 and 10.1 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-3929. These holes extend the main target horizon up to approximately 100 m up dip and indicate the potential for new lenses of mineralization in the footwall of the main structure and continue to remain open for future expansion in both areas.

Additional drilling for this target was completed from a new drill platform on the 5800 Level located approximately 350 m to the west of the holes on the 5300 Level. Significant results include: 15.7 gpt over 2.0 m, from 58-552 and 21.5 gpt over 2.0 m, from 58-585, which tested the structure in this area up to 100 m up dip. Testing within the 350 m gap between these two new holes and others drilled on 5300 level is limited and considered to have significant potential for additional mineralization.

Another 23 holes (9,189 m) of drilling from the new program were drilled to test the exploration potential along the south margin and down-dip extension of mineralization from current Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in the SMC.

The majority of these holes (15 holes for 5,871 m) were from platforms in the west and central portions of the target area where the SMC East structure appears to be merging with the Amalgamated Break. Significant intercepts from this drilling include: 38.9 gpt over 2.0 m, including 153.6 gpt over 0.3 m, from 53-4396, 31.7 gpt over 2.1 m, including 110.2 gpt over 0.4 m, from 53-4398, 21.4 gpt over 2.1 m, including 70.5 gpt over 0.6 m, and 8.8 gpt over 2.4 m from 53-4281, 19.8 gpt over 2.1 m, including 104.5 gpt over 0.3 m, and 8.7 gpt over 2.3 m from 53-4380 and 16.7 gpt over 2.0 m, including 69.0 gpt over 0.5 m, 10.3 gpt over 3.2 m, including 59.4 gpt over 0.3 m, and 7.4 gpt over 3.8 m, including 38.8 gpt over 0.5 m, from 53-4282. These holes tested the structure up to 75 m down dip from current Mineral Resources in the SMC, with the structure remaining open for further expansion.

The remaining eight holes (3,318 m) designed to test the south margin and down-dip extension of mineralization were drilled from a platform near the east limit of the 5300 Level where the SMC East Trend appears to swing to the northeast and be intersected by a northeast trending diabase dike. Significant results include: 101.7 gpt over 2.0 m, including 220.8 gpt over 0.9 m, from 53-4366, 69.3 gpt over 2.0 m, including 299.9 gpt over 0.5 m, and 11.3 gpt over 2.0 m from 53-4417, 49.3 gpt over 2.0 m, including 152.0 gpt over 0.6 m, from 53-4418 and 23.8 gpt over 2.0 m, including 77.5 gpt over 0.6 m, from 53-4056. The mineralization within these holes appears to be located in a new lens of mineralization located to the south of the main SMC East Trend where there appears to have been limited past testing.

Exploration drilling at Macassa is currently continuing with eight drills underground and one drill on surface.

Qualified Person

The Company’s exploration programs at Macassa are conducted under the supervision of Eric Kallio, P.Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration and Chris Evans, P.Geo, Chief Exploration Geologist at Macassa Mine. Eric Kallio and Chris Evans are the ‘qualified persons’ for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, of the Canadian Securities Administrators, and have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

QA/QC Controls

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. The drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core samples shipped to Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification. Other QA/QC includes the insertion of certified reference standards, blanks and the regular re-assaying of pulps and rejects at alternate certified labs. Gold analysis is conducted by fire assay using atomic absorption or gravimetric finish. The laboratory re-assays at least 10% of all samples and additional checks may be run on anomalous values.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website at www.kl.gold .

Macassa Exploration – SMC EAST

Drill Hole Zone COLLARS – UTM NAD 83 Direction End Depth (m) Core Interval Results Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (gpt) AB-16-02** EAST EXTENSION 570344 5331755 358 -74 2628 1727.1 1729.1 2.0 33.3 Including 1727.3 1727.6 0.3 203.7 AB-16-02** MAIN BREAK 2045.7 2047.7 2.0 17.4 Including 2046.9 2047.2 0.3 86.5 53-3887 SMC FOOTWALL 567358 5332445 6 -41 732 583.8 585.8 2.0 6.8 Including 584.1 584.5 0.3 33.0 53-3929* UP-DIP EXTENSION 567358 5332446 351 -33 747 325.6 327.7 2.0 10.1 53-3929* SMC FOOTWALL 418.5 420.5 2.0 18.5 53-4056 DOWN-DIP EAST 567355 5332445 34 -54 610 373.1 375.1 2.0 23.8 Including 373.1 373.7 0.6 77.5 53-4089 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 567357 5332447 27 -51 396 NSV 53-4091 DOWN-DIP EAST 567357 5332447 36 -45 472 354.2 356.3 2.0 9.1 Including 354.2 354.5 0.3 28.3 53-4091 378.0 381.1 3.1 7.3 53-4140 UP-DIP EXTENSION 567358 5332445 347 -52 398 278.6 281.3 2.7 76.1 Including 278.6 279.2 0.6 293.4 53-4140 285.6 287.6 2.0 9.8 53-4140 290.5 292.5 2.0 7.5 Including 291.7 292.2 0.4 25.9 53-4140 306.8 308.8 2.0 258.1 Including 307.1 307.4 0.3 1688.2 53-4145 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 567358 5332445 4 -59 427 297.8 299.9 2.1 15.2 Including 299.3 299.9 0.6 48.0 53-4148 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 567358 5332445 7 -57 457 NSV 53-4158 EAST EXTENSION 570297 5332023 5 -62 411 NSV 53-4159 EAST EXTENSION 570297 5332023 350 -51 396 NSV 53-4188 DOWN-DIP EAST 570297 5332023 57 -86 381 256.6 258.8 2.1 9.0 53-4207 EAST EXTENSION 567352 5332629 2 -43 326 NSV 53-4208 DOWN-DIP EAST 567337 5332698 331 -80 366 254.2 256.2 2.0 11.2 Including 255.0 255.3 0.3 72.0 53-4209 EAST EXTENSION 570297 5332022 343 -70 335 NSV 53-4210 EAST EXTENSION 570296 5332023 349 -36 320 NSV 53-4211 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570168 5331804 356 -29 390 297.2 299.3 2.0 22.6 Including 298.2 299.1 0.9 49.7 53-4211 338.1 340.1 2.0 6.3 Including 338.7 339.0 0.3 40.9 53-4211 346.5 348.6 2.1 6.2 Including 346.5 347.0 0.5 20.3 53-4239 EAST EXTENSION 570297 5332023 350 -16 343 NSV 53-4240 EAST EXTENSION 567338 5332698 335 -31 329 NSV 53-4241 EAST EXTENSION 567338 5332698 335 -22 338 281.5 284.6 3.1 5.0 Including 282.5 282.9 0.3 25.6 53-4248 UP-DIP EXTENSION 567357 5332444 335 -36 420 NSV 53-4267 EAST EXTENSION 570296 5332024 359 -20 335 239.3 242.0 2.7 13.0 Including 240.2 240.5 0.3 45.0 Including 241.7 242.0 0.3 48.2 53-4267 277.8 279.8 2.0 5.4 Including 278.8 279.2 0.4 24.5 53-4279 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570167 5331805 332 -32 411 NSV 53-4281 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570169 5331802 337 -61 457 275.1 277.1 2.1 21.4 Including 276.1 276.6 0.6 70.5 53-4281 389.4 391.8 2.4 8.8 53-4282 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570168 5331803 345 -71 411 324.0 326.0 2.0 5.1 Including 324.8 325.2 0.5 19.9 53-4282 332.2 334.2 2.0 16.7 Including 333.3 333.8 0.5 69.0 53-4282 350.7 353.9 3.2 10.3 Including 350.7 351.0 0.3 59.4 53-4282 359.7 363.5 3.8 7.4 Including 361.8 362.3 0.5 38.8 53-4282 367.9 369.9 2.0 7.2 53-4286 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570295 5332022 316 -36 366 286.3 288.3 2.0 9.0 Including 287.1 287.7 0.6 22.7 53-4287 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570297 5332022 326 -35 396 266.2 268.2 2.0 28.3 Including 266.4 267.9 1.4 39.7 53-4309 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570169 5331802 342 -67 404 299.0 301.0 2.0 8.6 Including 299.5 300.1 0.6 28.3 53-4330 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570296 5332022 324 -27 421 367.0 369.0 2.0 130.9 Including 367.9 368.2 0.3 858.8 53-4331 EAST EXTENSION 570296 5332023 343 -23 351 NSV 53-4333 EAST EXTENSION 570253 5331968 356 -41 366 245.5 247.8 2.3 11.6 Including 246.9 247.5 0.6 37.1 53-4333 253.9 256.0 2.1 14.6 Including 253.9 254.2 0.3 28.8 Including 255.7 256.0 0.3 72.9 53-4366 DOWN-DIP EAST 570254 5331967 351 -78 381 313.3 315.3 2.0 101.7 Including 313.9 314.9 0.9 220.8 53-4371 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570169 5331802 345 -69 408 313.0 315.2 2.1 13.3 Including 313.9 314.9 0.9 23.5 53-4380 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570026 5331722 347 -75 366 259.0 261.1 2.1 19.8 Including 260.1 260.5 0.3 104.5 53-4380 281.9 284.2 2.3 8.7 Including 281.9 283.0 1.1 15.2 53-4380 284.2 286.2 2.0 6.2 53-4381 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570027 5331722 7 -62 366 269.8 272.0 2.2 8.4 Including 270.8 271.4 0.5 23.2 53-4382 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570027 5331722 19 -75 351 215.2 217.7 2.6 14.6 Including 215.2 216.4 1.2 20.7 53-4382 226.2 228.2 2.0 5.0 Including 227.2 227.6 0.3 23.8 53-4388 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570169 5331804 1 -25 411 400.5 402.5 2.0 14.6 Including 401.1 401.4 0.3 95.4 53-4389 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570169 5331804 8 -26 427 339.5 341.8 2.2 5.0 53-4389 405.9 407.9 2.0 8.8 Including 407.0 407.3 0.3 56.8 53-4396 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570027 5331721 303 -62 366 267.3 269.3 2.0 38.9 Including 268.2 268.5 0.3 153.6 53-4397 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570027 5331721 312 -69 351 271.4 273.9 2.5 14.7 Including 272.9 273.3 0.4 78.3 53-4398 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570026 5331721 325 -69 351 254.3 256.4 2.1 31.7 Including 254.3 254.7 0.4 110.2 53-4399 UP-DIP EXTENSION 570169 5331804 352 -29 411 341.4 343.4 2.0 5.2 Including 342.8 343.1 0.3 30.1 53-4407 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570025 5331720 296 -60 396 268.4 270.4 2.0 9.8 Including 268.4 268.9 0.5 33.6 53-4413 EAST EXTENSION 570351 5332070 347 -10 366 268.2 270.4 2.1 8.5 Including 269.2 269.7 0.5 21.5 53-4413 270.4 272.5 2.1 7.2 Including 271.1 271.9 0.8 15.9 53-4416 DOWN-DIP EAST 570352 5332069 347 -67 346 216.4 218.4 2.0 6.1 Including 217.0 217.3 0.3 29.5 53-4417 DOWN-DIP EAST 570352 5332069 347 -75 366 222.5 224.5 2.0 11.3 Including 222.7 223.9 1.2 17.8 53-4417 242.4 244.4 2.0 69.3 Including 242.6 243.1 0.5 299.9 53-4418 DOWN-DIP EAST 570352 5332069 347 -83 396 189.7 191.7 2.0 49.3 Including 191.1 191.7 0.6 152.0 53-4431 EAST EXTENSION 570351 5332070 343 -17 366 239.9 241.9 2.0 16.4 Including 241.2 241.7 0.5 62.8 53-4432 EAST EXTENSION 570351 5332070 343 -25 327 223.4 225.4 2.0 25.1 Including 224.0 224.5 0.5 99.7 53-4439 DOWN-DIP CENTRAL 570027 5331721 304 -67 366 308.8 318.5 9.8 9.9 Including 313.0 313.6 0.6 16.1 53-4439 334.1 336.5 2.4 5.7 53-4443 EAST EXTENSION 570352 5332070 2 -16 352 235.2 237.2 2.0 589.5 Including 235.7 236.6 0.9 1296.5 53-4444 EAST EXTENSION 570352 5332068 2 -26 335 208.1 210.2 2.0 14.8 Including 209.8 210.2 0.4 64.2 58-552 UP-DIP EXTENSION 569563 5332002 168 32 305 200.7 202.7 2.0 15.7 Including 201.7 202.1 0.4 85.0 58-554 UP-DIP EXTENSION 569565 5331999 176 39 305 NSV 58-583 UP-DIP EXTENSION 569564 5332000 171 50 274 NSV 58-585 UP-DIP EXTENSION 569564 5332000 171 19 320 267.6 269.6 2.0 21.5 Including 269.0 269.3 0.3 139.1

Notes:

1. True widths are not known at this time.

* Previously reported Intercept

**Previously unreported Intercept

