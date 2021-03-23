Gold

IIROC Trading Resumption – GGM

- March 23rd, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: Granada Gold Mine Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GGM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

