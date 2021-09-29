Green Battery Minerals Announces DTC Eligibility

Green, Clean, Reduce, Reuse, Recharge! Green Battery Minerals Inc. is pleased to announce that its US-based OTC QB Markets listing under the ticker symbol ” GBMIF ” has received approval from the Depository Trust Company and is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the …

Green Battery Minerals Inc. ( TSXV:GEM ) ( FSE:BK2P ) ( WKN:A2QENP ) ( OTC:GBMIF ) (“Green Battery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its US-based OTC QB Markets listing under the ticker symbol ” GBMIF ” has received approval from the Depository Trust Company (” DTC “) and is now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be DTC eligible. DTC eligibility is required to create a seamless electronic trading process and thereby enhance the liquidity of the Company’s shares. The Company’s U.S. listing will trade under the symbol “GBMIF” while the Company’s primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol “GEM”.

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company’s common shares in the United States. With the Company’s shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds, and the Company has opened the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from accessing the Company’s securities.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO state s, ” We are very excited to receive DTC eligibility as the Company is now accessible to all US investors and institutions. Having this electronic method of clearing securities will speed up the receipt of stock and cash and accelerate the settlement process. US investors are hungry for critical battery element companies so having access to the US investors now exposes the Company to a significantly larger number of potential investors. We believe this move will lead to greater liquidity, providing current and prospective US investors further opportunities to participate in Green Battery’s growth.”

Qualified Person: Mr. Dave Kelsch, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ( “QP” ) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders should benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

