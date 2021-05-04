Green, Clean, Reduce, Reuse, Recharge! Green Battery Minerals Inc. i s pleased to announce that it has appointed Norda Stelo Collective Ingenuity of Quebec to conduct an Environmental Gap Analysis report for Green Battery’s road accessible Berkwood Graphite project located in Northern Quebec. Michel Robert Technical Advisory states: “The Gap Analysis is a key report linking what is already known environmentally …

Green, Clean, Reduce, Reuse, Recharge!

Green Battery Minerals Inc. ( TSXV:GEM ) ( FSE:BK2P ) ( WKN:A2QENP ) ( OTC:GBMIF ) (“Green Battery” or the “Company”) i s pleased to announce that it has appointed Norda Stelo Collective Ingenuity (“Norda Stelo”) of Quebec to conduct an Environmental Gap Analysis report (“EGA”) for Green Battery’s road accessible Berkwood Graphite project located in Northern Quebec.

Michel Robert Technical Advisory states: “The Gap Analysis is a key report linking what is already known environmentally in the area and learning what new items may be unique to our property. This report helps with the planning of building of a mine and will bring us one step closer to production.”

Norda Stelo is an independent engineering consulting firm that was founded in Quebec in 1963. Specializing in integrated projects from planning and design, to construction. Social, economic and environmental considerations are built into their daily operations as well as the projects in which they are involved in. For their clients, this commitment means sustainable, cost-effective and socially acceptable projects. These concerns are also reflected in Norda Stelo’s support for various social causes.

Vanessa Viera, Ph D Biologist of Norda Stelo states:

For this assignment, a team of experienced specialists was specifically assembled to cover all the technical disciplines required for the mandate. Furthermore, our work program was developed with the objective of efficiently carrying out a gap analysis according to the applicable environmental assessment process and regulatory framework.

We believe this proposal provides an added value to Green Battery because of the prior knowledge of the local environment our team acquired during the completion of an Environmental Baseline Study for the Lac Gueret property (Mason Graphite). (Which is 8 km away)

Below is a list of some of the work that is being completed in order to prepare the final Environmental Gap Analysis (”EGA”) report.



Click Image To View Full Size

This EGA report will be required for producing an ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT STUDY conformed to the Directive of the Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC)1 .

The purpose of the mandate is to realize an Environmental Gap Analysis based on information readily available for the region of the Berkwood Graphite Project as well as Norda Stelo’s prior experience in developing mining projects and carrying out environmental studies in the Nord-du-Quebec and Côte-Nord regions. For example, Mason Graphite’s environmental impact assessment of the Lac Gueret Project will be consulted, as well as related documents, in order to determine if environmental characteristics of Lake Gueret Project study area could be applicable to Berkwood Graphite Project area. Other sources of information that will be consulted include : scientific literature, environmental impact assessment reports, Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC), Ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles (MERN), Ministère de la Forêt, de la Faune et des Parcs (MFFP), Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Breeding Bird Atlas, etc.

Norda Stelo’s team

The team has a very good knowledge of the project area. Indeed, three of the team members contributed to the Environmental Baseline Study of Mason Graphite’s Lac Gueret Project. Mrs. Vanessa Viera and Catherine Vallières have also completed many environmental field surveys in Lac Gueret Project study area in 2013.

This report will bring us one step closer in the process of a PEA report and adds value to the overall project and also brings us closer to the final decision to mine.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO state s, “We are very pleased to commence our Environmental Gap Analysis report. This is a key step in working towards our PEA as well the getting closer to the decision to mine. I am pleased to be working with Norda Stelo’s team as they did extensive work with our neighbour, Mason Graphite so they are very familiar with the project area already. This should help save time and money and also reconfirms our mission to repeat what Mason has done, just on our side of the claim boundary line that we share with Mason. It also reconfirms Green Battery’s commitment to adhere to strict ESG policies.”

Qualified Person: Mr. Dave Kelsch, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ( “QP” ) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders should benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

