Scottie Resources Corp. (“ Scottie ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report grab sample results and preliminary results from an induced polarization survey carried out over the Domino Zone. Numerous high-grade surficial samples (up to 81 gt gold) increase the strike length of the mineralized zone to 900 metres, and the width to 450 metres. The Domino Zone was discovered in 2019, when high-grade surficial samples (up to 536 gt gold) were collected in an area of recent glacial retreat. The zone is located on strike, 2 kilometres west of the known high-grade deposit of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in the southern area of BC’s Golden Triangle.

CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “Our detailed mapping and sampling this year has shown that the structure discovered in 2019 is much more extensive than originally thought, and the high-grade mineralization is widespread and continues underneath the glacier to the south. Results from the IP survey suggest that there are highly prospective drill targets along the structure, just west of our 2020 drilling. The size and grade distribution of this mineralizing system indicates that it may host a significant gold deposit, and Scottie will continue to drill the expanding zone in 2021.”

Domino Zone

Located ~2 km due west of the Scottie Gold Mine, the Domino Zone exhibits similar mineralization style, grade, and orientation to the past-producing mine. Glacial retreat has only recently exposed this area, leading to the 2019 discovery of multiple large (10+ m long) massive sulphide lenses. During the 2019 program, first pass surficial sampling returned 9 samples over 5 g/t gold, including a 5.3 m long chip sample averaging 10.5 g/t gold, with the highest-grade grab sample graded 536 g/t gold and 129 g/t silver.

Table 1: Selected 2020 grab sample results from the Domino Zone.

Figure 1: Plan view map of the Domino Zone illustrating the locations of the 18 holes drilled during the 2020 field season, and distribution of grab samples. *IP anomaly layer is a composite heat map comprised of corresponding conductivity highs and resistivity lows derived from a 2D inversion of IP data at a 50 m depth.

Preliminary results from the 2020 mapping program include high-grade grab samples from three new showings, named Mystic, Moondance, and Gloria (Figure 1, Table 1). These showings were only recently exposed due to rapid retreat of the adjacent glaciers. None of these new targets have ever been drill tested. The distribution of these showings indicate that the Domino Zone is significantly larger than was first estimated in 2019, with a strike length exceeding 900 metres and a width of at least 450 metres, and suggests that mineralization may continue underneath the glacier. These three new zones will be drill tested in 2021.

2020 Domino Zone Highlights

Drilling of the Domino Zone in 2020 consisted of 18 drill holes from 6 drill pads Tested an area of 300 metres of strike length and 200 metres of width Drill results to follow shortly

Follow-up sampling of the Domino Zone yielded 253 rock samples, and preliminary results show that the zone is significantly larger than the original 700 m x 200 m target

A grid of 8 induced polarization (IP) lines were surveyed over top of the Domino Zone In addition to the IP grids, a gradient IP survey was performed between the Domino Zone and the Scottie Gold Mine located 2 km to the east, testing for large scale conductive anomalies

A ~634 line-km AirTEM Electromagnetic (EM) survey was flown over the entire Scottie Gold Mine Project, including the Domino Zone, results are still pending

Figure 2: Overview of the 2020 Scottie Gold Mine Project field program.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at MSALABS in Langley, Canada (an ISO 9001 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds more than 25,000 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

