Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the first phase of drilling has commenced at the Reliance Gold Property (the “Property”) in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres (“km”) from the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km from the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced about 4 million ounces of gold

The 2021 program is designed to follow-up on the exploration success of the 2020 program that returned near surface drill intersections such as 12.2 metres (“m”) of 9.70 grams per tonnes (“gpt”) gold at the Eagle Zone and 4.6 m of 7.23 gpt gold at the Imperial Zone. The 2021 program will also test for the bedrock source of coincidental soil and biogeochemical targets including soil sample values of 5.55 parts per million (“ppm”) and 8.42 ppm gold at the Senator-Diplomat showing, and 11 ppm gold at the Crown showing.

The reverse circulation (“RC“) drilling has now commenced with the exploration focus on several targets along the 1.2 km trend of the Royal Shear and nearby Treasure Shear. The current RC program is budgeted to complete 30 to 40 holes with a maximum drilling depth of 70 m at each hole over 6 weeks. Drilling will commence at the Senator-Diplomat area and progress systematically to the Treasure, Imperial, Crown, Eagle South, and then test the interpreted strike extension of the Eagle Zone. At the Eagle Zone the estimated average true width of the nine (9) holes drilled in 2020 is 16 m with a weighted average grade of 4.63 gpt gold. The target location map is appended below.

The Company is proud of its efforts to engage and inform the local communities including the First Nation communities. Engagement and dialogue continue with the affected First Nation communities to determine how we may be able to dovetail opportunities for mutually beneficial participation. As part of this effort, the Company has engaged Tsal’alh Development Corporation (“TDC“) to assist with the 2021 exploration program commencing with the planned RC program. In 2020, TDC provided the Company over 130 man-days of high-quality manpower that was instrumental in contributing towards a successful 2020 exploration season.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored. All RC samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70%

