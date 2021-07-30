Gold

.

Cross River Announces Grant of Stock Options

- July 29th, 2021

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (“Cross River” or the “Company”) today announced that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share and expire two years from the (July 28, 2021) date of grant.

About the Company

Cross River Ventures Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties in premier mining districts. The Company controls a multiple project portfolio (over 28,000 hectares) in NW Ontario, Canada, with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River’s common shares trade under the symbol “CRVC” on the CSE.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

