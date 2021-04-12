Couloir Capital Ltd. Is Pleased to Announce the Initiation of Research Coverage on Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Maple Gold Mines Ltd. . The report is titled, “Gold Explorer Ties Up with Agnico Eagle Mines to Explore Large Gold Property with District-Scale Potential.”About Maple Gold Mines Ltd.Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a junior mining company with a focus on precious metals, specifically gold. The Company owns a large-scale property package …
Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF). The report is titled, “Gold Explorer Ties Up with Agnico Eagle Mines to Explore Large Gold Property with District-Scale Potential.”
About Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (“MGM“, or “Company“) is a junior mining company with a focus on precious metals, specifically gold. The Company owns a large-scale property package comprising two gold-prospective projects located in Quebec, Canada. The company has a Joint Venture agreement in place with major gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM). The JV agreement is structured to provide AEM ownership interest in return for shouldering $18 million in exploration and development costs over four years, giving MGM the potential to realize significant asset valuation growth at low near-term cost. In addition, AEM is contributing its past-producing, high-grade Joutel Gold Project to the JV which adjoins MGM’s Douay Gold Project.
About Couloir Capital Ltd.
Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment fund, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.
Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com
www.couloircapital.com
Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the company.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80154
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia