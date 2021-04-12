Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Maple Gold Mines Ltd. . The report is titled, “Gold Explorer Ties Up with Agnico Eagle Mines to Explore Large Gold Property with District-Scale Potential.”About Maple Gold Mines Ltd.Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a junior mining company with a focus on precious metals, specifically gold. The Company owns a large-scale property package …

Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF). The report is titled, “Gold Explorer Ties Up with Agnico Eagle Mines to Explore Large Gold Property with District-Scale Potential.”

About Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (“MGM“, or “Company“) is a junior mining company with a focus on precious metals, specifically gold. The Company owns a large-scale property package comprising two gold-prospective projects located in Quebec, Canada. The company has a Joint Venture agreement in place with major gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM). The JV agreement is structured to provide AEM ownership interest in return for shouldering $18 million in exploration and development costs over four years, giving MGM the potential to realize significant asset valuation growth at low near-term cost. In addition, AEM is contributing its past-producing, high-grade Joutel Gold Project to the JV which adjoins MGM’s Douay Gold Project.

