BTV Shares Investment Opportunities in Canada’s North

- March 4th, 2021
On national TV Sat. Mar 6 & Sun. Mar 7, 2021 – Invest Canada North! BTV-Business Television presents resource companies in Canada’s north.

Discover Companies to Invest In

Osisko Metals Inc. (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) – As sustainability and electric transportation rise in popularity the demand for zinc increases and this company is poised to take advantage.

Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) – This company sports a new management team stocked with industry veterans ready to revive and expand a past producing mine.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX: SBB) (OTCQX: SGSVF) – BTV visits this company moving towards opening their first gold mine in Nunavut.

NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC) (OTCQB: NORZF) – BTV learns why this company’s high-grade zinc-lead and silver mine is on track to be the next development mine in the Northwest Territories.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (US: VITFF) – BTV gets an update on the company’s Eagle Gold Mine in central Yukon on target to produce between 180K- 200K ounces of gold in 2021.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTC: WHGOF) – This company boasts a district-scale land package in the Yukon and its flagship property has shown significant defined gold resources.

On air for over 20 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Mar 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Mar 7 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu – Saturday Mar 6 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Mar 7 @ 4:30pm EST

US National TV:
Biz Television Network – Sun Mar 14 @ 8:30am EST

