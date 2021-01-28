Amex Exploration Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

Amex Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. Amex ranked number 12 out of 50 companies in various business sectorsThe OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of …

Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex or the Company”) (TSXV:AMX)(FRA:MX0)(OTCQX:AMXEF) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year. Amex ranked number 12 out of 50 companies in various business sectors

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

Victor Cantore President and CEO of Amex Exploration commented, “We are pleased to be included in the OTCQX Best 50. Our US shareholders are an important group and having an active listing is an important part of our market awareness strategy. With an ongoing program of 300,000 metres of drilling, Amex has one of the largest active drill programs of any junior mining company and we look forward to providing our shareholders with a steady flow of updates and drill results as we receive and interpret them.”

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 contiguous claims covering 4,518 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains underexplored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

