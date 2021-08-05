– TCI Acquisition Company, Inc. (DBA TCI Entertainment), a company focused on video game and e-commerce technology software, welcomes four new board members.

Following the strategic acquisition of Stocket’s assets and its patented technology, Robert Flynn and Stocket investors David Goerz , Kirk Farris , and Mark Hammon are joining TCI Entertainment’s Board of Directors to support the successful development and launch of the Stocket e-commerce mobile game.

TCI Entertainment values diverse perspectives and backgrounds on its Board of Directors who contribute a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective industries. Robert Flynn’s background in international law and litigation provides a strategic resource for TCI Entertainment as the company explores partnerships and growth internationally.

David Goerz brings key expertise in strategic planning, team leadership and strategic development from his private practice in Manitoba, Canada and advisory positions with tech startups. Mark Hammon is a published faculty member at The University of Mississippi emphasizing the use of contemporary computer modeling in Information Technology innovations.

“The TCI Entertainment team is excited to grow our Board of Directors with a broad range of diverse backgrounds that complement mine as a game industry veteran. We’re eager to contribute to the company’s continued growth and bring value to our customers, employees, and shareholders,” Stated Howard Donaldson, Game Industry Director.

Headquartered in Delray Beach, FL , TCI Acquisition Company, Inc. (DBA TCI Entertainment), is planning to commercialize their patented technology through proprietary games and licensing opportunities. Stocket was acquired by TCI Entertainment in May 2021 from receivership.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Harold Erhard

Phone: 866-701-8243

Email: harold.erhard@tcientertainment.com

Website: https://tcientertainment.com/

Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/tcientertainment.official

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tcientertainment/

https://www.instagram.com/tci.entertainment/

https://twitter.com/TCI_Entertain

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tci-entertainment-appoints-key-stocket-investors-to-its-board-of-directors-301348828.html

SOURCE TCI Entertainment