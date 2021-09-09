First mobile game inspired by the U.S. version of the hilarious workplace comedy NBC ‘ s The Office lets fans revisit iconic Dunder Mifflin moments from the series, now streaming exclusively on Peacock

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: LEMLD) (“LEAF” or the “Company”), Canada ‘ s leading free-to-play mobile game group, along with their subsidiary company, East Side Games Inc. ( ” ESG”), in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced their next free-to-play mobile title, The Office: Somehow We Manage inspired by the U.S. version of NBC ‘ s The Office now streaming exclusively on Peacock .

Launching worldwide later this year, The Office: Somehow We Manage lets fans play through hilarious moments from the critically-acclaimed Emmy® award winning comedy, where they’ll tap their way to record proﬁts at Dunder Mifflin, and get down to business with Michael Scott , Jim Halpert , Pam Beesly , Kelly Kapoor , Dwight Schrute, Stanley Hudson and other Scranton branch officemates to make some sales. They’ll need to keep the branch afloat by selling paper to unlock and upgrade characters, desks and more episodes.

In the game, regional manager Michael Scott needs to improve the Scranton branch ‘ s performance to avoid downsizing – easier said than done when Jim won ‘ t stop pranking Dwight, Dwight won ‘ t stop complaining about Jim, and Stanley won ‘ t stop doing crossword puzzles. Look out, though; at the end of each business day, Corporate takes their share of the money. Sorry, Michael, it ‘ s back to work at the oﬃce tomorrow. But don ‘ t worry, any upgrades built stay with players as they progress in the game, and players will be earning more in-game rewards before they know it.

” The opportunity to bring the five-time Primetime Emmy award-winning TV comedy series The Office to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honor for us here at LEAF,” said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of LEAF. ” We ‘ re looking forward to sharing this new experience in with everyone from new audiences to Dunder Mifflin diehards.”

” The Office continues to bring joy to new and longtime superfans, and the upcoming launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage demonstrates our commitment to offering new and authentic ways to engage with one of the most celebrated TV comedies of all time,” said Jim Molinets , VP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “The game is reflective of the show’s signature humor, quirky characters and memorable storylines, and will deliver an exciting interactive experience for players to enjoy for a long time to come.”

GAME FEATURES

COLLECT ICONIC CHARACTERS IN-GAME

Tap, upgrade, and build desks for favorite characters from the hit NBC comedy The Office , including Prison Mike, Farmer Dwight, Pretzel Day Stanley, and of course, Three Hole Punch Jim.

RELIVE MEMORABLE EPISODES FROM THE OFFICE

Click through memorable episodes from all nine seasons in this free-to-play game, like ” The Dundies” and ” Dinner Party.” Take a seat in Michael ‘ s office, get in line for Pretzel Day, or spend the weekend at Schrute Farms. Oh, and watch out for Kevin ‘ s famous chili!

SPECIAL EVENTS

In-game events will introduce new versions of characters and more memorable moments, along with weekly and monthly special events inspired by elements from the show.

EARN IN-GAME REWARDS TO KEEP THE BRANCH AFLOAT

Manage the Dunder Mifflin Scranton office with the help of the whole branch! Get new leads and tap away as the in-game rewards start rolling in. Just make sure Michael doesn ‘ t spend the surplus on a new HD television!

The Office: Somehow We Manage is being developed and published by ESG and is expected to launch worldwide in late 2021.

Ahead of the launch, fans can attend The Office Experience , which makes its debut in Chicago on October 15 . Fans are invited to celebrate their favorite moments and characters from the show in this interactive fan experience based on The Office , created by Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment in consultation with The Office ‘ s U.S. creator Greg Daniels . Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found here: www.theofficeexperience.com .

Be the first to know about the new game by signing up at www.theofficesomehowwemanagegame.com

Link to Press Kit

—————–

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES

East Side Games is a creative and profitable game studio with a collaborative, creative, and fun culture, located in Vancouver, Canada . The studio has been operating since 2011 and is best known for Trailer Park Boys: Greasy Money, Always Sunny: Gang Goes Mobile, and Archer: Danger Phone. ESG also recently announced RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar, available late 2021.Learn more at http://www.eastsidegames.com/press/

ABOUT NBC ‘ S THE OFFICE

Produced by Universal Television in association with Deedle-Dee Productions and Reveille Productions, ” The Office” takes a hilarious documentary-style look at the humorous, and sometimes poignant, foolishness that plagues the 9-to-5 world. Based on the award-winning BBC hit, “The Office” is a fly-on-the-wall “docu-reality” parody of modern American office life that delves into the lives of the workers at Dunder Mifflin, a paper supply company in Scranton, Pennsylvania . ” The Office” is streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

ABOUT PEACOCK

Peacock is NBCUniversal ‘ s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood ‘ s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal ‘ s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL GAMES AND DIGITAL PLATFORMS

Universal ‘ s Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Brand Development, which is chartered with globally expanding the company’s intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. The company’s extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com .

ABOUT LEAF

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSX: LEAF, OTC: LEMLD) is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It ‘ s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money and the soon to be released, RuPaul ‘ s Drag Race Superstar.

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about Leaf Mobile Inc. is available at www.sedar.com .

www.eastsidegames.com

@EastSideGames

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the Company cautions that the completion of the proposed transactions cannot be predicted with certainty, and there can be no assurance at this time that all required approvals and consents to effect the proposed transactions will be obtained in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/09/c1518.html