– Global esports organization Gen.G and Conoco ® announced plans today to host a first-of-its-kind college esports rivalry week between University of Colorado and University of Montana esports programs. This marks Conoco’s first-ever activation in the esports space.

Rivalry Week presented by Conoco is a two-day event pinning the Buffaloes and Grizzlies against each other in Rocket League on April 27 and Minecraft on April 29 . As part of Conoco’s first foray into esports, the hybrid vehicle-soccer game Rocket League will have natural tie-ins to Conoco, and the Minecraft competition will challenge gamers to build a replica Conoco ® station featuring famous state landmarks. The livestream will be distributed via Katz LIVE across CTV platforms while fans can simultaneously tune into the live broadcast on Twitch.tv/gengesports from 4:30-6:30 p.m. MT on each day.

“We’re always looking for new ways to connect with Conoco’s current and prospective consumers, and we’re excited to collaborate with Gen.G to get into the esports space,” said Sarah Bolding , Senior Director, Brands, for Conoco. “Rivalry Week is an exciting time to dive in and we can’t wait to see what kind of creative adventures and ideas unfold during this two-day activation.”

Gen.G is also partnering with Katz LIVE to promote the competitions and produce highlight reels that will be shared across the University of Colorado , University of Montana and Gen.G social channels.

“There is so much continued momentum in the esports space on the collegiate level, and we can’t wait to help Conoco launch their first-ever esports activation,” said Jordan Sherman , Head of Revenue Operations at Gen.G. “In traditional sports, only a few select members can participate in rivalry games. But by using gaming as a platform, we can provide the platform to expand the playing field by giving gaming clubs the opportunity to represent their universities in a fun and engaging setting.”

CU Gaming and esports was first founded in December 2015 and currently fields teams in Rocket League, League of Legends, Valorant and more, while at the University of Montana , esports was officially recognized as a sport in 2018 and supports 90 students across five esports titles. More than 200 universities and colleges in the U.S. operate esports teams, with some offering scholarships to compete.

To learn more about Rivalry Week, please visit twitch.tv/gengesports

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geng-conoco-katz-live-to-host-college-esports-rivalry-week-with-university-of-colorado-and-university-of-montana-esports-programs-301277867.html

SOURCE Gen.G