Gaming Investing News
East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a publishing and Game Kit partnership agreement with NoPowerup Vietnam JSC (" NoPowerup "), based in Hanoi, Vietnam for the world-wide release of a free-to-play mobile game on iOS and Android (the " Partnership ").

The game will be developed in-house by NoPowerup, leveraging ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by East Side Games (" ESG "). The title will be an idle business tycoon-style game and is expected to launch world-wide in 2022. Terms of the Partnership are subject to confidentiality obligations.

Game Kit-Idle is one of ESGG's core software technologies. This internally developed proprietary game framework for building narrative driven idle games allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. This platform is utilized by ESGG studios and is also open to third-party developers on a partnership basis.

"We are excited to expand our Game Kit network into Hanoi, Vietnam and we couldn't have selected a better partner to do this with. Known for developing the hit idle game, Lumber Empire: Idle Tycoon , NoPowerup has developed many top-tier Hyper Casual and Idle mobile games. They now get to leverage their past success and experience as they develop on ESGG's Game Kit-Idle platform," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of East Side Games Group. "This Game Kit agreement with NoPowerup is the 8th partnership announced this year and expands our geographic diversity and game publishing pipeline for 2022."

NoPowerup CEO, Mr. Hoàng Xuân Tùng, said: "We can't wait to get started working with ESGG's Game Kit-Idle platform and to realize the benefits that it brings to the development timeline. The new game we're working on together will leverage our vast experience and expertise in the Hyper Casual and Idle genres and build on our recent success in the idle space especially. This game will be a fun-filled idle adventure for the whole family!"

ABOUT NOPOWERUP JSC

NoPowerup is an enthusiastic game studio located in Hanoi that thrives to focus on developing casual games for the mobile world. We are all about creating the most wholesome experiences for our users and have released a lot of successful games. You may want to check our games such as Idle Success, Idle Digging Tycoon, Idle Light City, Clicker Racing, and many others on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Our partners are also giants in the game publishing field, some of whom we have worked with are AppQuantum, ZPlay and Supersonic. https://nopowerup.com/about-us/

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Ubitus team up with Ericsson for cloud gaming service at Malaysia's national debut of 5G network launch on 15 Dec., 2021

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming provider, jointly with Ericsson ( Malaysia ), demonstrate 5G advantages via its cloud gaming at the Announcement of Commercial Availability of 5G Services by Digital Nasional Berhad on December 15 th 2021 in Kuala Lumpur . 5G offers unprecedented low latency and high bandwidth, which shall usher in new applications and benefit many businesses in Malaysia .

BISONIC INC PARTNERS WITH MAGIC MACHINE TO CREATE FORGOTTEN RUNES WIZARD CULT'S METAVERSE; FULLY REALIZED ON-CHAIN MMO WILL BE FIRST "CREATE TO EARN" BASED GAME

- Bisonic Inc ( https:www.bisonic.io ), a company backed by industry veterans from Maximum Games has entered into an agreement with Austin and Los Angeles -based Magic Machine to expand its digital content and NFT brand Forgotten Runes Wizard's Cult . The two companies will establish a true web3 interactive fantasy MMO with sandbox elements that will become a hub for a variety of games and experiences.  Players will own land, socialize, collect resources, craft items, create lore, battle legendary beasts and embark on epic quests. The game will be supported by key on-chain elements that deliver dynamic functionality empowering players to create and mint their own custom NFTs. These NFTs will be used and sold in-game as well as on third-party marketplaces like Opensea or the upcoming Coinbase NFT platform. The metaverse will expand the lore-based "Runiverse" into the interactive realm, growing the reach and awareness of the already flourishing Wizard Cult. There is a planned private and public land sale coming soon enabling anyone to own a corner of this soon to be realized world.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: HEART OF CHERNOBYL the First AAA Game to Allow the Community to Own a Piece of the Action

GSC Game World AAA developer of the Cossacks and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. video game series, is announced the creation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse where players can truly own a piece of the game.

In partnership with Los Angeles -based DMarket , a platform for trading NFTs and technology for metaverse creation, GSC will use blockchain technology to let the community own a piece of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. The rights to certain unique items will belong to players and it is the first time for the AAA video game.

'Game-Fi' And 'Play-To-Earn' Economic Systems Set to Transform Gaming, According to Survey With Developers

' GameFi ' the introduction of decentralized finance to games, and ' Play-to-earn ' an economic model that rewards players with real-world financial value, are the most prioritized feature of blockchain technology, according to new research with video game developers.

Based on a survey of video game developers in the US and UK commissioned by leading blockchain platform, Stratis and undertaken by independent research agency Opinium, the capability of blockchain with the greatest potential in gaming is DeFi (decentralized finance) at (57%). Following this was governance — voting using tokens in a decentralized autonomous organization (48%) and play-to-earn, which rewards players with tokens for gameplay (46%).

Esports Entertainment Group Adds KCSA Strategic Communications as Public Relations Partner

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), a full-stack esports and online gambling company, today announced that it has engaged KCSA Strategic Communications to assist with its public relations and media initiatives. KCSA Strategic Communications is widely known as one of the most entrepreneurial communications agencies.

"We're excited to add KCSA to the Esports Entertainment Group team to help amplify our brand across different markets and demographics as our business continues to expand and as we further establish our Company as an esports wagering industry leader," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "KCSA, along with our other strategic partners, will play a key role as we continue to progress towards our goal of generating revenue in excess of $100 million this fiscal year."

Esports Technologies' Karamba Wins Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment at SBC Awards 2021

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that its newly acquired online casino brand Karamba has won the award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment at the SBC Awards 2021 . The awards ceremony took place at Evolution London on December 14 . Attending the gala were such notable gaming brands as bet 365, Betsson Group, FanDuel Group, LeoVegas, and PokerMatch.

