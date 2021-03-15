HighlightsHeadline assay of 4.6 gt Au 1.7 m consists of two adjacent and continuous channel samples of 6.35gt Au over 0.75 m and 3.27 gt over 0.93m. Stripping uncovered two gold-bearing zones at the North Shaft prospect. The Eastern zone is a new discovery that trends 125° azimuth for over 100m with assays from trace to 6.35 gt Au over 0.75 m. The Western Zone trends 260° for 70 m and includes a 27.3 gt grab …

Highlights

Headline assay of 4.6 g/t Au / 1.7 m consists of two adjacent and continuous channel samples of 6.35g/t Au over 0.75 m and 3.27 g/t over 0.93m.

Stripping uncovered two gold-bearing zones at the North Shaft prospect.

The Eastern zone is a new discovery that trends 125° azimuth (ESE) for over 100m with assays from trace to 6.35 g/t Au over 0.75 m.

The Western Zone trends 260° (west) for 70 m and includes a 27.3 g/t grab sample (reported earlier) and a channel sample of 1.94 g/t Au over 1 m.

Both zones are open along strike and may be more extensive.

Follow up exploration is warranted.

North Shaft is the first of eight known gold prospects on the property to be explored in detail by Sanatana.

Sanatana Resources. (TSXV: STA) (“Sanatana” or the “Company”) has received final assays from 213 channel samples collected at the North Shaft prospect on the Gold Rush project, 25 km west of Timmins.

For two weeks in October 2020, the Company employed an excavator to strip overburden and expose gold-bearing structures at the North Shaft prospect. Work commenced upon receiving the exploration permit and continued to the onset of winter.

Buddy Doyle, President, commented, “The North Shaft prospect is just one of at least eight mineralized prospect zones on the Gold Rush project. With less than 7% of the Gold Rush properties exposed in outcrop, we are pleased to see broad zones of mineralization in these channel samples.”

Exposed outcrop was washed by field crews exposing gold bearing quartz veins, shear zones, faults and other structures. Samples were laid out with paint across veins and structures every 5-8 metres along strike. Technicians used a quick-cut diamond saw to saw 6 cm deep into outcrop along two parallel cuts. Rock between saw cuts was chiseled out, bagged and tagged, and tags applied to the outcrop. Nominal channel sample lengths were about 1 metre. DGPS surveys of the start and end of each channel sample mark their location with centimetre precision.

Two linear trends of anomalous gold results are apparent in Figure 1 where samples >0.3 g/t Au are highlighted with red lines.

The western trend is centred around the historic North Shaft, where Sanatana earlier reported a grab sample containing 27.3 g/t Au (see press release November 19, 2020). Gold Zone W shear zone continues for some 70 m and is open along strike at 260° azimuth (WSW) and untested with depth. The shear zone cuts medium grained gabbro and more felsic intrusive rocks of the Kamiskotia Gabbroic Complex. Gold is contained in a grey quartz shear vein with variable pyrite content. East of the shaft, a 12m wide N-S magnetic feature is interpreted to be a diabase dyke, which post-dates and interrupts mineralization which is present on either side. The zone is 1-2m wide, with the best channel sample returning 1.94 g/t over 1 m.

Figure 1: Drone derived airborne image of the North Shaft prospect showing stripped areas and gold results >0.3 g/t

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/77085_0ee5941ca4d67b74_002full.jpg

In Figure 1, labels in orange are channel samples, and yellow grab samples. Dots are at the southern limit of nominal 1m channel samples coloured according to the legend (top right). Colour is gold grade range (g/t Au), with the count of dots in each range (in brackets).

Gold Zone E is a new discovery hosted by gabbro and exposed in two stripped areas. Gold Zone E contains abundant ankerite, an iron rich carbonate commonly associated with gold mineralization in Timmins. In outcrop, Gold Zone E is a shear zone is 2-5 m wide with 100 m strike at 305°-125° Azimuth (NW-SE). Within the shear zone are 100 cm by 1 cm ankerite-filled tension gashes and grey sulphide bearing extensional quartz veins with gold. The best gold results are from two adjacent 6.35 g/t Au and 3.27 g/t Au channel assays that combine for 4.6 g/t Au over 1.7 m. Gold Zone E is open along strike and untested at depth.

It is not known if Gold Zone W and Gold Zone E are the same system with a jog, or two separate gold systems. High ankerite content in Gold Zone E might suggest the latter. Further work at North Shaft will include more ground geophysics and scout drilling below gold-bearing channel samples, where the zones intersect, and along strike. Detail mapping of surface stripped areas is planned this summer.

Figure 2. Gold Zone E close-up view showing anomalous gold-bearing channel samples (g/t Au) over nominal 1 m lengths

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/77085_0ee5941ca4d67b74_003full.jpg

Sanatana’s chain of custody procedure was to remove all samples from site daily and store samples in a secure building. Sample batches were later prepared by inserting company standard and blanks into the sample stream. Sample batches were hand-delivered to Actlabs in Timmins for gold fire assay with AA finish, and multi-element ICP MS.

Company QA/QC standards and blanks, and internal laboratory QA/QC controls indicate sampling and analytical work is 43-101 compliant. Actlabs is an independent laboratory that is accredited and/or certified to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 standards.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Kevin Kivi P.Geo. Mr. Kivi is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

Debt Settlement Agreement

Sanatana has entered into a shares-for-debt agreement with an arm’s length creditor (the “Creditor”) to settle $70,000 of debt by the issuance of 350,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share to the Creditor (the “Shares for Debt Settlement”). All the Shares issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Settlement is subject to conditions including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

