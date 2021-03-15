TSXV: LMS) announces that it has received an option exercise notice from Patagonia Gold Corp. pursuant to an option agreement among Patagonia, Latin Metals and an Argentine subsidiary of Latin Metals, whereby Patagonia was granted an irrevocable option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mina Angela project located in the Province of Chubut, Argentina. In connection with exercise of the Option, Patagonia will make a …

TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has received an option exercise notice from Patagonia Gold Corp. (“ Patagonia ”), pursuant to an option agreement (the “ Option Agreement ”) among Patagonia, Latin Metals and an Argentine subsidiary of Latin Metals, whereby Patagonia was granted an irrevocable option (the “ Option ”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mina Angela project (the “ Project ” or “ Mina Angela ”), located in the Province of Chubut, Argentina.

In connection with exercise of the Option, Patagonia (through its subsidiary) will make a cash payment to Latin Metals of US$250,000 pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, which payment is due on or before March 26, 2021 ( Table 1 ). Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, Latin Metals will be entitled to receive a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (“ Royalty ”) from future production on the Project, half of which Royalty can be repurchased by Patagonia from Latin Metals at any time for US$1 million.

Table 1: Schedule of Commercial Terms

Schedule of Payments Cash Payments Royalty Payments Cumulative Earned Interest Within ten days from acceptance of the Offer Letter US$40,000 (paid) — — Additional payment as consideration for extension of the due diligence period US$50,000 (paid) — — Advance on First Option Payment US$50,000 (paid) — — First Option Payment – Upon signing Option Agreement – September 12, 2020 US$200,000 (paid) — — Second Option Payment – Upon exercise of the Option – due on or before March 26, 2021 US$250,000 — 100 % Final Payment 1 US$500,000 — 100 % Commencement of Production at the Project — 1.25% NSR Royalty 100 %

Notes:

1. Within thirty (30) days from the lifting of the Chubut Province mining bans in such a manner that Patagonia thereafter has the ability to perform exploration and exploitation mining activities on the Project, irrespective of whether Patagonia has obtained the required permits for such exploration and mining activities or the actual performance of such activities.

“Patagonia’s purchase of Mina Angela is consistent with Latin Metals’ strategy to joint venture core assets and where possible to monetize non-core assets, like Mina Angela, while keeping a retained royalty interest, in this case a 1.25% Royalty,” stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals’ President and CEO. “Receipt of US$250,000, together with a contingent future payment of US$500,000 will conclude the US$1,090,000 disposition of the Mina Angela asset. We would like to wish Patagonia’s management team every success in moving the project forward.”

About the Mina Angela Property

The Mina Angela property is situated in the Somuncura Massif of southern Argentina and is comprised of 44 individual claims located approximately 50 km east-southeast of Patagonia’s 100% owned Calcatreu gold project. The Navidad silver and base metal deposit is located 45 km further to the south-southeast of Mina Angela.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a mining and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on the Calcatreu project in Rio Negro and the development of the Cap-Oeste underground project. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 360 properties in several provinces of Argentina and Chile and is one of the largest landholders in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of gold and copper exploration assets in South America. The Company operates with an investor-focused Prospect Generator model, which brings potential advantages to shareholders such as exposure to multiple exploration projects reducing discovery risk. Most of the exploration expense could be borne by JV partners, potentially reducing dilution associated with funding ongoing exploration activities. The Company’s project portfolio brings exposure to multiple commodities, reducing the impact associated with commodity price cycles. In all future property agreements, the Company intends to retain a minority interest across the portfolio, providing shareholders with exposure to potential discovery upside.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Latin Metals Inc.

“ Keith Henderson ”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 2300

1177 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 2K3

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

