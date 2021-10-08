Libero Copper & Gold is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there. The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from October 18-20, 2021. Ian Harris, President & CEO will be presenting on October 20th at 12:45PM Eastern Daylight time. For more …

Libero Copper & Gold (TSXV: LBC) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from October 18-20, 2021.

Ian Harris, President & CEO will be presenting on October 20th at 12:45PM Eastern Daylight time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Libero Copper & Gold

Tetiana Konstantynivska

+1 778 372 0179

konstantynivska@slater.group

https://www.liberocopper.com/