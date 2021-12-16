Copper Investing News
Altiplano Metals Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold mine located near La Serena, Chile.The Company is pleased to report the application to incorporate an iron separator and a high efficiency water recovery circuit has been approved by the Chilean mining authority. Addition of this equipment into the ...

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report the application to incorporate an iron separator (designed to recover high value iron oxide) and a high efficiency water recovery circuit (designed to produce dry tailings), has been approved by the Chilean mining authority. Addition of this equipment into the processing circuit provides the opportunity to capture high value iron which can be sold to generate a secondary income and, with the removal of the iron, reduce the overall tailings output by 50%. The dewatering stack will generate a dry tailings product that can be moved and stored in an environmentally efficient manner which replaces the need for a conventional tailings dam system. In addition, the de-watering stack circuit will reduce the overall freshwater consumption needed at the plant by approximately 75%. The equipment has been newly manufactured and will be delivered from storage in Chile to the site next week. Civil work such as pad levelling, electrical, and plumbing is underway in preparation to install the equipment.

CEO Alastair McIntyre comments "We are pleased to receive this important approval as the next step in completing our processing facility. With our processing design, APN will be one of the first companies in the Chilean small mining sector to implement an industry-leading environmental process focussed on water conservation and waste reduction. Water is an important resource in Chile and our process is designed to preserve this precious resource. I believe our best practice approach to sustainable mining and environmentally friendly processing will minimize our footprint and establish APN as a leader in the Chilean small mining sector."

Plant Description

The APN processing facility will employ modern high efficiency flotation circuits that focus on the recovery of copper and gold while also utilizing a magnetic separation system for the recovery of magnetite and other iron minerals (Figure 1). The circuit will use a filter press system for copper concentrate and tails and a disc filter for the iron concentrate. All systems are designed to focus on water conservation and reducing total tails output. The combined process is designed to reduce the total material reporting to tailings by up to 50%, compared to the standard practice of copper processing plants treating iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) deposits. Water will be recovered and recycled thus ensuring water is reused efficiently, with an expected reduction in freshwater consumption by approximately 75% over conventional systems. Typically, standard plant configurations for small mining are limited to recovery by flotation without efficient water recovery systems. In addition, moisture content in the tailings will be reduced to approximately 10% to 15% through the filter press system and placed in a dry stack tailings facility. This additional process will significantly reduce water loss to evaporation compared to conventional tailings dam. The processing facilty completion date is scheduled for Q1 2022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_a836b1cff4e9c8c9_001.jpg

Figure 1. Processing Plant Flow Sheet.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_a836b1cff4e9c8c9_001full.jpg

In addition to the conservation of water, magnetic separation can recover up to half of the plant feed as a saleable iron concentrate. A total of 1,850 tonnes of iron oxide is expected to be recovered per month and can represent a significant portion of revenue combined with the sale of the copper-gold concentrate.

The circuit takes advantage of magnetic properties of the iron mineralization in the mill feed and does not require additional grinding or dewatering as the feed to magnetic separators is tailings or rejects of the flotation circuit. This process greatly reduces the quantity of tailings that needs disposal in a tailings storage facility while maximizing the recovery of all minerals in mill feed, thus reducing the overall environmental footprint of the mining process.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_rfigure2.jpg

Figure 2. Schematic Illustration of the Magnetic and Drying Facilities.

If you cannot view Figure 2 above, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_rfigure2.jpg

A schematic video illustration of the mill operation can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtbQcP0zqUs

Altiplano has generated greater than US$7.2 million from the recovery and sale of approximately 3.6 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q3). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper-gold-iron mine, development near term producing gold-copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

www.metalsgroup.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, President and CEO.
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434-3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director
jeremyy@apnmetals.com
Tel: (604) 773-1467 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107781

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Metals TSXV:APN Copper Investing
APN:CA
Altiplano Reports 2.97% Cu Over 4.86 Metres in Recent Drilling at Farellon

Altiplano Reports 2.97% Cu Over 4.86 Metres in Recent Drilling at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from an additional seven drill holes at its ongoing exploration drilling program at the Farellon copper-gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Begins Advance to the 352 m Level at Farellon and Completes Ventilation Upgrades

Altiplano Begins Advance to the 352 m Level at Farellon and Completes Ventilation Upgrades

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the underground mining activity at the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Underground work has begun on the Hugo Decline to expand to the next targeted working heading at the 352 m level. The extension will require 60 m to reach the operational level and a further 15 m to reach the iron oxide copper gold vein system. To date, 14 metres have been completed. The decline extension is designed to provide two additional mining access points along the NE and SW drifts and, in the future, provide access to remove the mineralization from the roofs and floors of the 360 m level above (Figure 1). This work is part of the ongoing underground development and sustainability initiatives at Farellon.

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Plans Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project in the Maricunga Belt of Chile

Altiplano Plans Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project in the Maricunga Belt of Chile

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") plans Phase 1 of an initial surface work program at the Company's newly acquired Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Planned work activities include bedrock lithology and alteration mapping and an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program over the southern portion of the property to target epithermal and porphyry related alteration and mineralization. Initial review of historical data suggests that older, altered rocks exposed within late volcanics in the southern portion of the property represent a high-level expression of potential epithermal and/or porphyry mineralization.

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Reports On Q3 2021 Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports On Q3 2021 Results at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the Q3 2021 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q3, 2021, the Company extracted a total 11,624 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon and processed 7,635 tonnes at an average copper grade of approximately 1.38%. Sales of 221,518 pounds of copper generated approximately US$561,000 in revenue (after processing costs). At the end of September, the Company had 590 tonnes in stockpiles at the Farellon site to be shipped and 1,400 tonnes of low grade stockpiled material. The low grade stock will be processed at the APN mill site at a later date to recover the value of the contained copper and iron. The Company has currently an additional 1,540 tonnes in process at ENAMI. Total revenue since Q1 2018 generated at the Farellon operation now represents more than US$7,200,000 from the sale of approximately 3,596,616 pounds of copper.

Keep reading... Show less

Altiplano Commences Underground Exploration at the Maria Luisa Historic Au-Cu Mine

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the activity at the Maria Luisa gold-copper (Au-Cu) mine located near Incahuasi, Chile.

The Company recently obtained an Exploitation Permit to begin underground exploration and development work at Maria Luisa (see News Release 16/09/21). This permit provides the opportunity to begin the surface and underground work required to commence the decline tunnel. The Maria Luisa decline is designed to access gold-copper mineralized veins through multiple access points on multiple levels (See Figure 1). The Company is pleased to report that work at Maria Luisa has begun with site excavation and road work to support the construction of the decline. Initial work has begun also on the decline entrance where several rounds of drilling and blasting and have been completed.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated October 20, 2021 to acquire the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

"We are entirely pleased to have acquired such a prominent land position in one of the richest copper producing hubs in the world. We are directly adjacent to Yamana's El-Penon Gold-Silver mine, which produces 160,000 ounces of Gold per year and 5,000,000 million ounces of silver. It's also just 30kms from the Escondida porphyry Copper-Gold-Moly cluster, operated by BHP and Rio Tinto, Barrick - Antofagasta's Zaldívar Copper Mine is 35 NE of our project and is expected to produce shortly. It's a very competitive area and near impossible to get in this camp," States Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Drills Bazooka's 14 High Priority Targets

Opawica Drills Bazooka's 14 High Priority Targets

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has commenced drilling the 14 recently identified high property gold targets at the Bazooka Property situated in the Abitibi Gold Camp

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA to the board of directors effective December 15, 2021. Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Janet has built up her relationships with a network of North American institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors over a twenty-five year career in the capital markets. As Forum's exploration projects advance, and strategic alternatives are examined, Janet will bring her insight to the growth of the Company. "

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO) (OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce completion of the Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora, Mexico as well as the latest assay results from 16 additional drill holes. Importantly, all 36 drill holes from the current program have intersected various concentrations of visually apparent copper mineralization and each of the 16 drill holes discussed in this press release have assay-confirmed intercepts of copper mineralization above a 0.20% copper cut-off grade. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the oxide copper footprint

Drilling Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD UPDATES SCHEDULE OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION PROCESS FOR CASINO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD UPDATES SCHEDULE OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION PROCESS FOR CASINO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: CWRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. ("Casino"), is pleased to announce it has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated schedule for submission of an Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") on its Casino project ("Project").

Keep reading... Show less
White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ('White Metal' or 'the Company') further to their news releases of November 23, 2021 and December 9, 2021 the Company announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and non-flow through units for total gross proceeds of $1,749,990 (the "Financing"). The Company notes that due to a high level of investor interest, the private placement was significantly oversubscribed from its initial offering of $600,000 announced on November 23, 2021.

The Company has issued 16,500,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $1,650,000. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News