The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce that MJ Beverages Co. LLC’s (“MJ”) ‘Mari y Juana™’ soft drink-style beverages will be produced as four cannabis-infused varieties at Tinley’s bottling facility in Long Beach, California, and distributed by Hardcar Distribution.

MJ Beverage Co.’s ‘Mari y Juana™’ beverages will contain 10 mg of THC along with a blend of flavourful ingredients in each 12 fl. oz. carbonated single-serve bottle. The product line will debut with four flavours inspired by popular Mexican soft drinks that resonate with Latino tastes: Guava ( Guayaba ), Pineapple ( Piña ), Mandarin Orange ( Mandarina ), and Tamarind ( Tamarindo ).

“MJ is excited and grateful to be able to introduce these infused Mexican-inspired beverages to the California cannabis market,” said Daniel Torres, CEO and Founder, MJ Beverages Co. LLC. “Our initial launch of four immediately recognizable SKU’s will help us establish a new targeted brand designed to grow the infused beverage category. ‘Mari y Juana™’ aims to address a sector of the market that is currently underserved by existing infused beverages. With a planned accessible price point, our strategically branded drinks will provide consumers new choices that they can immediately identify with, appreciate, and we hope, remain loyal to for years to come.”

MJ Beverages Co. LLC has joined forces with seasoned cannabis beverages entrepreneur Matt McGinn, bringing him onboard as Chief Global Strategy Officer. Matt will be assisting MJ in its formulation, go-to-market strategy, and product execution. He currently also serves as Chief Strategy Officer and is co-owner of Hardcar Distribution (“Hardcar”), a leading cannabis beverage-focused distributor in California, who will distribute these products.

“The ‘ Mari y Juana™’’ brand’s distinctiveness, combined with Tinley’s efficient bottling capabilities and focus on quality make for a powerful combination to drive category growth. I’m thrilled to be a part of this and be able to bring my years of experience to assist in making this collaborative effort with Tinley’s a successful endeavour,” says McGinn.

“The Tinley’s team at Lakewood love these culturally relevant products,” said Douglas Fulton, Tinley’s director, and co-CEO. “We believe that ‘Mari y Juana™’ will drive expanded consumer interest in cannabis infused beverages and overall category growth. Working with MJ and Hardcar will allow Tinley’s Lakewood facility to produce and replenish efficiently, to meet retailer and consumer demand,” he added.

‘Mari y Juana™’ infused beverages are expected to be available through licensed cannabis dispensaries and delivery services throughout the State of California in Q1 of 2022.

About MJ Beverages Co. LLC

MJ Beverages Co. LLC is a subsidiary of Mari y Juana ® Foods Co. As the Tale of Mari y Juana ® goes: “Two Sisters: One smokes, the other cooks, and together they make an awesome combination! It’s always a joint effort when Mari y Juana ® are in the kitchen. When Juana isn’t looking, Mari adds her ‘secret’ ingredient to the already tasty recipes.” Founded in Los Angeles, CA in 2015, Mari y Juana ® Foods Co.’s goal has always been to bring products to the California edible cannabis market that are indicative of Mexican culture and culinary traditions. Our slogan is ‘Made in California of Mexican Descent™’. While edibles were the Company’s initial focus, MJ Beverages Co. LLC has allowed the brand to evolve into the growing infused beverages category and create a new path for itself and consumers. For more information visit www.MJFoodsCo.com or email hola@mjfoodsco.com , Instagram (@marijuanafoodsco)

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) manufactures the Beckett’s Classics™ and Beckett’s 27™ line of non-alcoholic, terpene-infused spirits and cocktails. Beckett’s products are available in mainstream food, beverage, and specialty retailers, as well as online, across the United States as well as in grocery and specialty stores in Canada. Cannabis-infused versions of these products are offered under the Tinley’s™ brand in licensed dispensaries and home delivery services throughout California, with expansion to Canada underway. Tinley’s facility in Long Beach California contains some of the state’s most versatile and technologically advanced cannabis-licensed beverage manufacturing equipment and provides manufacturing services for third-party brands in addition to Company-owned brands. Please visit www.drinkbecketts.com, www.drinktinley.com , Twitter and Instagram (@drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts) for recipes, product information and home delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

