Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) (“Canopy Growth” or “the Company”), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization company, today announced the launch of the company’s first-ever CBD vape, whisl. This sleek, nicotine-free CBD vaporizer is designed to deliver the wellness effects of CBD from morning, throughout the day and into the night.

With an innovative design that incorporates custom, interchangeable pods, whisl offers three uniquely formulated options to help consumers dial in to their desired effect – focus, calm, or winding down before bed – as their needs and activities shift throughout the day, including:

Tune In Pod: Focus on the task at hand.

Focus on the task at hand. Intermission Pod: Relax throughout the day.

Relax throughout the day. Fade Out Pod: Get ready for bed.

Crafted with Canopy Growth’s category-leading science and rigorously tested for quality, safety, and efficacy, whisl offers a convenient and immediate way to manage your mood and experience the benefits of CBD – conveying effects within seconds or minutes as compared to longer onset CBD ingestibles.

“At Canopy Growth, we are pioneering the concept of using CBD to help consumers manage their moods at any given time of day,” said Andy Lytwynec, Vice President, Global Vape Business at Canopy Growth. “With whisl, we want to empower consumers to quickly achieve focus, calmness or prepare for sleep with a modern CBD solution that is fast-acting and can fit seamlessly into anyone’s daily routine.”

Each whisl pod contains 200 mg of premium CBD isolate, a purified form of CBD, sourced from licensed hemp providers within the United States and no THC. whisl devices come in two sleek colorways – Warm Grey and Deep Blue – and feature a rechargeable aluminum battery and a host of industry-leading safety and quality features, including:

Automatic shut-off temperature control

Precise glass-atomizer heating

UL-certification

Rigorous third-party testing and inspection

Through an exclusive partnership, whisl will be available on store shelves at 3,000+ Circle K convenience stores nationwide beginning October 1 – marking Canopy Growth’s largest national retail launch yet. With an MSRP of $39.99 for the starter kit and $19.99 per package, whisl delivers an effective way to harness CBD wellness at an accessible price point. Beginning today, whisl is also available for purchase online at Canopy Growth’s one-stop U.S. ecommerce destination, www.shopcanopy.com .

For more information about whisl, visit www.enjoywhisl.com .

