Via InvestorWireIBN a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be collaborating with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for the Psych e delic Capital: October 2021 Conference which is set to be held in an entirely virtual format on Oct. 28, 2021. The Psychedelic Capital: October Conference is set to be a virtual event, covering the most innovative and cutting-edge companies, …

Via InvestorWireIBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be collaborating with Microdose Psychedelic Insights for the Psych e delic Capital: October 2021 Conference which is set to be held in an entirely virtual format on Oct. 28, 2021.

The Psychedelic Capital: October Conference is set to be a virtual event, covering the most innovative and cutting-edge companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the global psychedelic industry. From exploring ongoing governmental policy shifts to commercial product breakthroughs, the conference will serve to educate attendees on the potential uses and benefits attached to psychedelics in today’s environment.

Forming part of an investor conference series diving deep into the psychedelics industry, the Psychedelic Capital Conference will play host to a series of corporate presentations, which will include Numinus Wellness (TSX-V: NUMI), a company focused on developing and delivering transformative, proprietary psychedelic therapeutics that are inspired by tradition and informed by science. The event will also feature an investor roundtable seeking to address some of the pressing issues affecting the global psychedelics industry.

Alongside IBN, PsychedelicNewsWire (“PNW”), in its capacity as an official media sponsor, will further the distribution of content generated for the event to enthusiasts within the psychedelics space.

“IBN, alongside its PsychedelicNewsWire brand, is pleased to be collaborating once again with Microdose Psychedelic Insights,” states Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional investor audiences through real-time coverage.”

IBN will be providing the event with amplified article syndication to more than 5,000 strategic syndication partners, extended social media coverage through a variety of investor-oriented accounts that collectively reach 2 million+ likes and followers, as well as feature the conference on dedicated event pages.

“We are pleased to once again collaborate with the IBN and PNW teams,” comments Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors. We are excited to be hosting the Psychedelic Capital Conference as part of a series of events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, and we believe that IBN’s assistance in helping us reach a broader investor audience will continue to be invaluable.”

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world’s perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



