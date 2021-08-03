/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

The Company continues to elevate its Brands in new markets with heightened scale

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (the ” Company “) (TSXV: BEER) is pleased to announce a partnership with New York based alcohol-free beverage retailer Boisson. Born out of a love for mixology and a shared necessity of well-being, Boisson is a progressive retail concept that has been created to serve the fast-growing movement toward a conscious approach of “better and better for you” consumption.

The demand for alcohol-free wine is growing worldwide, driven in-part by what the New York Times is calling the ‘sober curious movement’. The desire to reduce alcohol intake among a growing number of these cleaner drinking, more health-conscious consumers is driving demand for better quality non-alcoholic options.

This first of its kind partnership is aimed at immersing the Hill Street brand into the lifestyle, scale and reach of influential people and destinations in the largest US market, New York .

“This program furthers our strategy to introduce our brands to markets with heightened scale. By leveraging tastemakers, we are accelerating our participation in this growth opportunity”, said Lori Senecal , Co-CEO of Hill Street. “Given our mission to bring craft quality together with science to create better tasting, better for you experiences, we are well positioned to deliver strong value in this category”.

The partnership will kick-off with product sampling, influencer engagement and retail pop-ups at innovative lifestyle destinations in Montauk, New York . Designed to get “liquid on lips”, the aim is to elevate the profile of Vin (Zero) wines with this pre-disposed target customer base to drive discovery, trial and sales. Vin(Zero) branded Cabernet, Shiraz, Merlot, Chardonnay and Brut Blanc alcohol-free wines will all be available for purchase throughout the program at these pop-up locations as well as at Boisson’s New York retail stores.

“We’re so excited to partner with Hill Street, and to welcome Vin (Zero) into our physical stores and online,” said Nick Bodkins , co-founder of Boisson. “Our mission at Boisson is to curate the best selection of non-alcoholic options for our customers from around the world. The brands we share with our customers help them celebrate longer and enjoy better. Bringing these brands to Montauk to share with our customers helps us further that mission.”

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Hill Street Beverage Company is a progressive non-alcoholic beverage and cannabis solutions company. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG expertise and our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience’s ground-breaking DehydraTECH™ patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of Cannabis ingredients.

Hill Street Beverages brands include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, and Vin(Zero) , and have won numerous medals and accolades around the world. Hill Avenue Cannabis Brands include (V)ia Regal Pink and White Grape Sparklers.

Check out Hill Street’s award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home at www.hillstreetbeverages.com , and cannabis related business activities and products at www.hillavenuecannabis.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects”, and similar expressions. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances, such as future availability of capital on favourable terms, may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow Hill Street on Twitter https://twitter.com/hillstreetbevco

and on Facebook http://facebook.com/hillstreetbevco

SOURCE Hill Street Beverage Co.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c5548.html