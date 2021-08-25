Hill Street adds additional cannabis and beverage experience to the teamHill Street Beverage Company Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial development team to better align talent with its business vision and global growth strategies going forward. Hill Street is pleased to welcome Bowen Hou to the role of Director of Beverage Strategy and Development. Bowen will focus on the growth and …

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion of its commercial development team to better align talent with its business vision and global growth strategies going forward. Hill Street is pleased to welcome Bowen Hou to the role of Director of Beverage Strategy and Development. Bowen will focus on the growth and development of its beverage businesses: alcohol-free Vin(Zero) and cannabis infused (V)ia Regal.

“We are building our capabilities and team for the future direction of our business. We were fortunate to find a unique talent with dedicated experience in both cannabis and beverages to help maximize our performance going forward on both fronts,” said Craig Binkley, Co-CEO of Hill Street. “Bowen has worked with PepsiCo, Humble + Fume and Zenabis (acquired by Hexo). Add in his additional CPG experience from Church & Dwight and he’s the perfect blend of mainstream blue-chip experience that has pivoted into the emerging world of cannabis. It is an ideal combination that was exactly what we were looking for.”

At Humble + Fume, Bowen was responsible for branding, marketing, sales and distribution through provincial cannabis boards across Canada. At Zenabis, he led the Namaste and Re Up brands. At PepsiCo, Bowen drove retail merchandising, data analytics and shopper marketing efforts, which are critical skills for Hill Street’s business growth across the globe.

“As an entrepreneur, I’m thrilled to have joined Hill Street and am excited to help create and grow value for its brands and businesses. I love the beverage category and am a big believer in the bright future of both the alcohol-free wine category and the dynamic cannabis-infused beverages sector,” said Bowen Hou, Director of Beverage Strategy and Development.

With Bowen’s arrival, it also allows for further alignment of the commercial team with Reuban Nadesan, VP of Corporate Strategy and Development, to focus on the expansion of Hill Avenue’s global DehydraTECH™ business. Reuban was deeply involved in the transaction to acquire the global usage rights to DehydraTECH™ from the Lexaria group of companies. Reuban has also been involved in the launch or expansion of all partner licensing relationships to commercialize DehydraTECH™. His dedicated focus on this business line is designed to accelerate growth and commercialization of this important asset.

The Company also announces that June Nicholson has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

