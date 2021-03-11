IIROC Trading Halt – BNXA
The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Banxa Holdings Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: BNXA All Issues: No Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 10:49:02 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which …
The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Banxa Holdings Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: BNXA
All Issues: No
Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 10:49:02 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/11/c4851.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia