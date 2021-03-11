Blockchain

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Halt – BNXA

- March 11th, 2021
Banxa Logo

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Banxa Holdings Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: BNXA All Issues: No Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 10:49:02 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Banxa Holdings Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: BNXA

All Issues: No

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 10:49:02 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/11/c4851.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Banxa Holdings

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Banxa Holdings using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Get the latest Blockchain Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Blockchain Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Blockchain Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Banxa Holdings: Providing Payment Services For the Growing Digital Asset Space
RaaS Advisory Initiates Coverage for BANXA Holdings
BANXA (TSX-V: “BNXA”) Commences trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and Reports Record Transaction Volumes

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×