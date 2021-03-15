Banxa Virtually Opens The Market

Domenic Carosa Chairman, Banxa Holdings Inc. and Holger Arians, Chief Executive Officer, Banxa Holdings Inc. (“Banxa” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BNXA), and their team joined Arne Gulstene Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company’s new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Banxa Holdings Inc. is a payments service provider (PSP) for the digital asset space. The company has a mission – to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation, and the digital space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. For more information visit: https://banxa.com/

