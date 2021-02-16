BANXA (TSXV: BNXA) (“BANXA” or “Company”) a Payment Service Provider (PSP) for the digital asset industry announced a strategic partnership with the SatoshiLabs Group, the Czech-based inventor of the world’s first hardware wallet, Trezor, also home to the Invity.io cryptocurrency exchange comparison tool. The partnership will enable users to purchase digital assets through Banxa directly in the new Trezor Suite as well as through Invity’s standalone website.

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa said “Trezor is a trailblazer in the industry, making it easy and safe to store digital assets. By partnering with Trezor, we deliver on our mission to onboard the masses to crypto currencies. Our fiat to crypto onramp and Trezor’s storage and Invity’s exchange capabilities allow people around the world to participate in the digital asset ecosystem.”

Štěpán Uherík, CEO of Invity.io and CFO of Trezor said “We’re thrilled to offer more users even more options thanks to our partnership with Banxa. The current bull market is great for the existing crypto community, but we also can’t miss this opportunity to introduce digital assets to a wider audience: we need robust, trustworthy crypto onramps for the crypto-curious. The Banxa team understands that trust comes through transparency, and they are at the forefront of that on the payments side. Our companies’ cooperation will inspire added confidence through every step of users’ crypto journey, from finding available options with Invity to accessing crypto through Banxa to safely storing their digital assets in their Trezor.”

Trezor is the world’s first hardware wallet, produced by parent company SatoshiLabs, who is a recognized contributor to the open source blockchain codebase and security standards such as Passphrase and Shamir Backup. The company was an early entrant to the crypto market, with the first Trezor launching in January 2014 , the same year Banxa launched its retail business. Also part of the SatoshiLabs Group, Invity is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides competitive pricing for digital asset purchases and exchanges. Its services are also fully integrated into the new Trezor Suite wallet ecosystem.

The final integrations of Banxa’s API into both SatoshiLabs products are currently live, allowing both exchange platform customers and hardware wallet users to purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies directly through their wallet interface or via their exchange account.

About Banxa

Banxa (TSX-V:”BNXA”) is a Payments Service Provider (PSP) for the digital asset space. The company has a mission – to build the bridge between traditional financial systems and regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (e.g. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH).

For further information go to www.banxa.com

About SatoshiLabs:

SatoshiLabs is a privately held company founded in 2013 and based in the Czech Republic . The first company product was the world’s first cryptocurrency hardware wallet. Its popular flagship product, the Trezor Model T , introduced new measures of security such as its full-color touchscreen. SatoshiLabs is also the creator of more than 22 innovative security standards like Recovery seed , Passphrase , or Shamir Backup , which are significantly improving the whole industry of online security. Present in over 220 countries worldwide, SatoshiLabs remains open-source, making the best security solutions accessible to anyone, anywhere. More information at www.satoshilabs.com and www.trezor.io .

About Invity.io :

Invity.io is a privately held company founded in 2019 and based in the Czech Republic . Invity has compiled a network of providers into a comparison tool that offers the web’s best crypto buy and exchange rates all in one place. Invity aims to use its straightforward interface and educational materials to open the world of crypto to everyone, regardless of their technical knowledge. Invity is also highly security conscious and has valuable connections to longtime crypto players, and so is proud to power the purchase and exchange platform for the Trezor family of hardware wallets. Invity also maintains Coinmap.org , a crowdsourced map of Bitcoin ATM locations and businesses that accept cryptocurrencies around the world. More information at https://invity.io .

