BANXA (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) (” BANXA ” or the ” Company “) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized best efforts brokered private placement of units of the Company (the ” Units “), at a price of $4.00 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,998,208 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the Agents (as defined below) (the ” Offering “). The Offering was announced on March 16, 2021 and was subsequently amended March 17, 2021 to accommodate additional demand. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including any underlying securities, will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering was completed through a syndicate of agents including Stifel GMP and Eight Capital, as co-lead agents (collectively the ” Co-Lead Agents “) and PI Financial Corp. (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the ” Agents “) on a best efforts basis.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a ” Unit Share “) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a “Warrant “), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $8.50 for a period of 42 months following the closing date of the Offering (the ” Closing Date “), subject to adjustment in certain events.

As consideration for the Agents’ services in connection with the Offering, the Agents received a cash commission (the ” Commission “) equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, excluding gross proceeds from the issuance of Units on a president’s list agreed upon by the Company and the Agents (the ” President’s List “). In respect of the Agents providing advisory services in connection with the President’s List, the Company paid to the Agents an advisory fee in the amount of $149,975.20 plus applicable taxes. The Company also issued to the Agents compensation units (each, a ” Compensation Unit “) equal to 6.5% of the number of Units sold under the Offering excluding the President’s List. Each Compensation Unit consists of one Unit Share and one-half of one Warrant (a ” Compensation Unit Warrant “). Each Compensation Unit Warrant shall be exercisable to purchase one common share on the same terms and conditions applicable to the Warrants.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes. Investors can view a recent interview with Founder and Chairman Domenic Carosa at the following link: http://bit.ly/BNXA-Radius-Research-April21

About BANXA

BANXA ( TSX-V:BNXA – Banxa Holdings Inc. ) is a Payment Services Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (USD/CAD to BTC/ETC). Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands . For further information, see www.banxa.com

