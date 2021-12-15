Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is proud to announce that on Monday, January 24th, Boosh will begin to provide direct access to our expanding portfolio of plant-based brands directly through our website, Booshfood.com.A primary objective of Boosh is to constantly expand the ability and ease in which consumers can purchase any one of our 24 SKU's, whether it be our frozen line, refrigerated entrees or our newly ...

VEGI:CC