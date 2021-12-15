Life Science News Investing News
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that on Monday, January 24th, Boosh will begin to provide direct access to our expanding portfolio of plant-based brands directly through our website, Booshfood.com.

A primary objective of Boosh is to constantly expand the ability and ease in which consumers can purchase any one of our 24 SKU's, whether it be our frozen line, refrigerated entrees or our newly released and popular shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze. The home delivery directly from Booshfood.com will drastically expand our existing E-commerce presence and offer the quickest and easiest platform available to order Boosh. The Company intends to first launch on the website its six frozen entrees; Hearty Sheppard's Pie with Beyond Meat™, Rustic Pot Pie, Mexican Fiesta bowl, Coconut Curry Cauli bowl, Mac & Cheeze & Peas bowl, Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™ bowl, as well as its shelf stable plant-based Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar. In addition, we'll have the full line of SaltSprings vegetable pates, and the Pulse Specialty Kitchen line of plant-based cheeses. Shortly thereafter, the Company will offer its exceptional line of refrigerated entrees including Sloppy Joe, Chili and Mushroom Gravy.

"As a celiac, my goal in starting Boosh in 2018 was to create healthy, plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free heat n' eat meals that the whole family can truly enjoy after a busy day. During the early days I was selling Boosh exclusively through our local home delivery service throughout Greater Vancouver, but it was extremely labor intensive and not cost effective for a very small company. Fast forward, because of our infrastructure and the advancement of E-commerce, we're going to able to reach consumers at their homes throughout North America. All they'll have to do is a few clicks on Booshfood.com," states Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh.

"Having over 49,000 visitors to Booshfood.com in less than a year of which approximately 40,000 were unique/new visitors is an outstanding accomplishment for our team. And the fact that over 99% of our traffic source was organic as opposed to display ads is a tremendous accomplishment. As we reach for our 2022 goal of doubling our unique visits, we recognize the importance to convert our website from a "passive" experience to an "active" one. "Active" being the ability to view and purchase our products, whether you live in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan or Savannah, Georgia," states CEO Jim Pakulis.

Throughout the year and especially over the holiday season, Boosh loves to share its plant-based food with a number of charities that help and support the hungry, marginalized or homeless. This past year we have supported Surrey Food Bank, Vancouver Food Bank, Ontario Food Banks, Mammas for Mammas, Options BC and the Immigrant Link Centre Society. In early 2022 we intend to include A Better Life Foundation to our list.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Jim Pakulis
Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (833) 882-6674

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer 24 plant-based SKU's ranging from frozen meals, to refrigerated entrees to shelf stable Mac & Cheezes, and are sold throughout Canada. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed use of the proceeds of its initial public offering. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

