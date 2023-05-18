Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Boosh Hires Pixie Brands and Multi Brands Sampling Co for BC Promos and Store Sampling

Boosh Hires Pixie Brands and Multi Brands Sampling Co for BC Promos and Store Sampling

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, announced today it is working with Pixie Brands @meetpixiebrands and Multi Brand Sampling Co @multibrandsmaplingco to promote and enhance sales at store level for all Boosh and Beanfields brands in BC.

Founded by CPG founder April Angelini, Pixie Brands offers a relationship-based, boots on the ground approach to help small and medium brands SHINE. They offer sales and distributor support and organize In-Store Events.

Boosh recently contracted Pixie Brands to service and open new independent accounts, educate store team members on products, support merchandising and promos, and promote sales of Boosh and Beanfields brands in the Greater Vancouver area. For National sales and large retail accounts Marsham International Food Brokers represents both Beanfields and Boosh Brands.

Pixie Founder April Angelini states, "We love Boosh and Beanfields and are so happy to be a part of their growing success. We truly believe in collaboration and that everything is better when we all work together."

Multi Brand Sampling Co founded by Mother/Daughter team Rhoda and Madi Chilcot have created a collaborative, in store sampling program that bring "better for you" brands to customers to enjoy in store, or through a sample bag that customers/retail staff can take home and try in the comfort of their own home. Plans are underway for an extensive sampling program throughout the Summer and Fall months for Beanfields chips in numerous stores and community events.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/166563_7e274008a42a781d_002.jpg
 
Madi Chilcott, Co Founder, Multi Brand Sampling Co
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/166563_7e274008a42a781d_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/166563_7e274008a42a781d_003full.jpg
 
April Angelini, Founder, Pixie Brands
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/166563_7e274008a42a781d_003full.jpg

Boosh CEO Connie Marples states, "We built Boosh on grass roots marketing. In the early days my son Colton and I went out and opened up 150 retail stores in BC and did a massive sampling program. We know this is an effective way to gain new customers, so we are pleased to have the support of these two thriving female founded companies to execute this plan on our behalf."

Co-founder of Multi Brand, Madi, says, "Team Multi Brand loves working with Boosh! It is so rewarding to represent products that are wonderfully comforting, delicious and healthy. Watching customers discover and sample Boosh Food is our favourite part- their reactions are usually somewhere along the line of 'wow, that's vegan?!' or 'this is amazing'."

Boosh has been working with Multi Brand Sampling Co for the past several months to promote and sample at local stores such as Save On Foods, Pomme Natural Market, Vegan Supply, and more.

Marples goes on to say, "Madi and her team execute demos with enthusiasm and knowledge to inform the customer and allow them to 'try before they buy'. With the addition of April and Pixie brands we will have even more exposure in BC and hope to see that translate into increased sales."

For regular updates on store promotions, recipes and seasonal events follow Boosh and Beanfields on social media:
@booshfood
@beanfieldssnacks

Connie Marples

Founder/CEO
connie@booshfood.com
Telephone: 778 840 1700
www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166563

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Boosh Plant-Based BrandsCSE:VEGIBiotech Investing
VEGI:CC
The Conversation (0)
boosh food

Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Overview

Analysts project the plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by US$7.21 billion by 2025, with the market’s growth potential to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14 percent. Consumers and national governing bodies have seen the appeal of more sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives as a long-term food production solution. Put in your source for the above stats

Canada, a global leader in plant protein, has invested over C$950 million in its SuperCluster initiative, with Protein Industries Canada standing as one of five sector recipients of that investment. With rapid popularity in plant-based food alternatives, investors could see exceptional early economic upside in these emerging markets across North America and the rest of the world.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands (CSE:VEGI, OTCQB:VGGIF, FSE: 77I) is a plant-based ready-to-eat food company that distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada. Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six fresh-frozen “Heat’n Eat” meals, including entrees for one, two and “Booch Pouches,” which are easy-warmed and hearty stews and sauces.

Boosh also provides a fuller range of competitive perks compared to other plant-based competitors. All Boosh meals are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Likewise, the Canadian-based company offers complete composed dishes and two different meal sizes to satisfy individual and family dining wants.

The company has a highly strategic branding supply alliance with Beyond Meat®, one of the leading plant-based meat companies on the market. Numerous benefits have developed from this relationship including utilizing Beyond Meat® in two of Boosh’s dishs, as well as allowing Boosh to market both companies on Boosh packages, which significantly expands brand awareness for both notable companies.

In late 2020, UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America, began expanding Boosh distribution throughout Canada to over 300 locations and growing. Consumers can find Boosh meals in their local grocery and big box stores like Whole Foods Market, Metro, IGA, Safeway, SPUD.ca and more. With a strong in-store and online presence, Boosh gains exposure across multiple demographics at competitive price points.

The next steps for the company include the exciting launch of Boosh Pouches across grocery outlets in the Summer of 2021, which would introduce new offerings like Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy and Chili. Also, Boosh intends to prepare for its expansion into US markets and roll out a more comprehensive commercial strategy targeting lifestyle channels in the Fall.

Boosh entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Saltspring Harvest to acquire the assets comprising Saltspring Harvest’s business. Founded in 2016 by Chef Zoe Currelly, Saltspring Harvest was formed to prove a plant-basprotein-richrich alternatives to meat and dairy focused pâtés and spreads.

With its established 8,500 square foot multi-use facility, the company expects to create extensive promotional content and educational material on the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, which will aid its introduction to new markets.

The Boosh ecosystem is a highly curated chain containing avenues of sourcing, product development, creative direction, distribution and retail store commercialization. With leading executives and industry greats like Boosh’s president, director and founder, Connie Marples, the company is primed for exceptional growth potential and economic success across its expansion plans.

Company Highlights

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.
  • Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.
  • All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.
  • The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat
  • Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI
  • The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.
  • Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.
  • Boosh completed its acquisition of Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd.
  • Boosh acquired Beanfields, a company that produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip.

Key Products

Boosh Bowls

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

These 100 percent plant-based products contain no dairy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors and are non-GMO. Aimed to attract a wide audience of potential consumers, Boosh Bowls offer competitive pricing, sustainable and fully recyclable packaging and an exceptional plant-based alternative to crowd-favorites.

Boosh Pouches

Boosh’s newest plant-based offering is its Boosh Pouches which are a uniquely delicious line of three “Heat’n Eat” dishes, which include Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The company is to begin production on July 30th, 2021 and the products will be distributed in Canada through UNFI.

Management Team

Connie Marples - Founder, Director, CEO & President

Connie Marples is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with an emphasis on the food and beverage industry. She has held several senior management positions in sales, promotions, marketing and fine dining. In 2003, Marples opened Vintropolis, a Vancouver-based wine bar and bistro/VQA Wine Store and in 2005 Vintropolis received the coveted position of being on the list of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Restaurants in the World. She also launched Okanagan Experience, an Entertainment style fundraising coupon book in Kelowna which was later sold to “Entertainment Book”.

As a sales representative, Marples helped launch New York Seltzer, oversaw corporate travel accounts such as the Vancouver Canucks, as well as managed grocery vendor programs and promotional departments at numerous large grocery retailers and radio stations. In the fall of 2020, She won the 2020 BC Food & Beverage Rising Star Award for her development and expansion of Boosh Food. She has expanded Boosh Food into a nationally recognized plant-food brand in Canada where Boosh can be found in over 150 major food retail stores and independent grocers.

Ali Samei - VP Operations / Consultant

Jim Pakulis has over three decades of experience working with public and private entrepreneurial companies in a variety of emerging sectors. He is the former founder, CEO and chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc., which through his initiative and execution acquired one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis-focused facilities in California. Pakulis has been in senior management positions for numerous publicly traded entities including CEO and chairman of General Cannabis, Inc. which from 2010 to 2012 wholly-owned Weedmaps. He oversaw the growth of General Cannabis from zero to over CAD$16-million in annual revenue.

Maria Hussaini - CPA, Director & CFO

Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with sound financial reporting, assurance and tax experience obtained from various roles in public accounting firms. In addition to being CFO of Boosh, she is a financial reporting manager at an accounting advisory practice where she works closely with various publicly traded companies in several industries.

Dave Richardson - Special Advisor

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Boosh Expands into United Sates Hospitality Services Sector

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector announced today it has begun production of 1.5 oz bags of Beanfields Chips to open up sales to the US hospitality sector. Beanfields Snacks, the primary asset of Boosh Plant Based Brands, represents a significant growth opportunity in the salty snacks sector.

Prior to Boosh Plant-Based Brands acquiring the asset Beanfields Chips, the previous owners had made inroads into the hospitality sector with accounts at Universities, Corporate offices and numerous independent quick serve and convenience stores representing annual sales of $1.7M CAN.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Boosh Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector announced today that it had entered into, and that it had finalized a secondary set of debt settlement agreements with the purpose to both satisfy and to extinguish an aggregate total of C$722,710 of secured debts. A combined total of 16,060,207 common shares were issued at a deemed price of C$0.045 per common share.

The Company decided to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares to preserve its cash for the development of its business. No new control person of the Company will be created pursuant to the settlement of the debt settlement agreements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. Announces Engagement with Storied Health Partners and Debt Settlement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. Announces Engagement with Storied Health Partners and Debt Settlement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Storied Health Partners, a resource-rich platform that provides entrepreneurs the support and leverage they need to maximize their growth potential and accomplish their brand's next milestone.

CEO of Storied Health Partners, Anis Barakat, is a food and beverage expert with nearly a decade of experience in senior leadership roles in the industry. Mr. Barakat is the founder and former President of Revive Superfoods, the first multi-national frozen superfood subscription company selling ready-to-eat/blend meals such as smoothies, oats, soups and lunch/dinner bowls direct-to-consumer throughout the United States, Canada and UAE. During his time with Revive Superfoods, Anis was instrumental in developing a highly scalable direct-to-consumer ("DTC") subscription model that disrupted the ready-meal industry and achieved incredible success since its inception in 2018.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Correction of the Press Releases Dated January 9, 2023 and March 14, 2023

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Correction of the Press Releases Dated January 9, 2023 and March 14, 2023

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, issues the following corrected press release to the press releases dated January 9, 2023 and March 14, 2023 concerning the completion of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $362,000.

The corrections are being made to correct and restate the terms of the previously announced non-brokered private placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Announces the Closing of its Private Placement Offering and Opens Listing Issuer Exemption Offering

Boosh Announces the Closing of its Private Placement Offering and Opens Listing Issuer Exemption Offering

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. In total, the Company has raised $362,000.00 CAD via the sale of 7,240,000 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share of the Company and one Purchase Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.07 CAD at any time on or before the date which is 12 months from the closing of the offering. In connection with the offering, the Company paid $1,750.00 CAD in finders fees. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and to further advance the Company's business.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN RESPONDS TO FTC ACTION RE: PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) complaint seeking to block the company's proposed acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc:

"Amgen is disappointed by the FTC's decision and remains committed to completing this acquisition, which will bring significant benefits to patients suffering from very serious rare diseases in the U.S. and around the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

  • Prevail Partners, LLC to purchase 463,408 BriaCell common shares at a price of $8.63 for gross proceeds of $4 million, representing a 20% premium to the trailing thirty (30) trading day VWAP.
  • Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. to act as Contract Research Organization (CRO) for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study, expected to commence in 2023.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that the Company has signed a Master Service and Technology Agreement ("MSTA") agreement with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. ("InfoWorks"), a Philadelphia, PA based Contract Research Organization (CRO), to provide clinical services and technologies for BriaCell's upcoming pivotal study in advanced metastatic breast cancer. Services include clinical site coordination, project management, clinical monitoring and pharmacovigilance (safety management) services, and the use of InfoWork's integrated real-time data analytics platform, The Single Interface ® for clinical support and real-time data analysis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Chief Scientific Officer Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy

Sirona Biochem Eyes Licensing Deal for Anti-aging Compound After Clinical Trial Results

Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM) is looking forward to securing a licensing deal after a clinical trial for its novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326 showed exceptional results, according to Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, the company’s chief scientific officer.

“We have ongoing discussions with different partners that have shown interest in this compound … we have an event in Boston where we (will) share with other prospects (the) best results in order to find a way to license this compound,” Deliencourt-Godefroy said.

The clinical trial was conducted among 20 volunteers who used the compound in cream form two times a day for three months.

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CSO, Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CSO, Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that the Investing News Network has published an exclusive video interview with Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, the Chief Scientific Officer of Sirona.

In the interview, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy shares the remarkable story behind her groundbreaking discovery in anti-aging, TFC-1326, and discusses the recent clinical trial that showed exceptional results in aging skin without any adverse side effects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dna strand 3d rendering

Biotech Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

What are the top biotech companies? The following five stocks have market capitalizations worth billions of dollars and operate in countries all around the globe.

Plus, these big-name biotech players have pipelines stuffed with potentially disruptive products — and enough revenue to recover should some of those products fail.

This means that investors can experience the excitement of biotech investing while minimizing risk. Although returns are never guaranteed, company size can insulate investors from volatility.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN AND TSCAN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NOVEL TARGETS IN CROHN'S DISEASE

Collaboration Brings Together TScan's Proprietary Target Discovery Platform and Amgen's Inflammation Therapeutic Expertise and Research Capabilities

TScan to Receive $30 Million Upfront With Potential Development and Commercial Milestone Payments of Over $500 Million

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

International Graphite Awarded $4.7M Australian Federal Government Grant

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

International Graphite Ltd (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Related News

Nickel Investing

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Awarded $4.7M Australian Federal Government Grant

Resource Investing

7,503ppm TREO Identified At Redlings REE Project

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Ltd (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

rare earth investing

Phase 5 Drill Program Commenced At Makuutu

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

×