Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. Announces Engagement with Storied Health Partners and Debt Settlement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company"), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Storied Health Partners, a resource-rich platform that provides entrepreneurs the support and leverage they need to maximize their growth potential and accomplish their brand's next milestone.

CEO of Storied Health Partners, Anis Barakat, is a food and beverage expert with nearly a decade of experience in senior leadership roles in the industry. Mr. Barakat is the founder and former President of Revive Superfoods, the first multi-national frozen superfood subscription company selling ready-to-eat/blend meals such as smoothies, oats, soups and lunch/dinner bowls direct-to-consumer throughout the United States, Canada and UAE. During his time with Revive Superfoods, Anis was instrumental in developing a highly scalable direct-to-consumer ("DTC") subscription model that disrupted the ready-meal industry and achieved incredible success since its inception in 2018.

CEO of the Company, Connie Marples, stated: "Essentially, Anis and his team at Storied Health will work with our management team to execute and oversee the operational side of Boosh and Beanfields Brands, including production, logistics and distribution. Additionally, they are very experienced with online marketing and sales and they have demonstrated past successes in the online space, so we anticipate a bump in our DTC sales through their execution, starting in May 2023."

Anis Barakat, CEO of Storied Health Partners

Anis Barakat explained, "I am now bringing my passion for this industry to Beanfields and Boosh which, in my opinion, are companies that are positioned very well for growth."

Marples continued, "With their infrastructure, expertise and buying power Anis and his team will be a huge contribution to the team here at Boosh. This enables us to focus more of our energy and time on growing market shares through our ongoing sales and marketing programs."

Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that on February 22, 2023, pursuant to debt settlement agreements, the Company settled certain debts in the aggregate amount of $81,000.00 that were owing and payable to certain consultants, directors and officers of the Company through the issuance of 2,700,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at a deemed issue price of $0.03 per Common Share (the "Debt Settlement").

Certain insiders (as such term is defined in applicable securities legislation) participated in the Debt Settlement and received an aggregate of 1,400,000 Common Shares. The participation by insiders in the Debt Settlement constitutes a related-party transaction, as defined under Multinational Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Debt Settlement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 as the Company's Common Shares are not listed on a specified market and Section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the consideration of the Common Shares being issued does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

Connie Marples
Founder/CEO
connie@booshfood.com
Telephone: 778 840 1700
www.Booshfood.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All information that addresses activities or developments that the Company to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. In the press release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof; the benefits and objectives for engaging Storied Health Partners; and the growth of Beanfields and Boosh..

In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company obtaining requisite regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of objectives listed herein; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the Company's ability to meet the listing requirements of the CSE and OTCQB; the Company's ability to manufacture and sell its Beanfields products; the Company having sufficient working capital for future operating activities; the ability of the Company to achieve its business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing of execution; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to achieve profitability in the 2023 fiscal year; and the Company's ability to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; delays or the inability of the Company to obtain necessary permits, consents or authorizations required; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations; currency fluctuations; environmental issues and liabilities; the Company's inability to continue to meet the listing requirements of the CSE and OTCQB; the inability of the Company to obtain additional financing for continued operations on terms acceptable to the Company; the lack of control over the Company's investees; risks relating to investing in the Common Shares; volatility in the market price of the Company's Common Shares; dilution of shareholders' holdings; negative operating cash flow; the negative effects of interest rate and exchange rate changes; the potential impact of health crises and market instability due to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks relating to the Company's reliance on key employees; the participation by insiders in the Debt Settlement; limitations in the liquidity of the Common Shares; litigation risks; the Company's inability to expand into new business areas and geographic markets; management of growth; the risk of defaulting on existing debt; and the Company's inability to continue as a going concern.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands

Overview

Analysts project the plant-based meat market has the potential to grow by US$7.21 billion by 2025, with the market’s growth potential to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14 percent. Consumers and national governing bodies have seen the appeal of more sustainable, plant-based meat alternatives as a long-term food production solution. Put in your source for the above stats

Canada, a global leader in plant protein, has invested over C$950 million in its SuperCluster initiative, with Protein Industries Canada standing as one of five sector recipients of that investment. With rapid popularity in plant-based food alternatives, investors could see exceptional early economic upside in these emerging markets across North America and the rest of the world.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands (CSE:VEGI, OTCQB:VGGIF, FSE: 77I) is a plant-based ready-to-eat food company that distributes and sells plant-based fresh-frozen meals to grocery outlets and independent grocery stores throughout Canada. Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company aims to become a leader in delivering plant-based meals, which are sustainably packaged, convenient and tasty for complete customer satisfaction.

Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six fresh-frozen “Heat’n Eat” meals, including entrees for one, two and “Booch Pouches,” which are easy-warmed and hearty stews and sauces.

Boosh also provides a fuller range of competitive perks compared to other plant-based competitors. All Boosh meals are 100 percent plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO. Likewise, the Canadian-based company offers complete composed dishes and two different meal sizes to satisfy individual and family dining wants.

The company has a highly strategic branding supply alliance with Beyond Meat®, one of the leading plant-based meat companies on the market. Numerous benefits have developed from this relationship including utilizing Beyond Meat® in two of Boosh’s dishs, as well as allowing Boosh to market both companies on Boosh packages, which significantly expands brand awareness for both notable companies.

In late 2020, UNFI, one of the largest natural food distributors in North America, began expanding Boosh distribution throughout Canada to over 300 locations and growing. Consumers can find Boosh meals in their local grocery and big box stores like Whole Foods Market, Metro, IGA, Safeway, SPUD.ca and more. With a strong in-store and online presence, Boosh gains exposure across multiple demographics at competitive price points.

The next steps for the company include the exciting launch of Boosh Pouches across grocery outlets in the Summer of 2021, which would introduce new offerings like Sloppy Joes, Mushroom Gravy and Chili. Also, Boosh intends to prepare for its expansion into US markets and roll out a more comprehensive commercial strategy targeting lifestyle channels in the Fall.

Boosh entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Saltspring Harvest to acquire the assets comprising Saltspring Harvest’s business. Founded in 2016 by Chef Zoe Currelly, Saltspring Harvest was formed to prove a plant-basprotein-richrich alternatives to meat and dairy focused pâtés and spreads.

With its established 8,500 square foot multi-use facility, the company expects to create extensive promotional content and educational material on the benefits of plant-based lifestyles, which will aid its introduction to new markets.

The Boosh ecosystem is a highly curated chain containing avenues of sourcing, product development, creative direction, distribution and retail store commercialization. With leading executives and industry greats like Boosh’s president, director and founder, Connie Marples, the company is primed for exceptional growth potential and economic success across its expansion plans.

Company Highlights

  • Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is an emerging plant-based comfort food company. It offers accessible, convenient and delicious “Heat’n Eat” fresh-frozen meals to a growing audience and plant-based meat market.
  • Boosh offers an award-winning product line featuring six delicious meals, including Boosh Bowls for One, Boosh Bowls for Two and Boosh Pouches, which will be introduced in Summer 2021.
  • All Boosh meals are 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and offer sustainable packaging for its consumers.
  • The company has established itself as a major plant-based competitor on the market with its strategic branding and supply alliance with Beyond Meat
  • Boosh packages are available across over 300 grocery stores Canada-wide through UNFI
  • The next steps for the company include expansion into US markets and creating a more comprehensive commercial strategy to aid its introduction into new markets.
  • Boosh’s entire line of frozen ‘Heat n Eat’ bowls and entrees are now available at all Whole Foods Market locations across Canada.
  • Boosh completed its acquisition of Pulse Kitchen Specialty Foods Ltd.
  • Boosh acquired Beanfields, a company that produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip.

Key Products

Boosh Bowls

Its “Boosh Bowls for One,” offers a delicious range of meals across a wide set of cuisines like Veggie Bolognese, Mac & Cheeze & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli, Mexican Fiesta. Additionally, its line of entrees for two offer bigger portions of crowd favorites like Rustic Veggie Pot Pit and award winning Hearty Sheperd’s Pie.

These 100 percent plant-based products contain no dairy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors and are non-GMO. Aimed to attract a wide audience of potential consumers, Boosh Bowls offer competitive pricing, sustainable and fully recyclable packaging and an exceptional plant-based alternative to crowd-favorites.

Boosh Pouches

Boosh’s newest plant-based offering is its Boosh Pouches which are a uniquely delicious line of three “Heat’n Eat” dishes, which include Chili, Mushroom Good Gravy and Sloppy Joe. The company is to begin production on July 30th, 2021 and the products will be distributed in Canada through UNFI.

Management Team

Connie Marples - Founder, Director, CEO & President

Connie Marples is a seasoned executive and entrepreneur with an emphasis on the food and beverage industry. She has held several senior management positions in sales, promotions, marketing and fine dining. In 2003, Marples opened Vintropolis, a Vancouver-based wine bar and bistro/VQA Wine Store and in 2005 Vintropolis received the coveted position of being on the list of Condé Nast Traveller’s Best New Restaurants in the World. She also launched Okanagan Experience, an Entertainment style fundraising coupon book in Kelowna which was later sold to “Entertainment Book”.

As a sales representative, Marples helped launch New York Seltzer, oversaw corporate travel accounts such as the Vancouver Canucks, as well as managed grocery vendor programs and promotional departments at numerous large grocery retailers and radio stations. In the fall of 2020, She won the 2020 BC Food & Beverage Rising Star Award for her development and expansion of Boosh Food. She has expanded Boosh Food into a nationally recognized plant-food brand in Canada where Boosh can be found in over 150 major food retail stores and independent grocers.

Ali Samei - VP Operations / Consultant

Jim Pakulis has over three decades of experience working with public and private entrepreneurial companies in a variety of emerging sectors. He is the former founder, CEO and chairman of TransCanna Holdings Inc., which through his initiative and execution acquired one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis-focused facilities in California. Pakulis has been in senior management positions for numerous publicly traded entities including CEO and chairman of General Cannabis, Inc. which from 2010 to 2012 wholly-owned Weedmaps. He oversaw the growth of General Cannabis from zero to over CAD$16-million in annual revenue.

Maria Hussaini - CPA, Director & CFO

Maria is a Chartered Professional Accountant with sound financial reporting, assurance and tax experience obtained from various roles in public accounting firms. In addition to being CFO of Boosh, she is a financial reporting manager at an accounting advisory practice where she works closely with various publicly traded companies in several industries.

Dave Richardson - Special Advisor

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

