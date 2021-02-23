SoLVBL Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SOLV at the open of business today.SoLVBL’s vision is a world where every digital record’s authenticity can be established quickly and irrefutably. SoLVBL will operate in the Cyber Security and Data authentication sectors. The world is living in an increasingly digital age with digital …

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (the “Company” or “SoLVBL”) is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SOLV at the open of business today.

SoLVBL’s vision is a world where every digital record’s authenticity can be established quickly and irrefutably. SoLVBL will operate in the Cyber Security and Data authentication sectors. The world is living in an increasingly digital age with digital forgery a growing problem. SoLVBL is focused on creating trust, expeditiously, by allowing data to be authenticated before use.

Ray Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL commented, “I am excited to share this announcement as it represents a significant milestone for SoLVBL, our team and our shareholders.” Q by SoLVBL is an innovative, proprietary data authentication SaaS that uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authenticity. It offers integrity protection against data substitution or corruption (for data at rest), as well as Man-in-the-middle attacks (for data in motion). “Having led the supply chain initiatives at Unilever Canada, I know, firsthand what it takes to ensure security and data integrity. I am very proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders across a variety of sectors,” added Mr. Pomroy.

The cyber security market size was valued at $149.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $304.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027. North America accounts for 45% of the global market for Cyber Security. The Data security & privacy segment is expected to outpace the total market growth for cyber security.

SoLVBL’s main product offering is Q by SoLVBL, targeting the Data security and privacy segment. Q by SoLVBL operates at unprecedented speed and scalability, having a capability of processing over 150,000 transactions per second with low levels of latency. A key feature is confidentiality, as Q by SoLVBL never keep records of any data.

SoLVBL is currently pursuing the following verticals, Information attribution and authenticity (legal, digital evidence, medical, financial etc.), Pharmaceutical verification, Advertising audits and Supply chain tracing.

By using Q by SoLVB: you Create trust fast by stamping before storing and verifying before using.

For further information, please contact: Raymond Pomroy, Chief Executive Officer

15 Toronto Street, Suite 602, Toronto, Ontario, M5C2E3, www.SoLVBL.com

Email: Ray.Pomroy@SoLVBL.com Tel: 905.510.7982

