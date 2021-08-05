Record Annual Total Revenues with Cloud Revenue Growth of 21.6%

Repurchases 2.5 Million Common Shares and Increases Dividend by 10%

Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Highlights Y/Y

Total Revenues (in millions) Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions) Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency $893.5 $859.4 $694.4 $671.8 $360.2 $352.7 +8.1% +4.0% +5.6% +2.2% +8.3% +6.0% Annual Recurring Revenues represent 78% of Total Revenues

Operating cash flows were $296.2 million and free cash flows were $268.8 million

and free cash flows were GAAP-based net income of $181.3 million , up 586.9% Y/Y, margin of 20.3%, up 1,710 basis points Y/Y

, up 586.9% Y/Y, margin of 20.3%, up 1,710 basis points Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA of $314.8 million , down 0.8%, margin of 35.2%, down 320 basis points Y/Y

, down 0.8%, margin of 35.2%, down 320 basis points Y/Y GAAP-based diluted EPS of $0.66 , up 560.0% Y/Y

, up 560.0% Y/Y Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 , constant Y/Y

, constant Y/Y During the quarter, the company repurchased and cancelled 2.5 million common shares for $119.1 million under our Share Repurchase Plan

under our Share Repurchase Plan Quarterly cash dividend increased by 10%

Fiscal 2021 Annual Highlights Y/Y

Total Revenues (in millions) Annual Recurring Revenues (in millions) Cloud Revenues (in millions) Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency Reported Constant Currency $3,386.1 $3,304.8 $2,741.5 $2,686.6 $1,407.4 $1,389.7 +8.9% +6.3% +12.7% +10.4% +21.6% +20.0% Annual Recurring Revenues represent 81% of Total Revenues

Operating cash flows were $876.1 million and free cash flows were $812.4 million , which include the IRS settlement payment of $299.6 million

and free cash flows were , which include the IRS settlement payment of GAAP-based net income of $310.7 million , up 32.6% Y/Y, margin of 9.2%, up 170 basis points Y/Y

, up 32.6% Y/Y, margin of 9.2%, up 170 basis points Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA of $1,315.0 million , up 14.5%, margin of 38.8%, up 190 basis points Y/Y

, up 14.5%, margin of 38.8%, up 190 basis points Y/Y GAAP-based diluted EPS of $1.14 , up 32.6% Y/Y

, up 32.6% Y/Y Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $3.39 , up 17.3% Y/Y

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021.

“Our robust fourth quarter results contributed to a record fiscal year, as we successfully helped our customers navigate the challenges of an evolving market and workforce,” said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. “In Fiscal 2021, OpenText delivered a record $3.39 billion in total revenues, up 8.9% year-over-year, supported by record Cloud revenues of $1.4 billion , up 21.6% from a year ago. Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) reached a record $2.7 billion , up 12.7% year-over-year, representing 81% of total revenues.”

“Information Management’s time has come, and OpenText is perfectly positioned to lead the market as we digitally empower many of the most innovative global organizations, in nearly every vertical and line of business. OpenText Cloud Editions enables customers to accelerate growth and stay ahead of the competition by maximizing the value of their information through our cloud-based Information Management platform.”

“I am very pleased with our fourth quarter and Fiscal 2021 results,” said Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP, CFO. “In Fiscal 2021, we excelled in our operational performance, generating a record $1.3 billion of adjusted EBITDA, up 14.5% year-over-year, and free cash flows of $812.4 million which includes the IRS settlement payment of $299.6 million . With approximately $1.6 billion of cash as of June 30, 2021 , and a net leverage ratio of 1.5x, our balance sheet and liquidity position remain strong. We are well positioned to drive our organic growth initiatives and to deploy capital that meet OpenText’s growth and returns based metrics.”

Financial Highlights for Q4 and Fiscal 2021 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results (In millions, except per share data) Q4 FY’21 Q4 FY’20 $ Change % Change Q4 FY’21 in CC* % Change in CC* Revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions $360.2 $332.6 $27.5 8.3 % $352.7 6.0 % Customer support 334.3 324.9 9.3 2.9 % 319.1 (1.8) % Total annual recurring revenues** $694.4 $657.5 $36.9 5.6 % $671.8 2.2 % License 132.5 105.8 26.7 25.3 % 124.6 17.8 % Professional service and other 66.6 63.3 3.3 5.2 % 63.0 (0.4) % Total revenues $893.5 $826.6 $66.9 8.1 % $859.4 4.0 % GAAP-based operating income $171.7 $91.2 $80.5 88.2 % N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $293.9 $293.8 $0.1 — % $285.7 (2.7) % GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $181.3 $26.4 $154.9 586.9 % N/A N/A GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.66 $0.10 $0.56 560.0 % N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.80 $0.80 $— — % $0.78 (2.5) % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $314.8 $317.4 ($2.6) (0.8) % $306.3 (3.5) % Operating cash flows $296.2 $280.3 $15.9 5.7 % N/A N/A Free cash flows (1) $268.8 $262.5 $6.2 2.4 % N/A N/A

Summary of Annual Results (In millions, except per share data) FY’21 FY’20 $ Change % Change FY’21 in CC* % Change in CC* Revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions $1,407.4 $1,157.7 $249.8 21.6 % $1,389.7 20.0 % Customer support 1,334.1 1,275.6 58.5 4.6 % 1,297.0 1.7 % Total annual recurring revenues** $2,741.5 $2,433.3 $308.2 12.7 % $2,686.6 10.4 % License 384.7 402.9 (18.1) (4.5) % 368.1 (8.6) % Professional service and other 259.9 273.6 (13.7) (5.0) % 250.0 (8.6) % Total revenues $3,386.1 $3,109.7 $276.4 8.9 % $3,304.8 6.3 % GAAP-based operating income $740.9 $503.5 $237.4 47.1 % N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,230.0 $1,058.8 $171.2 16.2 % $1,193.9 12.8 % GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $310.7 $234.2 $76.4 32.6 % N/A N/A GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.14 $0.86 $0.28 32.6 % N/A N/A Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.39 $2.89 $0.50 17.3 % $3.28 13.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,315.0 $1,148.1 $167.0 14.5 % $1,278.2 11.3 % Operating cash flows $876.1 $954.5 ($78.4) (8.2) % N/A N/A Free cash flows (1) $812.4 $881.8 ($69.4) (7.9) % N/A N/A

(1) Please see note 2 “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company’s Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. Note: Individual line items in tables may be adjusted by non-material amounts to enable totals to align to published financial statements. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period’s foreign exchange rate. ** Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

As part of our quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on August 4, 2021, a cash dividend increase of 10% to $0.2209 per common share. The record date for this dividend is September 3, 2021 and the payment date is September 24, 2021. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders and intends to maintain its dividend program. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

“Since Fiscal 2013, OpenText has delivered approximately $1.3 billion to shareholders through our dividend and share repurchase programs. In Fiscal 2021 we repurchased and cancelled 2.5 million common shares through our share repurchase plan, and in the next fiscal year, we expect to increase shareholder returns by allocating approximately 33% of free cash flows towards both our dividend and share repurchase programs,” said Mark J. Barrenechea .

Quarterly Business Highlights

Key customer wins in the quarter included VMware, Wells Fargo, EDF, Cerner, Raytheon, Revlon, Froneri, DHL, Transport for London , Big Cart Holdings, California Department of State Hospitals, Enercon, Multibank Panama, Netherlands Police, Rapid Radiology and Services Australia

, Big Cart Holdings, California Department of State Hospitals, Enercon, Multibank Panama, Police, Rapid Radiology and Services Australia Cloud Editions 21.3 strengthens Information Management in the cloud at scale

OpenText partners with Google Cloud to extend availability of solution extensions for SAP® applications to the Asia Pacific Japan region

Industry-leading solutions from OpenText Complement RISE with SAP

OpenText launches Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service

OpenText named a leader in Content Platforms by Forrester

OpenText recognized as an overall leader for fourth consecutive year in the 2021 Customer Communications Management Aspire Leaderboard

OpenText World Asia Pacific showcases OpenText Cloud Editions

Published our second Corporate Citizenship Report confirming our commitment to ESG

Summary of Quarterly Results Q4 FY’21 Q3 FY’21 Q4 FY’20 % Change (Q4 FY’21 vs Q3 FY’21) % Change (Q4 FY’21 vs Q4 FY’20) Revenue (millions) $893.5 $832.9 $826.6 7.3 % 8.1 % GAAP-based gross margin 69.6 % 68.6 % 68.5 % 100 bps 110 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 75.8 % 75.2 % 75.8 % 60 bps — bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.66 $0.33 $0.10 100.0 % 560.0 % Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $0.80 $0.75 $0.80 6.7 % — %

Summary of Annual Results FY’21 FY’20 % Change Revenue (millions) $3,386.1 $3,109.7 8.9 % GAAP-based gross margin 69.4 % 67.7 % 170 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 76.1 % 74.5 % 160 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $1.14 $0.86 32.6 % Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $3.39 $2.89 17.3 %

(1) Please see note 2 “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Please also see note 14 to the Company’s Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period.

Please see below note (2) for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release, to Non-GAAP-based financial measures. Additionally, “off-cloud” is a term we use to describe license transactions.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about the focus of Open Text Corporation (“OpenText” or “the Company”) in our fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Fiscal 2022) on growth, future cloud growth and market share gains, future organic growth initiatives and deployment of capital, declaration of quarterly dividends, potential share repurchases pursuant to its Repurchase Plan, future tax rates, new platform and product offerings, scaling OpenText to new levels in Fiscal 2022 and beyond, and other matters, may contain words such as “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions are considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. In addition, any information or statements that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking, and based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management’s estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and assumptions that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially which include, but are not limited to, actual and potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate spread of COVID-19, the severity of the disease and the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OTEX-F

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,607,306 $ 1,692,850 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,151 as of June 30, 2021 and $20,906 as of June 30, 2020 438,547 466,357 Contract assets 25,344 29,570 Income taxes recoverable 32,312 61,186 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,551 136,436 Total current assets 2,202,060 2,386,399 Property and equipment 233,595 244,555 Operating lease right of use assets 234,532 207,869 Long-term contract assets 19,222 15,427 Goodwill 4,691,673 4,672,356 Acquired intangible assets 1,187,260 1,612,564 Deferred tax assets 796,738 911,565 Other assets 208,894 154,467 Long-term income taxes recoverable 35,362 29,620 Total assets $ 9,609,336 $ 10,234,822 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 423,592 $ 373,314 Current portion of long-term debt 10,000 610,000 Operating lease liabilities 58,315 64,071 Deferred revenues 852,629 812,218 Income taxes payable 17,368 44,630 Total current liabilities 1,361,904 1,904,233 Long-term liabilities: Accrued liabilities 28,830 34,955 Pension liability 74,511 73,129 Long-term debt 3,578,859 3,584,311 Long-term operating lease liabilities 224,453 217,165 Long-term deferred revenues 98,989 94,382 Long-term income taxes payable 34,113 171,200 Deferred tax liabilities 108,224 148,738 Total long-term liabilities 4,147,979 4,323,880 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 271,540,755 and 271,863,354 Common Shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 1,947,764 1,851,777 Accumulated other comprehensive income 66,238 17,825 Retained earnings 2,153,326 2,159,396 Treasury stock, at cost (1,567,664 and 622,297 shares at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively) (69,386) (23,608) Total OpenText shareholders’ equity 4,097,942 4,005,390 Non-controlling interests 1,511 1,319 Total shareholders’ equity 4,099,453 4,006,709 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 9,609,336 $ 10,234,822

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions $ 360,160 $ 332,618 Customer support 334,256 324,915 License 132,541 105,803 Professional service and other 66,570 63,276 Total revenues 893,527 826,612 Cost of revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions 127,583 116,569 Customer support 32,938 32,568 License 4,315 3,404 Professional service and other 53,662 48,435 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215 59,719 Total cost of revenues 271,713 260,695 Gross profit 621,814 565,917 Operating expenses: Research and development 117,235 100,766 Sales and marketing 183,237 152,882 General and administrative 73,019 62,574 Depreciation 21,021 23,649 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469 58,998 Special charges (recoveries) 3,152 75,849 Total operating expenses 450,133 474,718 Income from operations 171,681 91,199 Other income (expense), net 45,017 7,790 Interest and other related expense, net (37,550) (40,529) Income before income taxes 179,148 58,460 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215) 32,037 Net income for the period $ 181,363 $ 26,423 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (80) (31) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 181,283 $ 26,392 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.66 $ 0.10 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.66 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in ‘000’s) 272,892 271,717 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in ‘000’s) 273,981 272,367

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions $ 1,407,445 $ 1,157,686 $ 907,812 Customer support 1,334,062 1,275,586 1,247,915 License 384,711 402,851 428,092 Professional service and other 259,897 273,613 284,936 Total revenues 3,386,115 3,109,736 2,868,755 Cost of revenues: Cloud services and subscriptions 481,818 449,940 383,993 Customer support 122,753 123,894 124,343 License 13,916 11,321 14,347 Professional service and other 197,183 212,903 224,635 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796 205,717 183,385 Total cost of revenues 1,034,466 1,003,775 930,703 Gross profit 2,351,649 2,105,961 1,938,052 Operating expenses: Research and development 421,447 370,411 321,836 Sales and marketing 622,221 585,044 518,035 General and administrative 263,521 237,532 207,909 Depreciation 85,265 89,458 97,716 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544 219,559 189,827 Special charges (recoveries) 1,748 100,428 35,719 Total operating expenses 1,610,746 1,602,432 1,371,042 Income from operations 740,903 503,529 567,010 Other income (expense), net 61,434 (11,946) 10,156 Interest and other related expense, net (151,567) (146,378) (136,592) Income before income taxes 650,770 345,205 440,574 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906 110,837 154,937 Net income $ 310,864 $ 234,368 $ 285,637 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (192) (143) (136) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 310,672 $ 234,225 $ 285,501 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 1.14 $ 0.86 $ 1.06 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 1.14 $ 0.86 $ 1.06 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in ‘000’s) 272,533 270,847 268,784 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in ‘000’s) 273,479 271,817 269,908

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Net income $ 310,864 $ 234,368 $ 285,637 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax: Net foreign currency translation adjustments 42,440 (7,784) (3,882) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges: Unrealized gain (loss) – net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $1,532, ($599) and $6 for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively 4,246 (1,662) 16 (Gain) loss reclassified into net income – net of tax (expense) recovery effect of ($1,182), $355 and $539 for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively (3,280) 985 1,494 Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans: Actuarial gain (loss) – net of tax expense (recovery) effect of $990, $1,219 and ($2,004) for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively 3,987 1,245 (7,421) Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income – net of tax (expense) recovery effect of $379, $520 and $292 for the year ended June 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,020 917 272 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net 48,413 (6,299) (9,521) Total comprehensive income 359,277 228,069 276,116 Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (192) (143) (136) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 359,085 $ 227,926 $ 275,980





OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares) Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital Treasury Stock Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income Non-Controlling Interests Total Shares Amount Shares Amount Balance as of June 30, 2018 267,651 $ 1,707,073 (691) $ (18,732) $ 1,994,235 $ 33,645 $ 1,037 $ 3,717,258 Issuance of Common Shares Under employee stock option plans 1,472 35,626 — — — — — 35,626 Under employee stock purchase plans 711 21,835 — — — — — 21,835 Share-based compensation — 26,770 — — — — — 26,770 Purchase of treasury stock — — (726) (26,499) — — — (26,499) Issuance of treasury stock — (16,465) 614 16,465 — — — — Dividends declared ($0.6300 per Common Share) — — — — (168,859) — — (168,859) Cumulative effect of ASU 2016-16 — — — — (26,780) — — (26,780) Cumulative effect of Topic 606 — — — — 29,786 — — 29,786 Other comprehensive income (loss) – net — — — — — (9,521) — (9,521) Non-controlling interest — (625) — — — — 42 (583) Net income — — — — 285,501 — 136 285,637 Balance as of June 30, 2019 269,834 $ 1,774,214 (803) $ (28,766) $ 2,113,883 $ 24,124 $ 1,215 $ 3,884,670 Issuance of Common Shares Under employee stock option plans 1,530 41,282 — — — — — 41,282 Under employee stock purchase plans 499 17,757 — — — — — 17,757 Share-based compensation — 29,532 — — — — — 29,532 Purchase of treasury stock — — (300) (12,424) — — — (12,424) Issuance of treasury stock — (11,008) 481 17,582 — — — 6,574 Dividends declared ($0.6984 per Common Share) — — — — (188,712) — — (188,712) Other comprehensive income (loss) – net — — — — — (6,299) — (6,299) Non-controlling interest — — — — — — (39) (39) Net income — — — — 234,225 — 143 234,368 Balance as of June 30, 2020 271,863 $ 1,851,777 (622) $ (23,608) $ 2,159,396 $ 17,825 $ 1,319 $ 4,006,709 Adoption of ASU 2016-13 – cumulative effect, net — — — — (2,450) — — (2,450) Issuance of Common Shares Under employee stock option plans 1,605 49,565 — — — — — 49,565 Under employee stock purchase plans 573 22,307 193 6,690 — — — 28,997 Share-based compensation — 51,969 — — — — — 51,969 Purchase of treasury stock — — (1,455) (64,847) — — — (64,847) Issuance of treasury stock — (12,379) 316 12,379 — — — — Repurchase of Common Shares (2,500) (15,475) — — (103,630) — — (119,105) Dividends declared ($0.7770 per Common Share) — — — — (210,662) — — (210,662) Other comprehensive income (loss) – net — — — — — 48,413 — 48,413 Net income — — — — 310,672 — 192 310,864 Balance as of June 30, 2021 271,541 $ 1,947,764 (1,568) $ (69,386) $ 2,153,326 $ 66,238 $ 1,511 $ 4,099,453

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income for the period $ 181,363 $ 26,423 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 126,705 142,366 Share-based compensation expense 13,350 8,002 Pension expense 1,946 1,479 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,153 1,130 Accelerated amortization of right of use assets — 36,864 Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 792 9,714 Deferred taxes (7,805) 14,677 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (42,877) (2,225) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (26,118) (1,689) Contract assets (10,298) (13,636) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,261 458 Income taxes (23,169) (478) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 53,415 72,876 Deferred revenue (23,305) (12,974) Other assets 11,149 (6,309) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (373) 3,572 Net cash provided by operating activities 296,189 280,250 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of property and equipment (27,408) (17,704) Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. (600) — Other investing activities (2,550) (2,783) Net cash used in investing activities (30,558) (20,487) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 34,287 13,493 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (2,500) (2,500) Debt issuance costs — (3,636) Repurchase of Common Shares (119,105) — Payments of dividends to shareholders (54,374) (47,335) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (141,692) (39,978) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 7,181 19,882 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period 131,120 239,667 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,478,680 1,457,596 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,609,800 $ 1,697,263 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,607,306 $ 1,692,850 Restricted cash (1) 2,494 4,413 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,609,800 $ 1,697,263

(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Year Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 310,864 $ 234,368 $ 285,637 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 520,605 514,734 470,928 Share-based compensation expense 51,969 29,532 26,770 Pension expense 6,616 5,802 4,624 Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,548 4,633 4,330 Accelerated amortization of right of use assets — 36,864 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 17,854 — Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 2,771 9,714 9,438 Deferred taxes 73,039 51,388 47,425 Share in net (income) loss of equity investees (62,897) (8,700) (13,668) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 60,954 84,499 75,508 Contract assets (39,333) (40,301) (37,623) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,733 (6,897) (819) Income taxes (140,763) (35,086) 27,291 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,088 30,613 (21,732) Deferred revenue 39,295 25,306 (1,827) Other assets 11,914 1,127 (4) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (27,283) (914) — Net cash provided by operating activities 876,120 954,536 876,278 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions of property and equipment (63,675) (72,709) (63,837) Purchase of XMedius 444 (73,335) — Purchase of Carbonite, Inc., net of cash and restricted cash acquired — (1,305,097) — Purchase of Dynamic Solutions Group Inc. (971) (4,149) — Purchase of Catalyst Repository Systems Inc. — — (70,800) Purchase of Liaison Technologies, Inc. — — (310,644) Purchase of Guidance Software, Inc., net of cash acquired — — (2,279) Other investing activities (4,568) (14,127) (16,966) Net cash used in investing activities (68,770) (1,469,417) (464,526) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 80,067 66,600 57,889 Proceeds from long-term debt and Revolver — 3,150,000 — Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (610,000) (1,713,631) (10,000) Debt extinguishment costs — (11,248) — Debt issuance costs — (21,806) (322) Repurchase of Common Shares (119,105) — — Purchase of treasury stock (64,847) (12,424) (26,499) Purchase of non-controlling interest — — (583) Payments of dividends to shareholders (210,662) (188,712) (168,859) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (924,547) 1,268,779 (148,374) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies 29,734 (178) (3,826) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (87,463) 753,720 259,552 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,697,263 943,543 683,991 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,609,800 $ 1,697,263 $ 943,543

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,607,306 $ 1,692,850 $ 941,009 Restricted cash (1) 2,494 4,413 2,534 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,609,800 $ 1,697,263 $ 943,543

(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.





Notes (1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated. (2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company’s definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company’s financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company’s management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s results. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below. Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income or earnings per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) is consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term “non-operational charge” is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company’s management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company’s management evaluates the performance of the Company’s business for use in the Company’s internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP. The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company’s operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company’s “Special charges (recoveries)” caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company’s operating results and underlying operational trends. In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company’s core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText’s performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues Cloud services and subscriptions $ 127,583 $ (935) (1) $ 126,648 Customer support 32,938 (505) (1) 32,433 Professional service and other 53,662 (698) (1) 52,964 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215 (53,215) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 621,814 69.6% 55,353 (3) 677,167 75.8% Operating expenses Research and development 117,235 (2,664) (1) 114,571 Sales and marketing 183,237 (4,718) (1) 178,519 General and administrative 73,019 (3,830) (1) 69,189 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469 (52,469) (2) — Special charges (recoveries) 3,152 (3,152) (4) — GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 171,681 122,186 (5) 293,867 Other income (expense), net 45,017 (45,017) (6) — Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215) 38,099 (7) 35,884 GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 181,283 39,070 (8) 220,353 GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.66 $ 0.14 (8) $ 0.80

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax recovery rate of approximately 1% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and “book to return” adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 181,283 $ 0.66 Add: Amortization 105,684 0.39 Share-based compensation 13,350 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 3,152 0.01 Other (income) expense, net (45,017) (0.16) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215) (0.02) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (35,884) (0.13) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 220,353 $ 0.80

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 181,283 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (2,215) Interest and other related expense, net 37,550 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,215 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 52,469 Depreciation 21,021 Share-based compensation 13,350 Special charges (recoveries) 3,152 Other (income) expense, net (45,017) Adjusted EBITDA $ 314,808 GAAP-based net income margin 20.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.2 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 296,189 Add: Capital expenditures (1) (27,408) Free cash flows $ 268,781 (1) Defined as “Additions of property and equipment” in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data) Year Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues Cloud services and subscriptions $ 481,818 $ (3,419) (1) $ 478,399 Customer support 122,753 (1,910) (1) 120,843 Professional service and other 197,183 (2,565) (1) 194,618 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796 (218,796) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,351,649 69.4% 226,690 (3) 2,578,339 76.1% Operating expenses Research and development 421,447 (9,859) (1) 411,588 Sales and marketing 622,221 (18,312) (1) 603,909 General and administrative 263,521 (15,904) (1) 247,617 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544 (216,544) (2) — Special charges (recoveries) 1,748 (1,748) (4) — GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 740,903 489,057 (5) 1,229,960 Other income (expense), net 61,434 (61,434) (6) — Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906 (188,931) (7) 150,975 GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 310,672 616,554 (8) 927,226 GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.14 $ 2.25 (8) $ 3.39

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 52% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and “book to return” adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. The GAAP-based tax provision rate for the year ended June 30, 2021 includes the income tax provision charge from the IRS settlement partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of unrecognized tax benefits due to the conclusion of relevant tax audits that was recognized during the second quarter of Fiscal 2021. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Year Ended June 30, 2021 Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 310,672 $ 1.14 Add: Amortization 435,340 1.59 Share-based compensation 51,969 0.19 Special charges (recoveries) 1,748 0.01 Other (income) expense, net (61,434) (0.22) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906 1.23 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (150,975) (0.55) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 927,226 $ 3.39

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Year Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 310,672 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 339,906 Interest and other related expense, net 151,567 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 218,796 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 216,544 Depreciation 85,265 Share-based compensation 51,969 Special charges (recoveries) 1,748 Other (income) expense, net (61,434) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,315,033 GAAP-based net income margin 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.8 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows Year Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 876,120 Add: Capital expenditures (1) (63,675) Free cash flows $ 812,445

(1) Defined as “Additions of property and equipment” in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues Cloud services and subscriptions $ 123,729 $ (505) (1) $ 123,224 Customer support 30,953 (464) (1) 30,489 Professional service and other 50,321 (684) (1) 49,637 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,453 (53,453) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 571,665 68.6% 55,106 (3) 626,771 75.2% Operating expenses Research and development 110,071 (2,146) (1) 107,925 Sales and marketing 158,687 (4,580) (1) 154,107 General and administrative 71,548 (3,978) (1) 67,570 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,156 (54,156) (2) — Special charges (recoveries) 2,846 (2,846) (4) — GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 152,396 122,812 (5) 275,208 Other income (expense), net 8,283 (8,283) (6) — Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 31,818 1,485 (7) 33,303 GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 91,490 113,044 (8) 204,534 GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.33 $ 0.42 (8) $ 0.75

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 26% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and “book to return” adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 91,490 $ 0.33 Add: Amortization 107,609 0.39 Share-based compensation 12,357 0.05 Special charges (recoveries) 2,846 0.01 Other (income) expense, net (8,283) (0.03) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 31,818 0.12 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (33,303) (0.12) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 204,534 $ 0.75

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 91,490 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 31,818 Interest and other related expense, net 37,333 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 53,453 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 54,156 Depreciation 21,961 Share-based compensation 12,357 Special charges (recoveries) 2,846 Other (income) expense, net (8,283) Adjusted EBITDA $ 297,131 GAAP-based net income margin 11.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.7 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 63,572 Add: Capital expenditures (1) (13,311) Free cash flows $ 50,261

(1) Defined as “Additions of property and equipment” in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.





Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues Cloud services and subscriptions $ 116,569 $ (490) (1) $ 116,079 Customer support 32,568 (310) (1) 32,258 Professional service and other 48,435 (377) (1) 48,058 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 59,719 (59,719) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 565,917 68.5 % 60,896 (3) 626,813 75.8 % Operating expenses Research and development 100,766 (1,590) (1) 99,176 Sales and marketing 152,882 (2,575) (1) 150,307 General and administrative 62,574 (2,660) (1) 59,914 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 58,998 (58,998) (2) — Special charges (recoveries) 75,849 (75,849) (4) — GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 91,199 202,568 (5) 293,767 Other income (expense), net 7,790 (7,790) (6) — Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,037 3,416 (7) 35,453 GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 26,392 191,362 (8) 217,754 GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.10 $ 0.70 (8) $ 0.80

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 55% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and “book to return” adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 26,392 $ 0.10 Add: Amortization 118,717 0.44 Share-based compensation 8,002 0.03 Special charges (recoveries) 75,849 0.28 Other (income) expense, net (7,790) (0.03) GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,037 0.12 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (35,453) (0.14) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 217,754 $ 0.80

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 26,392 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 32,037 Interest and other related expense, net 40,529 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 59,719 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 58,998 Depreciation 23,649 Share-based compensation 8,002 Special charges (recoveries) 75,849 Other (income) expense, net (7,790) Adjusted EBITDA $ 317,385 GAAP-based net income margin 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 38.4 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 280,250 Add: Capital expenditures (1) (17,704) Free cash flows $ 262,546

(1) Defined as “Additions of property and equipment” in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per share data) Year Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-based Measures Non-GAAP-based Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues Cloud services and subscriptions $ 449,940 $ (1,642) (1) $ 448,298 Customer support 123,894 (1,207) (1) 122,687 Professional service and other 212,903 (1,294) (1) 211,609 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 205,717 (205,717) (2) — GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 2,105,961 67.7 % 209,860 (3) 2,315,821 74.5 % Operating expenses Research and development 370,411 (5,309) (1) 365,102 Sales and marketing 585,044 (9,335) (1) 575,709 General and administrative 237,532 (10,745) (1) 226,787 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 219,559 (219,559) (2) — Special charges (recoveries) 100,428 (100,428) (4) — GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-based income from operations 503,529 555,236 (5) 1,058,765 Other income (expense), net (11,946) 11,946 (6) — Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 110,837 16,897 (7) 127,734 GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText 234,225 550,285 (8) 784,510 GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.86 $ 2.03 (8) $ 2.89

(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations, and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 32% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based adjusted net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves, and “book to return” adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Included is the amount of net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 assumed to be allocable to the current period based on the forecasted utilization period. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 14%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:

Year Ended June 30, 2020 Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 234,225 $ 0.86 Add: Amortization 425,276 1.56 Share-based compensation 29,532 0.11 Special charges (recoveries) 100,428 0.37 Other (income) expense, net 11,946 0.04 GAAP-based provision for (recovery of) income taxes 110,837 0.41 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (127,734) (0.46) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 784,510 $ 2.89

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Year Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 234,225 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 110,837 Interest and other related expense, net 146,378 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 205,717 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 219,559 Depreciation 89,458 Share-based compensation 29,532 Special charges (recoveries) 100,428 Other (income) expense, net 11,946 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,148,080 GAAP-based net income margin 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.9 %

Reconciliation of Free cash flows Year Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 954,536 Add: Capital expenditures (1) (72,709) Free cash flows $ 881,827

(1) Defined as “Additions of property and equipment” in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.





(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the three months and year ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses (1) % of Revenue % of Expenses (1) EURO 24 % 14 % 22 % 13 % GBP 5 % 5 % 4 % 5 % CAD 3 % 13 % 3 % 8 % USD 60 % 53 % 63 % 57 % Other 8 % 15 % 8 % 17 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Year Ended June 30, 2021 Year Ended June 30, 2020 Currencies % of Revenue % of Expenses (1) % of Revenue % of Expenses (1) EURO 23 % 14 % 22 % 14 % GBP 5 % 5 % 5 % 6 % CAD 3 % 11 % 3 % 9 % USD 61 % 54 % 61 % 55 % Other 8 % 16 % 9 % 16 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

