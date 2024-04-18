Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Newmont Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Tax & Royalties Report

Recognizing 20 Years of Transparent Sustainability Reporting

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today published its 2023 Sustainability Report and its 2023 Taxes and Royalties Contributions Report . The reports highlight the company's material ESG and socio-economic contributions over the past year. This year marks the 20 th anniversary for Newmont's Annual Sustainability Report, representing a milestone for the company as a longstanding industry leader in sustainability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240417961090/en/

Newmont's 2023 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newmont's 2023 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates our unwavering commitment to responsible resource management and the integral role that Newmont plays in creating a more sustainable future," said Newmont Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer Suzy Retallack. "We recognize the responsibility we have to mitigate our environmental impact and make a difference in the areas we operate, while continuously working to improve, partner, and learn so that we leave a positive legacy."

Highlights of Newmont's 2023 Sustainability Report :

  • Expanded our Fatality Risk Management program to address risks associated with exposures to hazardous dust and fumes
  • Completed more than 650,000 critical control verifications to ensure the safety of our workforce
  • Aligned all 11 priorities facilities across Newmont with the new Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management..
  • Advanced the Respect at Work program, introducing a new Camp and Facilities Standard with inclusive site requirements and procedures.
  • Increased female representation among senior leaders to 33 percent up from 31 percent in 2022, advancing our target of achieving gender parity in senior leadership by 2030.
  • Reduced global freshwater consumption by 31 percent since 2018 and advanced work to incorporate climate projections into site water balance models.
  • Fulfilled our $20 million commitment to support host communities and countries to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Recognized for nine consecutive years as the #1 gold mining company on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index;
  • Ranked #29 and top mining company by 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens list.

Newmont recognizes the most important measure of success is and will always be keeping everyone healthy and safe. The company is deeply saddened by the recent losses of colleagues at our Brucejack, Ahafo North, and Cerro Negro mines. We extend our sincere condolences to their families and friends. These tragic incidents are a reminder of the need to be eternally vigilant and work continuously to improve safety across the business.

Our commitment to sustainability is crucial to achieving our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining. From supporting our workforce to implementing sustainable practices and meeting our financial obligations, we will continue striving for excellence in everything we do.

Newmont's 2023 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards including the Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Standard. The Report was externally assured on select publicly reported material data, reflecting Newmont's commitment to transparency and reporting obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), and as an early adopter of the UN Guiding Principles Reporting Framework.

Highlights of Newmont's 2023 Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report:

Our strong sustainability focus also delivered significant economic benefits for our stakeholders, as detailed in our third annual Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report . The report outlines our tax strategy and payments to communities and governments where we operate – revenue sources that foster development and economic stability in our host countries. In 2023 we:

  • Paid $1.3 billion in taxes, royalties and other payments to governments, representing 13.3 percent of our total economic contribution.
  • Distributed $9.8 billion in direct economic contributions, including wages and benefits, operating and capital spend, and community investments.

To learn more about Newmont's approach to sustainability and related disclosures, visit www.newmont.com/sustainability .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Las Alteras Project Presentation - April 2024

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

$80 Million Equity Raise Investor Presentation - April 2024

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

A$80m Fully Underwritten Equity Raising to Accelerate Exploration and Development of Dalgaranga Gold Project

Proceeds to fund underground exploration decline to facilitate drill-out of Never Never, Pepper and Four Pillars, ongoing surface drilling, development studies and regional exploration

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) has today announced a fully underwritten $80 million Equity Raising to be conducted via a $33 million 1-for-17 pro rata accelerated non- renounceable entitlement offer and a $47 million placement to institutional, professional and sophisticated investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Spartan Resources Limited (‘SPR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SPR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 22 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Norfolk Metals

Exclusivity for Las Alteras Acquisition

Norfolk Metals Ltd (Norfolk or the Company) has executed an Exclusivity and Due Diligence Deed with Green Shift Commodities Ltd (GCOM), a company incorporated in Canada, to acquire 100% of the Las Alteras uranium project in Chubut, Argentina (Las Alteras). The successful acquisition will position Norfolk as a multinational multi-project uranium exploration company. This is an important step towards Norfolk’s plans to accumulate high value exploration projects in proven regions while maintaining a favorable company structure and cash reserves.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Drilling Underway at Trafalgar High-Grade Gold Prospect

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in Northeast Tasmania (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Announces Record Date and Effective Date for Spin-Out of AC/DC Battery Shares

FPX Nickel Announces Expansion to Generative Alliance with JOGMEC

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

