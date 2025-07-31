Newmont Corporation Announces Sale of Holdings of Orosur Mining Inc.

 

 Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("  Newmont  ") announced today the sale of common shares (" Common Shares ") of Orosur Mining Inc. (the " Issuer ").

 

On July 31, 2025, Newmont disposed of 29,213,186 Common Shares in a private transaction, at a price of C$0.19 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,550,505.34 (the " Disposition "). Immediately prior to the Disposition, Newmont held 29,213,186 Common Shares. As a result of dilution following certain distributions of Common Shares by the Issuer, Newmont's holdings immediately prior to the Disposition represented approximately 9.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. As a result of this Disposition, Newmont no longer holds any Common Shares of the Issuer.

 

The Common Shares disposed of were sold for investment purposes. Newmont may, depending on price, market conditions or other conditions or factors it considers relevant from time to time, increase its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

 

The address of Newmont is located at 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, Colorado 80237.

 

  About Newmont  

 

 Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

 

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

 

  Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements  

 

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other securities legislation, including statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "potential" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future investments in Orosur. Forward-looking statements are subject to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. For a discussion of such risks relating to Newmont's business and other factors, see its most recent Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements." Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

 

  

  

 

Media Contact – Global
Shannon Brushe
globalcommunications@newmont.com  

 

Investor Contact – Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com  

 

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com  

 

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNEMTSX:NGTNYSE:NEMGold Investing
NEM
The Conversation (0)

Newmont

Newmont Corp is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. It is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The company's operations are organized in five geographic regions: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada.

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") announces that Newmont Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont"), has provided notice of its intention to acquire the 10% minority equity interest in the Odienné Joint Venture (JV) Project in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). The minority interest is currently held by the shareholders of Africa New Geological Technologies Côte d'Ivoire SARL ("ANGET"). This notice is in accordance with the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option, signed on May 27, 2022 (see May 31, 2022 news release), and follows Newmont's recent completion of Phase 1 of its Earn-In, which has vested it with a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to advise of its appointment of Leeuwin Capital Partners (Leeuwin) as debt advisor for the Stage One development of the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project). Stage One will comprise a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery.

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

 

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results for 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). Assay results for hole BETFD23D015 include 5.04 gt Au over 20.85 m within the near-surface oxide domain from 18.65 m depth, including two higher-grade subintervals grading 13.34 gt Au over 2.30 m and 11.47 gt Au over 2.05 m. A zone of gold mineralization was also encountered deeper within the sulphide domain of the host breccia unit, grading 0.44 gt Au over 28.55 m from 107.85 m depth, and including a subinterval of 1.38 gt Au over 6.15 m. The 2023 diamond drilling also encountered a second breccia unit approximately 30 to 50 m north of the main gold bearing breccia, with the potential for near-surface gold mineralization in the oxide portion of this breccia remaining untested.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

 

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results for the 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). The new assay results include 2.96 gt Au over 46.5 m from 11.5 m depth in hole BETFD23D014, including a higher-grade subinterval of 5.03 gt Au over 25 m, which significantly expanded the width of the near surface high-grade gold zone to the south. Results for hole BETFD23D012 and partial results for hole BETFD23D013 were announced previously on September 7, 2023, highlighted by 3.38 gt Au over 53.0m from 7.3m depth in BETFD23D013. Results for hole BETFD23D015 remain pending but are expected to be received and announced in the near future.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

 

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property including 3.38 gt Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade subintervals of 7.19 gt Au over 6.30 m and 8.00 gt Au over 4.35 m. Results of diamond drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross property include 1.4 gt Au over 58.4 m in hole JPRVER23D0052 from 40.95 m depth, and JPRVER23D0051 which intersected three zones of high-grade gold mineralization. Betty Ford and Vertigo (Figure 1) are located approximately 65 km southeast and 30 km northeast respectively from the Company's flagship White Gold Project in west-central Yukon, Canada, which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) .

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Download the PDF here.

Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

 

 Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a new earn-in agreement as part of its broader regional exploration strategy to evaluate prospective gold bearing structural corridors in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731071790/en/  

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch

Jeff Rhodes of Goldstrom Advisory shares his analysis of the gold price and key drivers, plus his precious metals investment strategy.

"Play from the long side. Be prepared to take profits when it looks good, but generally adopt an approach to buy into dips," he said. "Always buy. Don't try to play the markets, just buy on a regular basis."

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Retreats, Equities Down as Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged​

The US Federal Reserve held its fifth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (July 29) to Wednesday (July 30) against a backdrop of trade tensions, spurred on by the Trump administration's tariffs.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by holding its benchmark rate in the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range.

Chair Jerome Powell stated that although there were differences of opinion among the Federal Open Markets Committee members, they were clear on why they made their decisions, noting that inflation was tracking higher, but the job market remained stable.

Keep reading...Show less
magnifying glass with gold detail above a check mark.

Capricorn Metals' Karlawinda Expansion Gets Thumbs Up

The Karlawinda gold project by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) is now clear to commence all expanded mining activities.

In a Tuesday (July 29) release, Capricorn said that its mining proposal and mine closure plan for the project has been approved by Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).

Karlawinda’s expansion was first revealed by the company last January, following its announcement of its acquisition of the Deadman Flat project in Pilbara.

According to Capricorn, Deadman Flat’s tenements cover approximately 270 square kilometres contiguous to its Karlawinda gold project, allowing for the expansion.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

North Shore Uranium: Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Update to Previously Announced Technology Licensing Agreement

Uranium Investing

North Shore Uranium: Unlocking Value Across Two World-class Uranium Districts in North America

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

nickel investing

Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2025

nickel investing

Top 3 ASX Nickel Stocks of 2025

×