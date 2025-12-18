The Conversation (0)
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
December 18, 2025
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse
Sign up to get your FREE
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
30 May
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining
Unlocking gold deposits hidden under shallow cover in the heart of Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields Keep Reading...
27 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
02 October
Option Exercise Nets $2.3M to Expand Exploration at Pinjin
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Option exercise nets $2.3M to expand exploration at PinjinDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 August
SAM Results Support Upcoming RC and Diamond Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced SAM results support upcoming RC and diamond drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 July
Aircore Doubles Lighthorse Strike Prompts RC Drilling
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Aircore doubles Lighthorse strike prompts RC drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (the "Company") reported that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement by issuing a total of 20,000,000 CharityPremium flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.23 for gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
5h
Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on... Keep Reading...
5h
RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces it has amended its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement offering, upsizing it to up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit... Keep Reading...
12h
Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase
Cartier Resources Inc. (″Cartier″ or the ″Company″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the results of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec). The updated estimates include approximately... Keep Reading...
12h
Apollo Silver Secures 100% Interest in Athena Claims at Langtry
Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stronghold Silver USA Corp., the Company has completed all payments required under the Option to Purchase Agreement dated December 21,... Keep Reading...
12h
Antimony Stocks - How One Small Player Plans to Play a Key Role in Advancing US Critical Materials Independence
Locksley's (LKYRF) strategy to deliver a fully integrated US-based "Mine to Market" critical minerals supply chainInvestorideas.com (www.investorideas.com) a go-to platform for big investing ideas for traders, including critical mineral stocks, reports on the future of Antimony and key stocks in... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00