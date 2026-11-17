- Only 15% of Canadian respondents have full authority over AI investment decisions, while scaling successful pilots is most often cited as a point where transformation stalls
As organizations work to turn AI initiatives into measurable results at scale, a new global study from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) finds that Chief AI Officers are positioned to see where AI is delivering value or falling short across the enterprise, but few fully control the decisions needed to act on those insights. In Canada, the findings point to a gap between the urgency organizations place on AI transformation and their ability to turn AI strategy into action.
Based on a global survey of 1,667 Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) and equivalent senior AI leaders across 33 geographies, the study found that only 18% have full control over AI investment decisions. Nearly half (48%) say AI agents already initiate and execute actions across workflows, yet 75% report that governance, risk or compliance considerations delay AI-driven action.
Canadian AI leaders face an execution gap as organizations race to transform with AI
According to the study, three-quarters (75%) of Canadian senior AI leaders surveyed believe their organizations risk falling behind competitors in AI transformation if they continue at their current pace. Yet only 15% have full authority over AI investment decisions.
The gap extends beyond decision rights. Seventy per cent of Canadian respondents say their organizations do not quickly adjust decisions and resources when AI performance measurement identifies opportunities to improve outcomes. The findings also underscore the need to balance between AI autonomy and governance: 42% say AI agents already initiate and execute actions autonomously across workflows, while 73% say governance, risk or compliance considerations delay AI-driven action.
"The AI conversation in Canada is shifting from experimentation to execution. Canadian organizations understand the need to move quickly, but successful pilots alone will not deliver transformation. Organizations need to connect AI strategy, investment decisions and workflow redesign so they can turn AI insights into measurable business outcomes at scale," said Matthew Wetmore, Consulting Managing Partner & Market Leader, IBM Canada.
Another key Canadian finding is that scaling AI remains a challenge: 72% of Canadian respondents cite scaling successful pilots as a point where transformation stalls, followed by embedding AI into core workflows (66%) and translating strategy into execution (64%).
The study also identified a group of "high-impact CAIOs" whose organizations report stronger AI outcomes. Globally, these leaders say 63% of AI projects deliver measurable business results, compared with 43% among other CAIOs.
Study methodology
The IBM Institute for Business Value, in cooperation with Oxford Economics, surveyed 1,667 senior executives responsible for enterprise AI strategy, governance, implementation and value realization, including 67 respondents in Canada. Respondents included Chief AI Officers, Chief Data and AI Officers, Heads of AI and equivalent senior AI leaders. The study refers to this broader group collectively as "CAIOs." Conducted from April to June 2026 across 33 geographies and 20 industries, the survey examined respondents' AI priorities, management of AI investments and operationalization of AI. Additional analysis examined organizational behaviours associated with stronger enterprise outcomes.
Read the full study: https://www.IBM.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value/en-us/report/2026-caio
About the IBM Institute for Business Value
The IBM Institute for Business Value, IBM's thought leadership think tank, combines global research and performance data with expertise from industry thinkers and leading academics to deliver insights that help business leaders make informed decisions. For more information, visit www.ibm.com/ibv. To receive more insights, subscribe to the IdeaWatch newsletter: https://ibm.co/ibv-ideawatch.
Media contact:
Douglas Chow
IBM Canada Communications
douglas.chow@ibm.com
SOURCE IBM
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/17/c1872.html