The intercept includes 6.47 g/t Au over 8.9 m
Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) (FSE: 377A) ("Sirios" or the "Company") announces assay results from 13 drill holes totalling 6,263 m of drilling at its Cheechoo gold project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec. The results are part of Phase 1 of the summer drilling campaign, which comprised 45 drill holes for a total of 23,034 metres and concluded at the end of September.
Highlights:
High-grade intervals:
6.47 g/t Au over 8.9 m, including 46.76 g/t Au over 0.9 m (CH26-354)
2.19 g/t Au over 9.5 m, including 12.83 g/t Au over 1.5 m (CH26-347)
Broad mineralized intervals:
70.5 m at 1.09 g/t Au (CH26-354)
101.7 m at 0.63 g/t Au (CH26-341)
111.8 m at 0.31 g/t Au (CH26-356)
69.4 m at 0.53 g/t Au (CH26-347)
61.5 m at 0.64 g/t Au (CH26-354)
53.4 m at 0.41 g/t Au (CH26-356)
43.0 m at 0.50 g/t Au (CH26-354)
41.4 m at 0.43 g/t Au (CH26-350)
27.5 m at 0.84 g/t Au (CH26-341)
In total, results for 14,566 m of the summer drilling campaign have been released. The remaining results are expected in the coming weeks. The updated mineral resource estimate for Cheechoo is now expected in mid-January 2027.
"These results confirm our hypothesis that mineralization at Cheechoo extends beyond the current pit model and demonstrate the potential for expansion along the margins and at depth," said Dominique Doucet, Head of Exploration at Sirios.
"These results are very encouraging as we prepare to update the mineral resource estimate for Cheechoo," said Jean-Félix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer of Sirios. "Modelling is progressing well, and we are incorporating the results as they are received."
Figure 1: Drill hole locations and visible gold occurrences
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/324560_4505f33a44924a1e_002full.jpg
2026 DRILLING PROGRAM: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 13 NEW DRILL HOLES
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Length (m)
| 2025 MRE
Conceptual Pit Shell
& Underground Shapes
|CH26-335
|10.4
|14.6
|0.34
|4.2
|Outside
|CH26-335
|49.0
|53.4
|0.52
|4.4
|Outside
|CH26-335
|70.0
|74.5
|0.34
|4.5
|Outside
|CH26-341
|89.6
|103.5
|0.40
|13.9
|Inside
|CH26-341
|126.0
|132.0
|0.67
|6.0
|Inside
|CH26-341
|145.5
|157.0
|0.87
|11.5
|Inside
|CH26-341
|237.5
|253.0
|0.49
|15.5
|Inside
|CH26-341
|263.5
|291.0
|0.84*
|27.5
|Outside
|CH26-341
|Incl. 283.5
|285.0
|10.00
|1.5
|Outside
|CH26-341
|322.0
|325.0
|1.69
|3.0
|Inside
|CH26-341
|336.0
|352.5
|0.87
|16.5
|Outside
|CH26-341
|398.8
|500.5
|0.63*
|101.7
|Outside
|CH26-341
|Incl. 398.8
|399.7
|29.90*
|0.9
|Outside
|CH26-341
|613.0
|616.0
|0.85
|3.0
|Outside
|CH26-346
|43.5
|55.5
|1.18*
|12.0
|Outside
|CH26-346
|126.5
|131.0
|0.38
|4.5
|Outside
|CH26-347
|119.2
|135.0
|0.40
|15.8
|Inside
|CH26-347
|164.5
|233.9
|0.53
|69.4
|Inside
|CH26-347
|245.5
|259.0
|0.35
|13.5
|Outside
|CH26-347
|273.0
|276.8
|0.76
|3.8
|Outside
|CH26-347
|302.0
|309.5
|0.61
|7.5
|Outside
|CH26-347
|403.9
|416.5
|0.54
|12.6
|Outside
|CH26-347
|441.5
|451.0
|2.19
|9.5
|Outside
|CH26-347
|Incl. 449.5
|451.0
|12.83
|1.5
|Outside
|CH26-347
|666.0
|669.0
|1.04
|3.0
|Outside
|CH26-350
|24.4
|47.5
|0.53
|23.1
|Inside
|CH26-350
|61.3
|66.5
|0.54
|5.2
|Inside
|CH26-350
|158.4
|173.4
|1.27
|15.0
|Inside
|CH26-350
|234.5
|259.5
|0.61
|25.0
|Outside
|CH26-350
|274.6
|316.0
|0.43
|41.4
|Outside
|CH26-350
|354.5
|359.0
|1.29
|4.5
|Outside
|CH26-350
|370.4
|385.0
|0.39
|14.6
|Outside
|CH26-350
|397.0
|401.5
|0.72
|4.5
|Outside
|CH26-351
|42.0
|49.5
|0.37
|7.5
|Inside
|CH26-352
|161.0
|169.5
|0.41
|8.5
|Outside
|CH26-352
|339.0
|344.5
|0.59
|5.5
|Outside
|CH26-352
|364.2
|367.2
|1.39*
|3.0
|Outside
|CH26-354
|250.7
|312.2
|0.64
|61.5
|Outside
|CH26-354
|Incl. 277.5
|286.1
|1.99
|8.6
|Outside
|CH26-354
|338.5
|381.5
|0.50
|43.0
|Outside
|CH26-354
|392.0
|462.5
|1.09*
|70.5
|Outside
|CH26-354
|Incl. 435.5
|444.4
|6.47*
|8.9
|Outside
|CH26-354
|Incl. 436.5
|437.5
|11.62*
|1.0
|Outside
|CH26-354
|Incl. 443.5
|444.4
|46.76*
|0.9
|Outside
|CH26-354
|768.0
|774.0
|1.64
|6.0
|Outside
|CH26-356
|76.0
|129.4
|0.41
|53.4
|Outside
|CH26-356
|247.1
|358.9
|0.31
|111.8
|Outside
|CH26-360
|37.0
|46.0
|0.33
|9.0
|Outside
|CH26-360
|197.0
|201.5
|0.36
|4.5
|Outside
|CH26-360
|215.5
|232.0
|0.56
|16.5
|Outside
|CH26-369
|10.0
|15.0
|0.36
|5.0
|Inside
|CH26-369
|44.5
|46.7
|2.28
|2.2
|Inside
| *With visible gold.
Interval lengths are measured along the drill holes and do not necessarily represent true widths. At this stage of the program, true widths remain unknown.
Figure 2: Drill hole locations (CH26-335 to CH26-369)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/324560_4505f33a44924a1e_003full.jpg
Figure 3: Cross-section showing drill hole locations (CH26-335 to CH26-369)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/324560_picture1.png
|Hole
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|Easting*
|Northing*
|CH26-335
|235
|-50
|462
|437663
|5830815
|CH26-341
|240
|-56
|651
|438750
|5830239
|CH26-346
|350
|-60
|417
|437657
|5830553
|CH26-347
|240
|-54
|819
|438908
|5830246
|CH26-350
|128
|-60
|407
|438661
|5830209
|CH26-351
|44
|-60
|549
|438395
|5830499
|CH26-352
|205
|-53
|438
|437443
|5830333
|CH26-353
|20
|-65
|393
|437818
|5830867
|CH26-354
|210
|-57
|774
|438817
|5830444
|CH26-356
|165
|-65
|399
|437857
|5830732
|CH26-359
|40
|-55
|453
|438787
|5830533
|CH26-360
|16
|-70
|402
|437805
|5830621
|CH26-369
|200
|-55
|99
|438911
|5830248
|*Coordinates are in UTM NAD83, Zone 18.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Drill core was logged and sampled by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The core was sawn in half, with one half sent to a certified commercial laboratory for analysis and the other retained for future reference. Under a strict analytical quality assurance and quality control program, blanks and certified reference materials were inserted into the sampling sequence. Samples were assayed for gold using the PhotonAssay™ method on approximately 500 g of crushed material by MSALABS in Val-d'Or. Samples containing visible gold were assayed using the PhotonAssay™ method on the entire crushed sample.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., Head of Exploration at Sirios, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About the Cheechoo Project
Cheechoo is located approximately 15 km from the Éléonore mine and close to infrastructure, including roads and hydroelectric facilities, in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada. Cheechoo is at the resource development stage, with indicated mineral resources of 35 Mt grading 1.12 g/t, for 1,262 koz, and inferred mineral resources of 42.7 Mt grading 1.23 g/t, for 1,688 koz (see NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cheechoo Project with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cheechoo Gold Deposit, Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Québec, dated August 22, 2025, and filed on the Company's website and SEDAR+). In addition, a conceptual exploration target of 31 to 40 million tonnes of mineralization grading between 1.27 and 1.45 g/t Au has been estimated.
About Sirios
Sirios Resources is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on the development of its Cheechoo gold deposit, as well as the exploration and advancement of its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Canada.
Contact
Jean-Félix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 438-454-5636
jflepage@sirios.com
www.sirios.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties regarding the availability and cost of future financing; changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks associated with the mineral exploration and development industry; and the risks disclosed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on such information, which is current only as of the date of this press release, and there can be no assurance that these events will occur or will occur within the time frames indicated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
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