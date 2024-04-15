Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Spartan Resources

New High-Grade Discovery – “Pepper” Prospect: 17.52m @ 15.86g/t Gold Incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t

Drilling immediately south of the Never Never Gold Deposit intersects a new high-grade lode with Never Never-style mineralisation and grades

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to advise that it has discovered a new high-grade gold lode immediately south of the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

“Pepper” Gold Prospect – new discovery

  • 17.52m @ 15.86g/t gold from 522.0m, including 9.22m @ 27.89g/t (DGRC1432-DT):
    • Intercept located approximately 90.0m south and along-strike of the nearest intercept (<0.5g/t gold) defining the southern extent of the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit.
  • Three additional diamond drill-holes have also intersected various widths of logged mineralisation up-dip of DGRC1432-DT, confirming the discovery (assays pending).
  • Further drilling to define this new high-priority target is currently underway.

Figure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking East. New high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect with discovery hole DGRC1432 shown in pink. Note: consistency of gold grades in DGRC1432 (inset) and three additional drill-holes with logged mineralised intercepts above DGRC1432 defining the emerging Pepper Gold Prospect (assays pending).

Please Note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations. Assays for DGDH064 are expected in April 2024.

The new lode, named the Pepper Gold Prospect, sits approximately 90 metres south of the previous southernmost intercept at Never Never and all current conceptual underground development designs for future underground drilling and potential extraction of high-grade Never Never gold mineralisation pass by the new high-grade Pepper discovery position.

Importantly, the discovery intercept, 17.52m @ 15.86g/t gold including 9.22m @ 27.89g/t Au, comprises typical Never Never-style mineralisation with similar grades and mineralogical characteristics.

Table 1: Mineralisation Description – DGRC1432 – Pepper Gold Prospect discovery intercept

Table 2: Mineralisation Description – DGDH064 – Visible Gold at 1,050m from Never Never in Fig.1 (previously reported)

Please Note: Visual estimates of mineral abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analyses where concentrations or grades are the factor of principal economic interest. Visual estimates also potentially provide no information regarding impurities or deleterious physical properties relevant to valuations.

Management Comment

Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “The discovery of the new high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect, located directly between Never Never and Four Pillars, is yet another game-changer for the Dalgaranga Gold Project.

“The core from the discovery hole DGRC1432-DT shows the same thick, heavily-altered volcaniclastic host-rock, orientation and mineralisation style as Never Never and the gold grades are consistent across the entire intercept and of an impressive tenor, to this point only seen elsewhere at Never Never.

“Importantly, the Pepper discovery sits along-strike and in the same volcaniclastic sequence as Never Never but appears to be in a separate steeply north-west plunging fold shoot of its own.

“Think of fold shoots as linear folds like those on a corrugated iron roofing sheet. The sheet represents the north-striking steeply west-dipping volcaniclastic rock package at Dalgaranga. East-west shears regularly cross-cut the sheet, creating corrugations or fold shoots. The troughs of the folds host steeply- plunging high-grade gold mineralisation while the ridges between host lower-grade gold mineralisation.

“The high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit sits in one of these large corrugation troughs and the new high-grade Pepper discovery appears to be located in an adjacent fold trough with a ridge of lower grade mineralisation in between.

“We have also drilled a number of follow-up holes up-dip from DGRC1432-DT which have intersected the same style of mineralisation and we look forward to those assays.

“The Pepper Gold Prospect sits immediately adjacent to Never Never in an extremely favourable position given that any future exploration drill drive and/or mining access scenarios will likely come from the Gilbey’s Open Pit as a start point and pass right by Pepper on the way to Never Never.

“The potential to add further high-grade ounces in close proximity to planned future infrastructure through discoveries like this is central to our strategy and investment proposition – and demonstrates clearly why we think there is so much more upside in what is turning out to be a truly remarkable gold system at Dalgaranga!”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Impact Minerals

Maiden Drill Programme to Commence at the Arkun Project, WA

An aircore drill programme will commence this week at Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) Hyperion REE prospect, which is part of the 100% owned Arkun Project, located 150km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia ( Figure 1).

Hand holding gold nugget.

What Makes a World-class Gold Deposit? (Updated 2024)

The world holds several hundred active gold mines, but not all are created equal.

The world’s largest gold operation by production is Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) and Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Nevada Gold Mines joint venture in the US. An important source of gold, the mining complex is comprised of 10 underground mines and 12 surface mines, including the famous Cortez and Goldstrike mines.

Apart from size, what makes a world-class gold deposit? Various characteristics must be considered when determining the status of a gold deposit, including deposit type, average grade and mining and processing costs. Read on to learn more about those three factors and how they can be used to identify world-class gold deposits.

Far Northern Resources

North Queensland Exploration Update

Exciting High Grade Gold & Base metals on Granted Mining Lease. Up to 12.64 Cu (%) & 4.12g/t Au

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR, “Far Northern Resources”, “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Empire Project, located 34km west of Chillagoe in North Queensland Australia. The Empire Mining Lease (Empire) covers an area of 252 (ha). It has a JORC 2012 Resource and will be subject to 5000m of drilling over the next two years.

HIGHLIGHTS

B2Gold First Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Many Peaks Minerals (ASX:MPK)

Many Peaks Minerals


Gold and copper bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Juggernaut Exploration Steps Up with 56 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 3.38 points last week to close at 587.71.

The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday (April 10) that it will hold its benchmark lending rate at 5 percent. It has now maintained that level for six consecutive meetings as it works to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target.

The bank's statement indicates that it believes inflation is moving in the right direction and is confident that it will be able to lower rates this year; this echoes language used by the US Federal Reserve at its March meeting.

