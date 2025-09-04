New exploration prospects defined at Beete Project, Western Australia

New exploration prospects defined at Beete Project, Western Australia

Platina Resources Limited (ASX: PGM) Phase 2 aircore drilling program has generated new prospects for follow up exploration work at its Beete Project in Western Australia.

Platina recently completed 38 aircore drill holes for 1,338m at the Beete Project. The program comprised infill and step-out holes designed to follow up the 2024 first-phase results and has successfully defined two new prospect areas along the 16km north–south-trending Beete Shear Zone.

The 2024 drill holes were wide spaced (320m between holes and 640m between lines). The recent drilling program targeted five anomalous lines. Two lines, zones 180m and 105m in width, intersected bottom-of-hole gold values ranging from 3ppb to 82ppb. The best result was 1m @ 0.13 g/t Au from 17m in BEAC206, within a broader zone of 7m @ 52ppb Au from 16m.

Platina Managing Director, Mr Corey Nolan, said the results demonstrated that systematic and cost-effective exploration was key to building a strong pipeline of targets across the greenfield tenure.

“The two new prospect zones, together with the Beete mine area at the southern end of the tenement, will be the next focus for exploration,” Mr Nolan said.

“The project was initially interpreted to lie within the Albany–Fraser Orogeny and Platina’s 2024 drilling confirmed the area is an extension of the Norseman greenstone belt.

“The presence of Norseman greenstone and the delineation of three broad prospect areas along a 16km major shear zone is highly encouraging. Platina intends to advance exploration through additional geophysical surveys and follow-up reverse circulation drilling,” he said.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Platina Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:pgmgold investing
The Conversation (0)
Freegold Venturers

Freegold Continues to Intersect Higher-Grade in WOW Zone Intersecting 2.31 g/t Au over 65.4m

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from the first five (5) drill holes at Golden Summit which represents all assays received. The 2025 drilling program aims to upgrade inferred mineral resources to indicated resources through targeted infill drilling, geotechnical drilling, and metallurgical test holes.

Highlights: WOW Zone continues to demonstrate higher grade potential

Keep reading...Show less
Blackrock Silver Receives 4.24 Million Dollars from Warrant Exercises and Upsizes Eastern Resource Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Receives 4.24 Million Dollars from Warrant Exercises and Upsizes Eastern Resource Expansion Drill Program at Tonopah West

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of an aggregate total of C$ $4,244,838.89 in cash proceeds from the exercise of 9,830,880 previously issued common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") since July 8, 2025.

After including the common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company issued as a result of such Warrant exercises, there are a total of 325,490,026 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Further wide intercepts from Main Hill support gold resource growth at Mt York, WA

Wide and high-grade results from Main Hill drilling point to resource growth; additional drilling extending ‘Monster Zone’ now completed with results awaited

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX:KAI) (“KAI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from a further nine diamond holes at its Mt York Gold Project in WA’s Pilbara, where current resources at the Main Trend sit at 1.4Moz Au. Drill results are from Main Hill (five holes), Breccia Hill (one hole) and Pebble Mound (three holes) Table 1) and are shown on the Leapfrog oblique-section (Figure 1), drill plan (Figure 2), long-section (Figure 3) and cross-sections (Figures 4 and 5).Latest results are from drilling at Mt York’s Main Hill, which remains a very large resource target for the Company.

Keep reading...Show less
High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade RC assays and visible gold in Menzies DD drilling

Download the PDF here.

Man with gold bars background, play button, and text: "Ken Hoffman."

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Keep reading...Show less
Grande Portage Resources (TSXV:GPG;OTCQB:GPTRF)

Grande Portage Provides Update Regarding Technical & Permitting Advances for the New Amalga Gold Project

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update regarding the advancement of a number of technical and permitting initiatives related to its New Amalga Gold Project in Southeast Alaska.

  • Grande Portage has received a five-year Fish Habitat Permit from the Alaska Department of Fish & Game relating to the proposed installation of a stream level monitoring system for the Herbert River within the project area. This will provide critical baseline data necessary for engineering design and future environmental review. Installation of this instrumentation will proceed after receipt of the Special Use Permit which has been applied for with the US Forest Service.
  • In line with the company's plans to advance towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project, an initial Geotechnical and Hydrogeological Review has been completed by SRK Consulting to inform the PEA as well as guide future stages of fieldwork to further define the expected groundwater conditions and rock behaviour in the deposit area.
  • An aerial LiDAR scan has been completed for the project's potential infrastructure areas and access road corridor. The data from this scan, in combination with the company's existing LiDAR data for the terrain above the mineral resource area, will be instrumental towards the planning and engineering design of surface infrastructure, buildings, and roadways.
  • The company has contracted two independent ore offtake studies to identify the most optimal destination for sorted ore from New Amalga under a direct-to-smelter scenario, along with expected gold payabilities and transportation costs. This will provide key inputs for developing a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the project.
  • The company has retained Ensight LLC as its NEPA consultant to prepare the project for the environmental review process. Charles Johnson, principal of Ensight LLC, has over 30 years of NEPA experience and guided the nearby Greens Creek Mine through the pre-NEPA activities and NEPA process resulting in a successful EIS in 2024. This EIS enabled a major expansion of the mine's tailings facility for up to 17 additional years. Mr. Johnson also collaborated with the USFS to develop and finalize their Record of Decision document for that project.
  • On August 27, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State of Alaska and the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council which enables the Alaska Department of Natural Resources to coordinate directly with the Permitting Council and nominate projects for streamlined and transparent permitting under the federal FAST-41 program. Grande Portage applauds this milestone and sees this as one of multiple potential pathways for enabling the project's expeditious advancement through the environmental review and permitting process.

The future facilities at the project site are envisioned to include a small-footprint underground mining operation without an ore processing plant or tailings disposal landfill. Due to the resource location near tidewater and less than 4 miles (6.5km) from existing paved highway (Fig. 1), the Company considers off-site processing by a third party to be the most favorable configuration for the project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Interim Results

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies

Related News

lithium investing

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Interim Results

Cleantech Investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Press Release Regarding Capacity Expansion Concept Study

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

uranium investing

Term Sheet to Treat Colorado Project Uranium Waste Dumps and Gross Revenue Sharing Agreement with DISA Technologies

copper investing

Boliden Strikes C$20 Million Deal with Golden Sky for BC Copper Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

×