NevGold Extends Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 1.7 Kilometers at Cadillac Valley Target: 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 30.5 Meters (1.29 g/t Au And 0.22% Antimony) Within 1.61 g/t AuEq Over 61.0 Meters (1.08 g/t Au And 0.12% Antimony)

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce that it has discovered further significant oxide gold-antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") drill results at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.
June 12, 2025
NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce additional oxide gold-antimony (“Antimony”, “Sb”) results extending mineralization over 1.7 kilometers at the Cadillac Valley target at its Limousine Butte Project (the “Project”, “Limo Butte”) in Nevada. The Company continues to unlock the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development in Nevada, one of the world’s prolific mining jurisdictions.
Key Highlights
- Expands oxide gold-antimony mineralization at Cadillac Valley over 1.7 kilometers with results including
- LB119: 2.28 g/t AuEq* over 30.5 meters (1.29 g/t Au and 0.22% Sb), within 1.61 g/t AuEq* over 61.0 meters (1.08 g/t Au and 0.12% Sb)
- LB155: 1.01 g/t AuEq* over 36.6 meters (0.47 g/t Au and 0.12% Sb), within 0.77 g/t AuEq* over 59.5 meters (0.40 g/t Au and 0.08% Sb)
- LB141: 1.03 g/t AuEq* over 12.2 meters (0.57 g/t Au and 0.10% Sb), within 0.55 g/t AuEq* over 77.7 meters (0.41 g/t Au and 0.03% Sb)
- LIM-18: 0.86 g/t AuEq* over 22.9 meters (0.65 g/t Au and 0.05% Sb), within 0.38 g/t AuEq* over 74.7 meters (0.25 g/t Au and 0.03% Sb) in hole at the most northeast part of the Cadillac Valley target (Figure 1)
- *Gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
- Mineralization at Cadillac Valley now expands over 1.7 kilometers northeast to southwest, and over 400 meters laterally (Figure 1, Figure 2)
- Over 27 oxide gold-antimony holes have been released highlighting the consistent results across the two key advanced target areas at Limo Butte; 19 holes at Resurrection Ridge and 8 holes at Cadillac Valley (Figure 3)
- Metallurgical testwork program continues with over 100 kg bulk sample from the Project and NevGold core drilling; positive progress has been made and results are expected over the coming weeks
Limo Butte Planned 2025 Activities / Status Update
NevGold will continue its active exploration program at Limo Butte including:
- Evaluate the historical geological database with focus on gold and antimony (completed);
- Evaluate and re-analyze historical drilling with focus on gold and antimony (in progress, continues);
- Metallurgical testwork (in progress, results over coming weeks);
- 2025 drilling of gold-antimony targets (in planning phase).
Figure 1 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results from the Cadillac Valley Target. To view image please click here
Figure 2 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project long-section at Cadillac Valley, with selected gold-antimony drillhole results. Thin colored discs show Antimony (Sb ppm) in drilling, and wide colored discs show Gold (Au ppm) in drilling. To view image please click here
Figure 3 – Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project with selected gold-antimony drillhole results at Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km.
To view image please click here
NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “The recent set of oxide gold-antimony results from Cadillac Valley significantly increases the size of the mineralization footprint at the target, which now extends over 1.7 kilometers northeast to southwest, and over 400 meters laterally. It is extremely encouraging to see the consistent hole thickness and oxide gold-antimony grades at both of our advanced target areas. We are focused on advancing both Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley to the Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) stage in 2025. We have also progressed our gold and antimony metallurgical testwork program, which is advancing with Kappes, Cassiday, and Associates (“KCA”) of Reno, Nevada, and we are expecting results over the coming weeks. We strongly believe we have one of the most advanced gold-antimony assets in the United States, and we will continue to focus on unlocking the value at the Project over 2025.”
Historical and Re-Assayed Drill Results
|Hole ID
|Length, m*
|g/t Au
|% Sb
|g/t AuEq**
|From, m
|To, m
|Cadillac Valley
|LB119
|61.0
|1.08
|0.12%
|1.61
|146.3
|207.3
|including
|30.5
|1.29
|0.22%
|2.28
|152.4
|182.9
|LB155
|59.5
|0.40
|0.08%
|0.77
|97.5
|157.0
|including
|36.6
|0.47
|0.12%
|1.01
|97.5
|134.1
|LB141
|77.7
|0.41
|0.03%
|0.55
|61.0
|138.7
|including
|12.2
|0.57
|0.10%
|1.03
|61.0
|73.2
|LIM-18
|74.7
|0.25
|0.03%
|0.38
|129.5
|204.2
|including
|22.9
|0.65
|0.05%
|0.86
|129.5
|152.4
|LB22-007***
|169.2
|0.89
|0.18%
|1.70
|213.5
|382.7
|including
|54.4
|2.26
|0.13%
|2.85
|213.5
|267.9
|also including
|3.10
|0.76
|2.76%
|13.15
|259.2
|267.9
|LB22-006***
|124.7
|0.84
|0.11%
|1.34
|127.4
|252.1
|including
|24.3
|1.32
|0.20%
|2.23
|160.6
|184.9
|LB22-019***
|28.9
|1.09
|0.04%
|1.27
|170.7
|199.6
|LB054***
|12.2
|0.42
|0.08%
|0.79
|12.2
|24.4
*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is ~70% to ~90% of downhole thickness.
**The gold equivalents (“AuEq”) are based on assumed metals prices of US$2,000/oz of gold and US$35,000 per tonne of antimony (~30% discount to current spot prices), and assumed metals recoveries of 85% for gold and 70% for antimony.
***Selected drillholes released in previous News Release on April 10, 2025.
Limo Butte Geology & Antimony Summary
A review of historical geochemical and drilling data at the Limousine Butte Project has identified multiple areas with strong gold-antimony potential. These zones correlate closely with outcrops of the Devonian Pilot Shale, the primary host rock for Carlin-type gold mineralization in the area. Positive gold grade at Limousine Butte is typically associated with silicification and the formation of jasperoid breccias within the Pilot Shale, an alteration feature also observed in the positive antimony results.
Through the Project data review, the Company uncovered reports detailing two small-scale historic mining operations at the Nevada Antimony Mine and Lage Antimony Prospect within the Limo Butte Project boundary. The Nevada Antimony Mine featured two prospect pits that extracted stibnite (formula: Sb2S3) from a hydrothermal breccia. The Lage Antimony Prospect reported historical unverified sampling results with up to 14.46% Antimony with additional prospect pits extracting antimony.
Historical geochemical rock chip sampling within the past-producing Golden Butte pit from a Brigham Young University (“BYU”) Thesis study produced numerous results that exceeded 1% antimony in jasperoid breccias (see Figure 1). Several results were greater than 5% antimony, including a sample of 9.6% antimony with visible stibnite and stibiconite. BYU Thesis Report
Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Project with historical antimony in rock chips and soils. The total strike length between Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley is +5km. To view image please click here
US Executive Order – Announced March 20, 2025
The Company is pleased to report the recent, sweeping Executive Order to strengthen American mineral production and reduce U.S. reliance on foreign nations for its mineral supply. Antimony (Sb) has been identified as an important “Critical Mineral” in the United States essential for national security, clean energy, and technology applications, yet no domestically mined supply currently exists.
The Executive Order invokes the use of the Defense Production Act as part of a broad United States (“US”) Government effort to expand domestic minerals production on national security grounds. As it relates to project permitting, the Order states that it will "identify priority projects that can be immediately approved or for which permits can be immediately issued, and take all necessary or appropriate actions…to expedite and issue the relevant permits or approvals." Furthermore, the Order includes provisions to accelerate access to private and public capital for domestic projects, including the creation of a "dedicated mineral and mineral production fund for domestic investments" under the Development Finance Corporation ("DFC").
This decisive action by the US Government highlights the urgent need to expand domestic minerals output to support supply chain security in the United States. This important Order will help revitalize domestic mineral production by improving the permitting process and providing financial support to qualifying domestic projects.
Importance of Antimony
Antimony is considered a “Critical Mineral” by the United States based on the U.S. Geological Survey’s 2022 list (U.S.G.S. (2022)). “Critical Minerals” are metals and non-metals essential to the economy and national security. Antimony is utilized in all manners of military applications, including the manufacturing of armor piercing bullets, night vision goggles, infrared sensors, precision optics, laser sighting, explosive formulations, hardened lead for bullets and shrapnel, ammunition primers, tracer ammunition, nuclear weapons and production, tritium production, flares, military clothing, and communication equipment. Other uses include technology (semi-conductors, circuit boards, electric switches, fluorescent lighting, high quality clear glass and lithium-ion batteries) and clean-energy storage.
Globally, approximately 90% of the world’s current antimony supply is produced by China, Russia, and Tajikistan. Beginning on September 15, 2024, China, which is responsible for nearly half of all global mined antimony output and dominates global refinement and processing, announced that it will restrict antimony exports. In December-2024, China explicitly restricted antimony exports to the United States citing its dual military and civilian uses, which further exacerbated global supply chain concerns. (Lv, A. and Munroe, T. (2024)) The U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) has designated antimony as a “Critical Mineral” due to its importance in national security, and governments are now prioritizing domestic production to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Projects exploring antimony sources in North America play a key role in addressing these challenges.
Perpetua Resources Corp. (“Perpetua”, NASDAQ:PPTA, TSX:PPTA) has the most advanced domestic gold-antimony project in the United States. Perpetua’s project, known as Stibnite, is located in Idaho approximately 130 km northeast of NevGold’s Nutmeg Mountain and Zeus projects. Positive advancements at Stibnite including the technical development and permitting has led to US$75 million in Department of Defense (“DOD”) awards, and over $1.8 billion in indicative financing from the Export Import Bank of the United States (“US EXIM”) (see Perpetua Resources News Release from April 8, 2024) (Perpetua Resources. (2025))
Drillhole Orientation Details
|Hole ID
|Target Zone
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Length (m)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|LB119
|CV
|665171
|4415453
|2026
|269.7
|130
|-75
|LB155
|CV
|664635
|4414684
|2058
|304.8
|0
|-90
|LB-141
|CV
|664995
|4415167
|2020
|163.1
|120
|-70
|LIM-18
|CV
|665421
|4415694
|2034
|219.5
|0
|-90
|LB22-007
|CV
|665211
|4415453
|2031
|403.5
|254
|-86
|LB22-006
|CV
|664692
|4414921
|2042
|379.8
|144
|-77
|LB22-019
|CV
|664433
|4414318
|2096
|335.3
|116
|-66
|LB054
|CV
|665323
|4415090
|2059
|157.0
|0
|-90
Figure 5 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity To view image please click here
Grant of Options
The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,600,000 stock options of the Company (each, a “Stock Option”) to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Each Stock Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.33 per share at varying expiry dates between June 12, 2027 and June 12, 2030. The Stock Options were issued pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan. The Stock Options granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company vest immediately, and the Stock Options granted to investor relations service providers vest in the amount of 25% every three months following the date of grant over a 12-month period.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Signed”
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.
Historical Data Validation
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.
The Company’s Qualified Person (“QP”), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.
Geochemical ICP (5g) analysis for the Wilson, Christianson and Tingey report was completed by Geochemical Services Inc. and the XRF analyses (glass disk or pellets) by Brigham Young University.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold’s Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, and the exploration potential at Limousine Butte. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
