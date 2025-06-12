NevGold Extends Oxide Gold-Antimony Mineralization Over 1.7 Kilometers at Cadillac Valley Target: 2.28 g/t AuEq Over 30.5 Meters (1.29 g/t Au And 0.22% Antimony) Within 1.61 g/t AuEq Over 61.0 Meters (1.08 g/t Au And 0.12% Antimony)