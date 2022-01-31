Precious Metals Investing News
 Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated an amendment to the terms of an option agreement whereby the Company has the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS property ("Coronado", or the "Property"), located in the Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County, Nevada approximately 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Winnemucca . A letter of intent for the Coronado option agreement was first announced by the Company on June 7, 2018 and a definitive agreement was announced on September 28, 2018 .

Details of the Coronado Amended Option Agreement Terms

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to acquire a 100% interest in Coronado , subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"), with certain buydown provisions, in consideration for the amended cash and share payments to the vendors and minimum exploration expenditures as described below (all dollar amounts listed are in US dollars unless marked otherwise):

Schedule of Payments and Expenditures

Payment Due Dates

Cash
Payment s

Share
Payment s

Minimum
Exploration
Expenditures

Within 5 business days of TSXV
acceptance of the Agreement

$30,000
(paid)

200,000
(paid)

$50,000
(Incurred)

On or before 1st anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement

$35,000
(paid)

300,000
(paid)

$100,000
(incurred)

On or before 2nd anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement

$40,000
(paid)

400,000
(paid)

$150,000
(Incurred)

On or before 3rd anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement

$50,000
(pending)

500,000
(pending)

$300,000
(pending)

On or before 4th anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement

$50,000
(amended)

500,000
(amended)

$300,000
(amended)

On or before 5th anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement

$50,000
(amended)

500,000
(amended)

$300,000
(amended)

On or before 6th anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement

$50,000
(amended)

500,000
(amended)

$300,000
(amended)

On or before 7th anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement

$50,000
(amended)

500,000
(amended)

$300,000
(amended)

On or before 8th anniversary
of TSXV acceptance of the Agreement
(subject to the Company's completion of a
pre-feasibility study)

$1,050,000
(amended)

600,000
(amended)

n/a

Totals:

$1,405,000

4,000,000

$1,800,000

Nevada Sunrise retains the right to accelerate the timing of cash and share payments to the vendors at its discretion. If minimum exploration expenditures, which include property maintenance costs, are exceeded in any year, the excess expenditures will be credited to a succeeding year. On the 8 th anniversary payment due date, and if a pre-feasibility study has been completed, and if the cash spot price of copper as quoted on the London Metal Exchange exceeds $4.00 per pound, then the cash payment due of $1,050,000 will be increased to $1,300,000 .

The vendors shall retain a 2.0% NSR applicable to the Property, 50% of which can be purchased for up to five years after the effective date of the Agreement (i.e., 1.0%) at any time for $1,500,000 , minus any advance royalty payments made by the Company. An advance royalty payment of $500,000 would be payable to the vendors upon completion of a feasibility study.

The amending agreement for Coronado is subject to acceptance by the TSXV. For more information about Coronado , including maps and photos, click here .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV: NGLD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover .

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca . The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno , with Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC) holding an 85% participating interest.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County . The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, Nevada .

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, the future price of gold and other metals, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, the timing and results of current or future mineral resource estimates or other studies, proposed exploration and development of our exploration properties and the estimation of historical mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties, including the Coronado property. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Nevada Sunrise to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the actual results of proposed exploration at the Coronado property, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to and interpretation of historical information on the Coronado property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results and sampling from adjacent areas to the Coronado property, information from the public domain, current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of Nevada Sunrise or its contractors to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2021 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Except as otherwise indicated by Nevada Sunrise, these statements do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Nevada Sunrise does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included in this document, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

Nevada Sunrise Gold

Nevada Sunrise Gold

Overview

The State of Nevada offers much more than deserts and playing your luck along the famous Las Vegas strip. For companies looking to bet on highly prospective mining opportunities, this resource-rich area offers a very attractive hand.

Operating out of Nevada offers a great discovery potential for mining companies and their investors alike. Aside from being a top mining jurisdiction, Nevada hosts existing infrastructure, a local skilled workforce and favorable weather so mining operations can run near year-round.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (“Nevada Sunrise”) (TSXV:NEV) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring a robust portfolio of gold, copper, cobalt and lithium projects, exclusively in Nevada.

Nevada Sunrise maintains interests in several highly prospective mineral exploration properties and water rights in Nevada. This portfolio includes the company’s flagship Kinsley Mountain gold project, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property and the Coronado VMS property. The company also operates  the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County.

Kinsley Mountain operates as a joint venture with New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV:NGLD), with Nevada Sunrise holding a 20.01 percent interest in the project. “There is significant upside potential for new high-grade gold discoveries and for expansion of the footprint of known mineralization and contained resources at Kinsley,” states Nevada Sunrise CEO Warren Stanyer said.

nevada sunrise

In February 2021, Nevada Sunrise Gold closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The company intends to put the proceeds from the placement toward funding exploration of its precious metals, copper and lithium properties in Nevada.

Additionally, the company understands the importance of water in conducting mining operations in Nevada. Nevada Sunrise currently owns water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin, which strategically positions the company to leverage these valuable natural resources.

The company’s expert leadership and technical team apply world-class exploration experience and technical skills to acquire and develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This perfect combination of individuals primes the company for growth and mining success.

Nevada Sunrise Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Nevada Sunrise Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on developing and acquiring highly prospective projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada.
  • The company’s flagship gold asset is its share of the Kinsley Mountain gold project. In 2018, Nevada’s production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of US total gold production.
  • Its project portfolio also includes the Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, the Treasure Box copper property, the Coronado VMS property and the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium brine exploration properties in the Lida Valley basin.
  • The Coronado VMS copper project is prospective for  volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits, with a historical open pit copper mine located nearby. Nevada Sunrise is currently exploring the  potential for VMS deposits on the property.
  • The company has valuable water rights within the Clayton Valley basin and the Lida Valley basin.

Nevada Sunrise’s Key Projects

Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

The Kinsley Mountain gold project is located in Elko County of Eastern Nevada and  consists of 513 claims plus five leased patents totaling 4,160 hectares (10,280 acres)..

Kinsley Mountain hosts Carlin-style, near-surface mineralization as well as a past-producing open pit mine with an extensive exploration database and numerous untested gold targets. Following exploration drilling carried out since 2011, current and compliant resource estimates calculated in 2020 state Kinsley Mountain hosts indicated resources of 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t gold and inferred resources of 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t gold. These grades point to exciting upside potential for further discoveries and development for the project.

nevada sunrise

 

Coronado VMS Project

The Coronado VMS project consists of 133 unpatented claims covering approximately 1,104 hectares over an interpreted trend next to the historic Big Mike open-pit copper mine. Discovered in the 1960s, today Big Mike is classified as a VMS deposit, and as these deposits commonly occur in clusters there is good potential for the presence of other volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposits along trend from the past-producing mine.

nevada sunrise

In November 2020, the company concluded its second reconnaissance diamond drilling program. Drill collars were identified from the VTEM geophysical survey and a total of 250.76 meters was drilled in the two diamond drill holes. Each of the drill holes encountered difficulty penetrating through the overburden and viscous clay layers, and the bedrock targets were not intersected. A leading-edge soil sampling survey and the 2018 airborne geophysical survey show potential for sulphide mineralization that Nevada Sunrise Gold intends to explore further in 2021.

Lovelock Cobalt Mine Project

The Lovelock Cobalt Mine property currently consists of 70 unpatented lode claims in the Cottonwood Canyon area of the Stillwater Range, totaling approximately 567 hectares. In April 2020, Nevada Sunrise agreed to an accelerated ownership agreement with Global Energy Metals Corp. (“Global Energy Metals”) (TSXV:GEMC) for the Lovelock cobalt project, whereby Global Energy Metals purchased an 85 percent interest in the property and Nevada Sunrise retained a 15 percent interest.

In January 2018, the company completed an initial geochemical rock sampling program and a reconnaissance geophysical survey at the Lovelock mine. Geochemical sampling revealed a sample with promising mineralization of cobalt at 1.81 percent, nickel at 3.05 percent and copper at grades of 0.65 percent. Other samples saw copper grades of 4.91 percent and 5.99 percent. The geophysical survey results detected chargeability features related to structure and possible mineralization to a depth of approximately 200 meters.

Nevada Sunrise and Global Energy Metals have a current exploration permit issued by the US Bureau of Land Management for exploration drilling to test this highly prospective asset.

Treasure Box Copper Project

The Treasure Box copper project consists of 56 unpatented lode claims over 453 hectares in the Stillwater Range near Lovelock, Nevada. The property hosts mine workings from limited copper production that occurred in the late 19th century into the early 20th century.

A historical diamond drill hole drilled at the Treasure Box in 1910 reportedly intersected 1.52 percent copper mineralization over 85 feet at surface. Additional drilling in 1976 returned 1.55 percent copper grades over 40 feet from a depth of 85 to 125 feet.

The Treasure Box claims are subject to the same terms of the Global Energy Metals option agreement for the Lovelock Cobalt Mine.

Nevada Water Rights

In January 2016, Nevada Sunrise announced an agreement for an option to purchase Permit 44411, water right in the Clayton Valley basin. The certificated water right allows for 1,770 acre/feet of water use for mining and milling per year. In 2017, the company obtained an additional grant for water rights from the State of Nevada totaling 80.09 acre/feet per year for mining and milling in the Lida Valley, located adjacent to the Clayton Valley in Esmeralda County.

Nevada Sunrise believes that its acquisitions of water rights is an important step for an exploration company searching for mineral deposits in the Clayton and Lida valleys. Without a source of water, mining and milling operations in Nevada are not possible.

Jackson Wash Lithium Project

Jackson Wash consists of 28 unpatented placer claims totaling approximately 227 hectares and is located in the Lida Valley. Nevada Sunrise owns a 100 percent interest in Jackson Wash.

The exploration target for Jackson Wash is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Past surveying revealed a layered sequence of unconsolidated, saturated alluvial sediments filling a deep basin beneath the valley floor. The next steps for the Jackson Wash lithium project include drilling and sampling the sediments and groundwater in the interpreted basin.

Gemini Lithium Project

The Gemini lithium project is located approximately 10 kilometers east of Lida, Nevada, and consists of 39 placer claims totaling 316 hectares. Nevada Sunrise Gold currently holds a 100 percent interest in the project.

nevada sunrise

The exploration target for Gemini is a brine deposit at depth containing dissolved lithium. Detailed gravity survey results from 2013 indicated strong gravity lows within two faulted sub-basins approximately 7 kilometers apart and interpreted to be hundreds of meters deep. Likewise, the results from a 2016 TDEM survey interpret conductive brines at depth, located well below the non-conductive sediments at the surface.

Nevada Sunrise has a drilling permit to test for lithium brines at Gemini, good to June 2022.

Nevada Sunrise  Management Team

Warren W. Stanyer — President, CEO & Director

Warren Stanyer is a mineral exploration industry executive with over 24 years of Canadian public company administration experience. He previously served as an officer of Pioneer Metals Corporation, which Barrick Gold Corporation acquired in 2006, and as an officer of UEX Corporation until 2007. Stanyer was president, CEO and a director of Northern Continental Resources Inc. when Hathor Exploration acquired it in November 2009, and was an officer and director of Alpha Minerals, which Fission Uranium acquired in 2013. He is currently CEO andChairman of ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) and an officer and director of New Moon Minerals and Trailblazer Exploration, both private mineral exploration companies.

Jonathan Fung — CPA, CFO

Jonathan Fung provides accounting, financial reporting and regulatory compliance services to publicly listed and private companies as a financial reporting manager at ACM Management. He obtained his Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from the University of British Columbia in 2013. Jonathan articled at D&H Group LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, where he provided accounting, assurance and income tax services to publicly listed and private companies. After working in Assurance Services at Ernst & Young LLP, he joined ACM Management Inc. of Vancouver, BC, in 2019. Jonathan is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

Christina Boddy — Corporate Secretary

Christina Boddy is a member of the Canadian Society of Corporate Secretaries and has acted as corporate secretary for many public companies in recent years, including Resinco Capital Partners, Teslin River Resources, Cue Resources and Prophecy Platinum. Ms. Boddy acts as a consultant to public and private companies through Rhodanthe Corporate Services, a BC-based private company.

Michael D. Sweatman — Director & Chairman

Michael Sweatman is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has operated MDS Management Ltd., a Vancouver-based management consulting company, since November 1992. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and commerce from Simon Fraser University, gained his CA designation in 1982 and is a CPA in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. He has served as a director and officer of several public companies over the past 30 years and is currently a director Lithoquest Resources. Sweatman is also the chairman of the Nevada Sunrise Audit Committee.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of its water rights in the Clayton Valley, Nevada (the "Transaction") through its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary company Intor Resources Corporation to Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress").

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Reports Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Reports Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

TSXV: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome") (TSXV: NGLD) has completed the first half of the 2021 induced polarization (IP)resistivity geophysical surveys currently underway at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") in Nevada . Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture with New Placer Dome, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:NEV

Nevada Sunrise Receives Extension of Time for Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that the Nevada Division of Water Resources ("NDWR") has granted a one-year extension of time for the Company's Nevada water right Permit 44411 (the "Permit"). The Permit is owned by a subsidiary company of Nevada Sunrise and is currently the subject of a purchase and sale agreement with Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress").

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Signs Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Signs Definitive Agreement for the Sale of Water Rights in Clayton Valley, Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive water rights purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement")  with Cypress Development Corp. of Vancouver, BC Canada (TSX-V: CYP ) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt : C1Z1 ) ("Cypress") for the sale to Cypress of its water rights ("the Permit") in Clayton Valley, Nevada (the "Transaction"). The Transaction represents a major milestone for Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project, near Silver Peak, Nevada and provides an opportunity for Nevada Sunrise to share in future success gained by Cypress' efforts to develop a new lithium mine in Esmeralda County .

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Nevada Sunrise Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announces that following its news release of June 21, 2021 it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for a shares-for-debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $18,793.48 in indebtedness to the Company's independent directors through the issuance of 221,099 common shares of the Company (the " Settlement Shares "), at a deemed price of $0.085 per Settlement Share (the " Debt Settlement "). Accordingly, the Company announces that it has completed the Debt Settlement. The Settlement Shares are subject to the statutory hold period of four months and a day, expiring December 1, 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less
gold coins with trading chart

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold Set for Big Upside Move in 2022, be Ready to Get Out of Oil

Gareth Soloway January 2022 youtu.be

Gold has spent the last year and a half or so consolidating after reaching its highest point ever in mid-2020, and for some market watchers that price activity has been disappointing.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the yellow metal is behaving similar to how it did in the 1970s.

He explained that in the early 1970s, when there wasn't much inflation, gold experienced a big move up, much as it did from 2018 to 2020. Around 1975 to 1976, when inflation started to rear its head, gold consolidated for about two years — this is just like what's been happening since the precious metal hit its all-time high.

Keep reading... Show less
Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Completes Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects in BC

Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC), (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the completion of two, independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports (the "Reports"), on Company's Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects (the "Projects"), located in southwestern British Columbia

The completion of the two technical reports, represent an important achievement, as Goldplay is the first Company to ever complete independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on Big Frank and Goldstorm South Projects.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 1.27 Grams Per Tonne Over 108.0 Metres In Second Hole Returned From Its Bulk-Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 1.27 Grams Per Tonne Over 108.0 Metres In Second Hole Returned From Its Bulk-Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-21-001 averaged 1.27 g/t Au over 108 m from 19.5 m downhole, within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.09 g/t Au over 135 m from 5 m downhole.
  • Entire 161 m hole averaged 0.95 g/t Au, ending in zone of gold mineralization.
  • Geochemical signature consistent with classic reduced intrusion related gold system.
  • Assays to follow for remaining 2 holes at Valley, both of which intersected similar mineralization to reported holes V-21-001 and V-21-002.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to provide additional initial drill results from Phase I drilling at the Valley zone on its Rogue gold project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Hole V-21-001 intersected a broad zone of high gold values associated with visible gold in sheeted vein arrays. The hole averaged 1.27 gt Au (uncapped) over 108.0 m from 19.5 m downhole, within a broader zone of mineralization averaging 1.09 gt Au (uncapped) over 135.0 m from 5.0 m downhole. These results build on the recently announced assay results for Hole V-21-002 (1.01 gt Au over 136.8 m; reported January 25, 2022), demonstrating encouraging grade continuity in the mineralized system

Drillhole ID

Keep reading... Show less
Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Recaps 2021 and Provides 2022 Outlook

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is happy to provide an update to investors on its plans for 2022 and to recap its 2021 accomplishments.

Key 2021 Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

Orogen Retains CEO for Ball Creek Spinout

TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its August 18, 2021 news release, the Company has appointed Mr. Brian Massey as President and CEO of Ball Creek SpinCo ("SpinCo"), to be created by the spinout of the Ball Creek copper-gold porphyry project from the Company, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. (the "Ball Creek Project

Brian Massey is a mining industry professional with over 15 years' experience in finance, investor relations and corporate development with major mining companies where he held key external relationships with institutional investors and executed major strategic initiatives, M&A and financing transactions. Most recently, Mr. Massey was Vice President of Investor Relations, for BHP Ltd. ("BHP") where he was focused on building institutional investor relationships and expanding BHP's shareholder base across North America. Prior to working in Investor Relations, he was Head of Business Development for BHP Minerals Australia where he was responsible for M&A and business generation for BHP's iron ore, nickel, coal and copper businesses across Australia.

Keep reading... Show less
Comet Resources

Comet Resources Quarterly Activities Report – December 2021

Comet Resources Limited (Comet or the Company) (ASX:CRL), is pleased provide the Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the quarter ending 31 December 2021 (the Quarter).

Keep reading... Show less

